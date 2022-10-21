Cyberattackers use many methods to trick consumers into visiting malicious websites or giving over private information. One of the most popular forms of cyberattack is typosquatting, which takes advantage of people’s propensity to make typos when typing quickly or to misunderstand words with minor topographical flaws. For the most part, typosquatting involves the construction of malicious websites with URLs that are similar to those of legitimate sites but contain typos (e.g., “fqcebook” instead of “facebook” or “yuube” instead of “youtube”). If a user accidentally accesses one of these sites, they may unwillingly download malicious software or provide sensitive information to cybercriminals.

