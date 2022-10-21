Read full article on original website
Lawrence A. Suddjian 5/25/1943 - 9/15/2022
Larry rode on ahead on September 15, 2022 due to complications from Alzheimer’s. He was born in San Francisco, May 25, 1943. In 1951 the family moved to San Carlos. In 1963 Larry married his first wife Pam and they had 2 children, Laura and Jeff. They divorced, and in 1968 Larry married Candace and they settled in San Jose. He worked in the family construction business. In 1975 the company expanded to the Sacramento area. He and Candace, along with their children Jim and Amy relocated from San Jose to Auburn, where he lived the rest of his life. He loved country living and it wasn’t long before horses and endurance rides came into the picture. In 1985 he finished the Western States (Tevis) endurance ride. He proceeded to serve as its ride director from 1992-2002, and was also very involved in the Western States Trail Foundation (WSTF), which dedicated the 2011 Tevis ride in his and Candi’s honor. Larry was also quite instrumental in the “Saving of No Hands Bridge” and a very active volunteer for the annual Auburn Rodeo.
Michael Patrick Mahoney 8/19/1946 - 9/17/2022
Loving father and beloved friend, “Big Mike” passed away at his home in Meadow Vista, California on September 17, 2022 at the age of 76. He was born August 19, 1946, in Atascadero, CA. Mike is survived by his partner, Shirley Smith, his former spouse, Elizabeth Geiger, his...
Mildred "Millee" Livingston 9/13/1930 - 9/9/2022
Mildred "Millee" Livingston, of Auburn, California passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Mercy San Juan Hospital, just days before her 92nd birthday. She was born on September 13, 1930 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Esther and Isadore Levin. She built a legacy of community activism and advocacy wherever she was. Growing up in Atlantic City, after high school Millee moved to Philadelphia then on to New York, where she met her husband, Duke Livingston, a merchant seaman. In the early 1960s Millee and Duke moved from New York to the San Francisco Bay Area, where Millee worked as a bookkeeper and Duke continued his work on the high seas until he retired and worked a brief period as a professional wrestler before becoming a massage therapist and acupuncturist. It was around this time that Millee stepped up her political work, involving herself in local, state and national efforts to advance the causes most dear to her heart - peace, freedom and social justice.
Celeste Riffle
Celeste Riffle passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at home. She was 65. Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Nevada City chapel of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary. She was born on Sept. 6, 1957, in Philadelphia, PA to Norbert and Carol...
Scottish ancestry presentation at next Placer Genealogical Society meeting
The Placer County Genealogical Society is holding its general meeting Monday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. in the Beecher Room at the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada Street, Auburn. Everyone is welcome to attend. The speaker will be Mark McLaren with a comprehensive presentation on “Researching Your Scottish Ancestors.”. McLaren...
More than a calendar: Placer County Master Gardener 2023 version is loaded with tips
Placer County Master Gardener 2023 version is loaded with tips — On October 1, “Leave 3-4 inches of stem when harvesting winter squash to avoid rot.”. On Oct. 16, “Instead of burning leaves, shred and add to your compost pile.”. Day by day, the UC Master Gardeners...
Cycling through Placer County
There are many reasons to ride your bike. Sometimes. it’s for the challenge of besting your personal record riding up Baxter Grade. Other times, it’s just for fun. There is nothing better than the camaraderie of a compatible group of folks on bikes but often the solitude of a quiet road is just what you need.
Colfax finds its stride in win over Twelve Bridges
COLFAX 42, TWELVE BRIDGES 21 Colfax 7 14 14 7 - 42 Twelve Bridges 0 6 7 8 - 21 Colfax - Kenny Gull 24 pass from River Roach (Cannon Tomlin kick) Colfax - Malachi Thompson 12 run (Tomlin kick) TB - Isaiah Rodriguez 78 pass from Whit Kruse (PAT failed) Colfax - Austin Liden 8 run (Tomlin kick) Colfax - Thompson 16 run (PAT blocked) TB - Nathan Crawford 54 run (Mason Starbuck kick) Colfax - Gull 38 run (2-pt good) Colfax - Thompson 10 run (Tomlin kick)
Jessup's X-factor: Placer alum Xavier Lovelace ready to make an impact on hardwood
“He’s a guy that is going to be our X-factor this season. He's a guy that can turn the game on its head for us in a lot of different ways,” William Jessup basketball coach Lance Von Vogt says. An X-factor is a fitting role for a player...
Placer One celebrates Sacramento State and Sierra College center groundbreaking
Placer One, the planned site for the Sacramento State Placer Center and Sierra College Transfer Center in unincorporated Placer County, began construction on Friday, following a groundbreaking ceremony. The campus is expected to open within five years, according to school officials. Placer One, formerly known as Placer Ranch, is a...
Placer sneaks into Sac-Joaquin Section volleyball playoffs
Placer High School's girls volleyball team entered the week needing two wins to secure a second consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth, clinging to the fourth and final bid in the Foothill Valley League. The Hillgals rose to the occasion, defeating West Park and Oakmont in straight sets to improve to...
