How Did Elvis Presley Spend The Last Week of His Life?
The last week of Elvis Presley's life was filled with tasks ordinary to the life of the entertainer as he prepared for yet another tour, scheduled to start on Aug. 17, 1977.
HARDY hospitalized with 'significant injuries' after tour bus flips over
Singer-songwriter HARDY suffered "significant injuries" after his tour bus overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West near Nashville, Tennessee.
Review: Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal Aim for the Next Level on ‘Green Light’
Soulful rocker Josh Hoyer and his band may not have reached the mainstream in the same way as the similarly horn-infused Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats or St. Paul & the Broken Bones, but it’s not for lack of trying. This is the outfit’s ninth, and arguably best, album in a decade-long career; one that also finds the sextet on the road nearly half of every year.
When Prince Wrote a Song for Kenny Rogers
For generations of younger listeners, Kenny Rogers is a name associated with old country songs, the movie Six Pack, or maybe even one particularly memorable Seinfeld episode. But throughout the '80s, he was also a major crossover pop star — one with enough clout to prompt Prince to consider a songwriting request.
