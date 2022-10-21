Read full article on original website
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Guitar World Magazine
Who really played bass on 'I Want You Back' by The Jackson 5?
Motown producer Berry Gordy wouldn't allow Jermaine Jackson to record on their 1969 hit. So who played bass?. It was October 1969 that The Jackson Five made their national television debut on ABC’s Hollywood Palace. As the bass-playing older brother of Michael (seen plucking a Gibson EB-3 bass in this early clip), Jermaine Jackson mastered the group’s signature dance moves on what would be the first of four consecutive number-one-hits for Motown Records.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Megan Thee Stallion Performed in a Bold Cutout Bodysuit and Corset Belt
Megan Thee Stallion remained loyal to her stage uniform for her performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Ungrateful" singer took the stage in a shimmering lavender bodysuit boasting a prominent chest cutout, which allowed for a glimpse at the purple bra she wore underneath. Choosing to forgo statement jewelry, Megan opted for a pair of sparkly studs instead. She layered a corset belt in a matching metallic lavender shade and connected her garters to knee-high zippered socks, fashioned in the same leather material. To finish, a pair of brown fishnet tights and white sneakers kept the look practical and cool. The 27-year-old star matched her eyeshadow to the purple palette and parted her dark, wavy hair in a side part.
Jadakiss Launches Kiss Café Coffee Brand With His Father And Son
Jadakiss is keeping it in the family with his newly-announced coffee venture. Launched with his father Bob Phillips and his son Jaewon Phillips, the 47-year-old rapper has officially entered a new industry. According to a press release, Kiss Café is three generations of legacy, loyalty, and the love of coffee. The eldest Phillips man has been involved in the coffee industry since 1977. Since 1998, he has served as president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Releases THC Infused Onion ChipsMa$e Implies Diddy Played A Part...
Coolio Had a High Net Worth Prior to His Untimely Death: See How Much Money the Late Rapper Made
Late rapper Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) built a strong legacy and huge net worth after rising to fame in the 1990s for hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” From his Grammy Award days to exploring other business ventures, fans of the former Los Angeles resident were heartbroken when they learned of his sudden death in September 2022 at the age of 59.
Popculture
Coolio's Partner Mimi Ivey Speaks out on His Death
Friends, family, and fans of Coolio are speaking out regarding his unexpected death. Vanilla ice, who performed with the rapper at what would be his last show in Texas just a week before his Sept. 28 at the "I Love the 90s" show said he's shaken up by things. Coolio's longtime partner Mimi Ivey is now sharing her grief. "Words can not express the pain that I am feeling right now. You are my soul mate, hubby, lover & best friend I'm so happy that you called me on FaceTime at 2am and woke me up out my sleep to tell me you love me and miss me," she began in a post on Instagram of a photo of the two in which appeared to be in a casino. She continued: "If I would have known that it was going to be the last conversation I have with you I wouldn't have let you get off the phone. I miss you boo and I'm staying strong & I will see you when I get there!"
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
TMZ.com
Megan Thee Stallion Says Physically and Emotionally Exhausted, Taking Break
Megan Thee Stallion is gonna take a break ... because she says she's both physically and emotionally spent. Megan pulled double duty on 'SNL' Saturday night as host and musical guest, but before the show went live she told her fans, "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."
Complex
Diddy Drops Video for ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix, Which Includes Ashanti’s Apparent Response to Irv Gotti
Diddy kicks off the weekend on a generous note. After delivering a bundle of “Gotta Move On” remix, Diddy returned with the officially video for the Ashanti and Yung Miami-assisted version. The track, dubbed the “Queens Remix,” finds Ashanti addressing a past flame who simply can’t get over her. Many suspect the singer was referencing Irv Gotti, who was widely criticized for sharing intimate details about their alleged fling more than 20 years ago.
Is Playboi Carti Dropping Something Today?
Playboi Carti looks to actually be dropping something today. Late last night (Oct. 19), Carti added a link to the website for his Opium record label to his Instagram bio. The link leads to a white screen with a small countdown in the middle. The timer is set to end today at 6 p.m. EST. (Since this article's publication, the timer has had two hours added to it, moving its expiration to 8 p.m. EST.)
EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna Launches First Rinna Beauty Eye Makeup Products
Chic. Clean. Fabulous. Such is the trinity that guides “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna when formulating new products for her beauty brand. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Having launched Rinna Beauty in 2020 under brand incubator SEL Beauty with an assortment of lip products that she has continued to build out since, Rinna is now branching out of the lip category with her new Icon Eye Kits. “I have really big eyes — I’ve been known for...
TMZ.com
Beyoncé Fans Slam Kelis for Being More Mad About Sample Than Hair Play
Beyoncé fans are mad at Kelis for not getting as upset at two foreign women playing with her hair as when she flipped her lid over Bey allegedly using her music without permission. The latest Twitter fracas is underway now ... the Beyhive is seriously voicing their displeasure over...
Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album
Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby 'It's Only Me' Sacrifices Grit For Prestige Raps
Of all the artists who’ve been considered proteges of Young Thug, there’s maybe none who have carved out their own lane like Lil Baby. You can still hear shades of Thugger’s warbling drawl in Baby’s flow, but where Thug has existed on his own wavelength for years as a defiant experimentalist, Baby is much more down to Earth, with an unsparing directness that’s made him one of the best storytellers in the rap game.
JID Portrays Family Street Fight In “Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich” Music Video
JID has released the cinematic dual music video for “Crack Sandwich” and “Bruddanem.” The visual, directed by Mac Grant and Chad Tennies effortlessly connects the songs and brings the storytelling lyrics to life. “Bruddanem” sets the scene as a group of friends, including JID’s brother, sit and smoke. Their house is raided by SWAT in a violent turn of events. As it all goes down, each imagines a different scenario as the authorities fire lethal shots and make arrests. More from VIBE.comJID Drops "Dance Now" Music Video Ahead Of New AlbumChris Brown Falls "Under The Influence" In New VideoBryson...
hiphop-n-more.com
Roddy Ricch Releases New Song ‘Aston Martin Truck’ — Watch
With Feed Tha Streets 3 on the way and due before 2023, Roddy Ricch has been back consistently dropping music for a few months now. Most recently he dropped ‘Still Breathing‘ and appeared as a guest on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘B.R.O.‘. Tonight, the Compton rapper is back.
iheart.com
Ab-Soul Returns With New Song 'Do Better' Off His Upcoming Album
Ab-Soul is back with a brand new song and a promise to deliver his long-awaited fifth studio album. On Friday, October 21, the California native delivered his third single of the year "Do Better" featuring labelmate Zacari. In the heartfelt song produced by DJ Dahi, Kurtis Mckenzie, and Nick Hakim, Soulo delivers his testimony about all the nerve-wrecking events that have transpired in his life lately. In addition to the fresh record, Ab-Soul also dropped off the official video, which truly helps strengthen his story about his transformative journey. The artistic visuals directed by Omar Jones provides more context behind the dark chapter of his life..
The FADER
Monaleo is in the Halloween spirit for her gory “Body Bag” video
It's spooky season, and Monaleo is getting in the mood with her new song and music video "Body Bag." The Houston rapper attacks a beat with a melody straight out of the Halloween movies, sounding even more vicious and unrelenting than usual as she addresses the wannabees, nats, naysayers, and opps in her orbit. She truly does sound like a one-woman army — Freddie Krueger with better skin and nails, maybe? — and the music video visualizes Monaleo's taste for blood. She takes over a meatpacking district and floods the spot with carcasses both animal and human; yes, there's lots of blood, so maybe don't watch if you're squeamish.
thehypemagazine.com
Youngboy Never Broke Again’s Never Broke Again Collective Returns With New Single & Video For “Searching” Feat. Ten !!!
Continuing a banner year, history-making GRAMMY® Award-nominated Louisiana-bred rapper and one of the most-listened to artists in the world YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his Never Broke Again collective dropped a new single and music video entitled “Searching” [feat. Ten] via Never Broke Again, LLC/Motown Records. Listen to “Searching” HEREHERE, and watch the music video for “Searching”:
