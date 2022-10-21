Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
BET
Zuri Craig Dead At 44
Zuri Craig, who was a frequent collaborator on Tyler Perry projects and a finalist on a previous season of America’s Got Talent, has died at the age of 44. According to Deadline, the news was confirmed by Craig’s family that he had died on Friday (Oct. 21). “It...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Times The 70s Called And Silk Sonic Answered
In honor of this year’s celebration, let’s look at the biggest female winners!. Take a look back as these artists reminisce on when they were first introduced to Hip Hop!. The budding emcee hails from France and is inspired by the classic boom-bap sound in hip hop. Hip...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Ari Lennox Gives Good Glam
"Please do the right thing," Joc said in a text message. "God has bigger blessings for you." Osiris posted a cryptic video earlier this week, alluding to suicide. Starting out at HU in the late 80s, the Harlem-bred impresario moved from the campus to being one of the most prolific creators in music history.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Who is Deon Cole? Get to Know This Year’s Host
Comedian and actor Deon Cole will be hosting this year’s Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. The funnyman, who’s best known for his appearance in the award-winning television series Blackish, is expected to bring the laughs during soul and r&b’s biggest night of unforgettable performances, special surprise guests, and of course, a night of major wins. Ahead of the annual ceremony, get to know our host.
BET
'Black Adam' Domestic Box Office Opening Becomes Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson Best As Lead Actor
The ladies came together on the newest episode of 'Red Table Talk.'. The former talk show host entered the facility back in August 2022. The allegation comes from A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli, the victim in this case. Dwayne Johnson Says It Was A Priority For Diversity In ‘Black Adam’...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Maxwell’s Most Memorable Soul Train Performance Moments
Neo-Soul pioneer, Maxwell, could be returning to the Soul Train Awards stage after earning a nomination for the “Certified Soul Award.” Last year, the legendary entertainer accepted the “Living Legends” honor before serenading viewers with a medley of hits. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, the...
BET
Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s family are both mourning the loss of the late rapper’s grandmother Margaret Boutte. In an Instagram post, London shared a photo of Ms. Boutte posing alongside a group of flowers, “Forever Honored. Granny Gran,” she captioned her post. Hussle’s sister, Samantha...
BET
Maxwell Is Showing Off His “Megan Knees” In A New Viral Video
Maxwell is breaking the internet but not breaking his knees in a viral video showing the R&B veteran getting down on stage during one of his performances. And Black Twitter is living for it!. Below is the video that has social media talking. Looks like Megan Thee Stallion may have...
The RealReal will no longer sell Yeezy products amid Kanye West controversy
Fashion retailer The RealReal has cut ties with Kanye West after he made antisemitic remarks and supported the “White Lives Matter” movement.Earlier this month, the rapper sent models down the catwalk in “White Lives Matter” T-shirts during his Yeezy SZN 9 presentation in Paris. He also made antisemitic posts on Twitter, and later doubled down on the remarks during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, when he said he was “absolutely not” sorry for making the antisemitic comments.In an announcement shared on Tuesday (25 October), The RealReal said it will no longer accept items associated with West or his...
BET
Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage are ending October with a bang with the announcement of their joint album, Her Loss. On Saturday (October 22), the duo released the official music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” a track that lives on Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind album. The video complimented 21 Savage’s 30th birthday, which was also Saturday.
BET
Alternate Endings with KJ Smith
Sharp-tongued banker Maurice knows exactly what he wants from life and love, and he doesn't have time for anyone else's stereotypes or judgments -- or even friendly advice. Maurice can dish it out with his friends, but his quick wit can't save him when he's in the vulnerable position of being alone with Que.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Brent Faiyaz
DMV native Brent Faiyaz popped up on folk’s musical radar in 2016 after appearing on GoldLink’s smash hit “Crew” with rapper Shy Glizzy despite releasing music before that on SoundCloud. Since then, the singer-songwriter has released several solo projects and albums under the band Sonder. His sophomore album Wasteland was positively received and peaked at number two on the Billboard charts.
BET
Andy Cohen Admits He Needs To Apologize To Garcelle Beauvais For His Distasteful Interaction at ‘RHOBH’ Reunion
Andy Cohen is regretting a moment where he dismissed Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Garcelle Beauvais’ feelings. “I need to sincerely apologize,” Cohen said on a recent episode of Radio Andy on SiriusXM. "Not only for [my] diverting the topic but for not returning, even worse, to the serious conversation that was at hand."
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Have Been Serving Certified Soul for Eight Decades
Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers have been making music for over eight decades, transcending various genres, including soul, funk, r&b, and even rock. This year’s nomination for the “Certified Soul Award” proves that even after all those years, the trio from Cincinnati, OH, still got what it takes to make it in the music business.
BET
From 'She-Hulk' to 'Woman King', Jénel Stevens Is Kicking Down Doors for Black Stuntwomen
She played a significant part in one of the most talked-about shows of the year, but you probably didn’t see her. Most of the time, body double and stuntwoman Jénel Stevens, who trained the cast of The Woman King and choreographed many of its amazing fight scenes, prides herself in her ability to go unnoticed, as she mostly does in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the double for the show’s supervillain Titania (played by Jameela Jamil), Stevens spent most of her time training actors, kicking people in the face and doing flips off other people’s bodies, but this experience marked a bit of an evolution for her too.
BET
Ladies of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 celebrates female artists on the rise and trailblazing OGs with special performances and speeches from GloRilla, Lil' Kim, Remy Ma and Trina. The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 celebrates up-and-coming hip-hop artists pushing the genre forward including King Combs, Lil Tjay, GloRilla and Armani White.
BET
Meghan Markle Reveals She’s 43% Nigerian On Her ‘Archetypes’ Podcast
It’s always great to learn about your roots, and it looks like Meghan Markle is doing just that as she revealed on her Archetypes podcast she’s 43% Nigerian. Her recent episode featured Issa Rae, Nigerian-American writer Ziwe Fumudoh, and professor Emily Bernards. She shared with her panelists that she took a genealogy test to find out a bit more of her background.
Comments / 0