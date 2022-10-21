ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

CNN

Tim Ryan reacts to Clyburn comments on inflation

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan reacts to comments made by House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn that Democrats knew that rising prices would come following the passage of the American Rescue Plan.
OHIO STATE
Nevada Current

Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot, Democrats warn

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada Congressional Democrats warn that if Republicans regain control of the House,  they will use the debt ceiling to force spending cuts, including for Social Security and Medicare. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, along with other Republicans, have recently pledged to leverage a future fight over negotiations to increase the debt limit, which prevents the […] The post Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot, Democrats warn appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Sen. Ted Cruz campaigns for J.D. Vance in Medina County, makes fun of opponents

The rally inside a Medina County bar Friday morning was billed as an event to support U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, featuring conservative Texas firebrand, Sen. Ted Cruz. But Vance spoke only about 10 minutes on stage, followed by Cruz, who spent twice that amount of time doing a biting sort of stand-up comedy routine feeding red meat to the Republican crowd.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

This election isn't about inflation or abortion. It's about whether democracy can survive

We are three weeks out from the midterm elections and by all accounts many races are within the margin of error. It's pretty clear that the "red tsunami" everyone was expecting has not materialized. Republicans are still favored to win (at least in the House) but it's looking more and more as if it will be a very narrow victory if they do — and there's a decent chance they won't.
Fox News

Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh

President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
PITTSBURGH, PA
newsnet5

Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied.
OHIO STATE
Mother Jones

A Disturbing Number of Americans Endorse Violence to “Stop Voter Fraud” and Return Trump to Power

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the final weeks before the 2022 midterms, faced with multiple government investigations, Donald Trump has tripled down on a disturbing pattern of incitement. He continues to stoke grievance and fear and use inflammatory rhetoric that is likely to instigate random followers to violence, a technique experts call stochastic terrorism. In recent speeches, Trump has denounced “vicious” political adversaries as “thugs,” “zealots,” and “tyrants” and has warned supporters of a domestic menace: “Despite great outside dangers from other countries, our biggest threat remains the sick, sinister and evil people from within our own country.”
OHIO STATE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections

The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Voters agree: GOP to take House and Senate

Weeks of reporting that the Republicans are poised to take control of the House, and maybe the Senate, have sunk with voters who now mostly agree that the November elections should show Democrats the door. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, just shared with Secrets, likely voters expect the Republicans...

