Birkenstock Boston Clogs Are Impossible To Find—But Shoppers Swear These $40 Identical Copycats Are Even Better

By Alexa Casanova
 4 days ago
These Hands-Free Sneakers Are the Easiest Things You’ll Ever Slip on Your Feet, No Bending or Bunny Ears Required

In the early ‘90s, as I was gearing up for kindergarten graduation, there was one test every kid in my class needed to pass before we could spend the summer pool-side pretending to be mermaids: We had to tie our shoes perfectly in front of our kindergarten teacher. I passed, a proud and accomplished student of the bunny-ear technique, and spent the summer running around in my lace-up kicks. (When I wasn't playing mermaids, of course.)
I’ve Got a Heavy Flow, and I Swear By This Period Underwear for Leak-Free Nights

I can't tell you the amount of times I've leaked through my clothes during that time of the month. It might be TMI, but I'm talking semi-drenched pajamas and vampire-red spots on the bed sheets. RIP to my fitted sheets. As someone with a heavy flow, I've tried thick overnight pads and have even double padded, both of which have been unsuccessful attempts at saving my clothes and bedding. After struggling for years, I finally stumbled upon Modibodi Vegan Full Brief ($34).
6 Hairstyles That Will Instantly Make Thin Hair Look Thicker

The pursuit of thicker hair can often mean investing hundreds of dollars in serums and supplements, then waiting months for them to work. And don't get us wrong: these solutions are certainly effective, and can deliver great results over time. But if you're looking to amp up your look now, a quick haircut might be all you need. We asked stylists to weigh in on the looks that will make your hair look instantly thicker—keep scrolling to check them out for yourself, then go ahead and book that appointment for a chop.
‘I’m a Lawyer and This Is What You’re Entitled to When Your Luggage Gets Lost or Items Are Broken While Flying’

Apple Airtags were a non-negotiable for me while I was traveling earlier this year after hearing about the increases in missing, damaged, or delayed bags at airports. A recent study by Forbes Advisor found that out of the 2,000 travelers surveyed, 21 percent said their luggage was delayed by two hours or more, with 11 percent claiming their luggage was lost and never returned.
This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!

If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
7 Under-$15 Drugstore Products Derms Swear By For Treating Skin That’s Oily and Dry at the Same Time

Though it may seem like everyone can characterize their skin as "oily" or dry," for most people, the reality is that it's a little bit of both. “Combination skin, which is oily in some areas, like the T-zone, and dry in others, like the cheeks, is actually the most common skin type,” says Fatima Fahs, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Canton, Michigan.
FYI: Madewell’s Best-Selling, Most Functional Boots Are on Sale Right Now for Up to 30% Off

Madewell—the one-stop shop for chic, cozy, and practical clothing, shoes, and accessories—is no stranger to sales. Just last month, the brand hosted its fall insider sale to give us a jumpstart on our autumnal wardrobes, and an end-of-summer sale this past July. This time around, the retailer is hosting another seasonal sale. In addition to discounted plaid shackets, chunky knits, and flare denim, the price tag on fall boots is being slashed during Madewell's fall sale.
Here's why your cat puts its paws on your face and hands

Since cats can’t talk as we do, they use different parts of their body to let us know what they think or feel. It turns out, cats' paws are not only for walking and scratching. Just like our hands, they are useful communication tools. By putting their softies on us, cats are trying to tell us something.
An anti-ageing smoothing concealer can blur crows feet and fine lines

The eye area is delicate and the skin is thinner, meaning it's more prone to wrinkles and fine lines. It can often be the first place on the face that we begin to show age. While there's nothing wrong with this, it can be frustrating when makeup starts settling into these fine lines, making them appear more pronounced.
Woman sparks backlash after revealing she spends each morning drinking coffee with her husband in their garden

A woman has found herself at the centre of controversy after she shared a sweet insight into the morning routine she shares with her husband.On Friday, Daisey Beaton, 24, who owns a beauty company called The Wholistic Esthetician, revealed on Twitter that she and her husband Matt Beaton, 25, like to spend their mornings drinking coffee together in their garden.“My husband and I wake up every morning and bring our coffee out to our garden and sit and talk for hours,” she wrote. “Every morning. It never gets old and we never run out of things to talk [about]....
I’m a Solo, Childless Flyer, and No, I Don’t Want To Switch Plane Seats With You

27A, 27A, 27A, I repeat to myself in my head while inching down the airplane aisle with my overstuffed duffle bag. It’s hot, I’m exhausted, and all I’m looking forward to is plopping into my seat and dozing off for the duration of the flight. My boyfriend lives across the country, and while I’ve gotten used to flying solo, the four-hour flights to visit him exhaust me. Finally, I make my way to row 27, but I can't relax into my window seat; someone else has already claimed it.
