Review: Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal Aim for the Next Level on ‘Green Light’

Soulful rocker Josh Hoyer and his band may not have reached the mainstream in the same way as the similarly horn-infused Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats or St. Paul & the Broken Bones, but it’s not for lack of trying. This is the outfit’s ninth, and arguably best, album in a decade-long career; one that also finds the sextet on the road nearly half of every year.
When Prince Wrote a Song for Kenny Rogers

For generations of younger listeners, Kenny Rogers is a name associated with old country songs, the movie Six Pack, or maybe even one particularly memorable Seinfeld episode. But throughout the '80s, he was also a major crossover pop star — one with enough clout to prompt Prince to consider a songwriting request.

