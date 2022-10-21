Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP to Hold Senate With Two Weeks to Midterm
Election forecasters say that Democrats and Republicans are in a close race for control of the Senate ahead of the midterms. However, some analysts believe Democrats have an edge and are likely to maintain control of the upper chamber after this year's election. FiveThirtyEight predicts that Democrats have a 55...
Three Takeaways From the Final U.S. Senate Debate Between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan
Abortion, ass-kissing and inflation took center stage
Tim Ryan reacts to Clyburn comments on inflation
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan reacts to comments made by House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn that Democrats knew that rising prices would come following the passage of the American Rescue Plan.
Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot, Democrats warn
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada Congressional Democrats warn that if Republicans regain control of the House, they will use the debt ceiling to force spending cuts, including for Social Security and Medicare. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, along with other Republicans, have recently pledged to leverage a future fight over negotiations to increase the debt limit, which prevents the […] The post Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot, Democrats warn appeared first on Nevada Current.
Sen. Ted Cruz campaigns for J.D. Vance in Medina County, makes fun of opponents
The rally inside a Medina County bar Friday morning was billed as an event to support U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, featuring conservative Texas firebrand, Sen. Ted Cruz. But Vance spoke only about 10 minutes on stage, followed by Cruz, who spent twice that amount of time doing a biting sort of stand-up comedy routine feeding red meat to the Republican crowd.
MSNBC
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Trump tries to reduce GOP presidential primary field with complaints of disloyalty.
This election isn't about inflation or abortion. It's about whether democracy can survive
We are three weeks out from the midterm elections and by all accounts many races are within the margin of error. It's pretty clear that the "red tsunami" everyone was expecting has not materialized. Republicans are still favored to win (at least in the House) but it's looking more and more as if it will be a very narrow victory if they do — and there's a decent chance they won't.
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh
President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
newsnet5
Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied.
A Disturbing Number of Americans Endorse Violence to “Stop Voter Fraud” and Return Trump to Power
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the final weeks before the 2022 midterms, faced with multiple government investigations, Donald Trump has tripled down on a disturbing pattern of incitement. He continues to stoke grievance and fear and use inflammatory rhetoric that is likely to instigate random followers to violence, a technique experts call stochastic terrorism. In recent speeches, Trump has denounced “vicious” political adversaries as “thugs,” “zealots,” and “tyrants” and has warned supporters of a domestic menace: “Despite great outside dangers from other countries, our biggest threat remains the sick, sinister and evil people from within our own country.”
Republican governors pledge to fight children's COVID vaccine mandate, Dems largely silent
CDC guidelines urging children to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend school are getting a polarized reaction from Republican and Democratic governors.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Predicts 'National Divorce' Over Vaccine Schedule
The Georgia Republican's comments come after the CDC voted to add the COVID-19 jab to its recommendations.
Eric Trump Tells Donald to Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee: 'Make Popcorn'
Eric Trump has suggested that his father, former President Donald Trump, should testify before the House of Representatives' Select Committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot. Trump made the remarks at the "ReAwaken America" rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania on Friday where he also briefly called his father and had him address...
U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections
The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled...
Washington Examiner
Voters agree: GOP to take House and Senate
Weeks of reporting that the Republicans are poised to take control of the House, and maybe the Senate, have sunk with voters who now mostly agree that the November elections should show Democrats the door. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, just shared with Secrets, likely voters expect the Republicans...
Trump-Appointed Judges Once Again Rule Against Ally of Former President
The court panel, which includes Judges Kevin Newsom and Britt Grant, say Lindsay Graham must testify before a grand jury in Georgia.
