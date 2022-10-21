ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early morning fire damages San Jose car wash, tire shop

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

Early morning fire damages San Jose car wash and tire shop 00:20

SAN JOSE -- An early morning fire erupted inside a San Jose car wash and then spread to a nearby tire shop, destroying several vehicles Friday before firefighters gained control of the flames.

The San Jose Fire department said its dispatch center received several calls around midnight reporting the blaze in the 2300 block of South 7th and Tully.

Arriving crews found the flames had already spread between the two businesses and were threatening a nearby paint store.

"The crews were fighting the fire on three fronts, trying to keep it from spreading into the neighborhood," a fire spokesman said.

By the time the fire was brought under control, the tire shop and car wash were damaged along with several vehicles.

The spokesman said the blaze likely began in a break room at the car wash. No injuries were reported.

