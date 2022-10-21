Larry rode on ahead on September 15, 2022 due to complications from Alzheimer’s. He was born in San Francisco, May 25, 1943. In 1951 the family moved to San Carlos. In 1963 Larry married his first wife Pam and they had 2 children, Laura and Jeff. They divorced, and in 1968 Larry married Candace and they settled in San Jose. He worked in the family construction business. In 1975 the company expanded to the Sacramento area. He and Candace, along with their children Jim and Amy relocated from San Jose to Auburn, where he lived the rest of his life. He loved country living and it wasn’t long before horses and endurance rides came into the picture. In 1985 he finished the Western States (Tevis) endurance ride. He proceeded to serve as its ride director from 1992-2002, and was also very involved in the Western States Trail Foundation (WSTF), which dedicated the 2011 Tevis ride in his and Candi’s honor. Larry was also quite instrumental in the “Saving of No Hands Bridge” and a very active volunteer for the annual Auburn Rodeo.

