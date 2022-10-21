Read full article on original website
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's Chicken
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi Shou
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima Ramen
northcountydailystar.com
The Moonlight Amphitheatre Announces New Holiday Event!
VISTA, CA (October 20, 2022) – The City of Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre announces that it will produce a new event for the holiday season. “Jingle Terrace Live” will feature nine nights of holiday light shows, concerts and movie nights. Except for the two concert nights, admission is free. “Jingle Terrace Live” will replace “Jingle Terrace Park,” a holiday drive-thru event held in 2020 and 2021 in Brengle Terrace Park. That event provided holiday entertainment during the pandemic. “Jingle Terrace Live” will bring all the lighting and display elements from “Jingle Terrace Park” into the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The Moonlight’s technical team is designing a magical light show which will illuminate the amphitheatre in holiday splendor. Visitors will be able to walk through light installations and enjoy numerous displays activated throughout the amphitheater.
Photo Gallery: Stars shine on La Jolla red carpet as part of SD International Film Festival award ceremony
The stars were out in La Jolla on Oct. 20 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center for the San Diego International Film Festival's Night of the Stars Tribute.
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do in San Diego: October 20-23
October 19-23 San Diego International Film Festival. The San Diego International Film Festival celebrates the best of film with several events, parties, and panels. This includes Thursday’s Night of the Stars Tribute at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center where several of the film industry’s most acclaimed actors and directors will be honored and Sunday’s “Culinary Cinema” where screen and cuisine will be paired to perfection. Screenings will be held at AMC UTC 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily where studio and independent features, documentaries and short films will be featured, many of which will be followed by snacks, cocktails and conversations. For anyone who can’t attend in-person, all the films from the screenings can also be viewed virtually with a 5 day digital pass. | 4425 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla.
San Diego weekly Reader
Disney Disses Drag Divas
Last week, concerned parents gathered in Encinitas to protest a flier that had been posted on the school district’s information hub Peachjar, advertising an October 29 Boo Bash in Hillcrest — “The Queerest Free Halloween Party for Youth & Families.” The event, hosted by San Diego’s Transfamily Services, is not sponsored by the district, but community members were still upset by the posting. Also upset was The Walt Disney Company, which issued a rare public comment on the matter. “What kind of message are we sending to kids when the drag role models they are offered are all villains?” it began, addressing the Bash’s planned Drag Show. “Maleficent, the Wicked Queen Grimhilde, and Ursula the Sea Witch? Trans and questioning youth already face enough claims that they’re somehow bad or monstrous. We don’t need the drag community getting in on the act.”
Liberty Station to host family, pet-friendly Halloween event
A free family and pet-friendly Halloween event is coming to Liberty Station on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to a press release from the developments' public relations representative.
Spooky San Diego: Here are some ‘haunted’ spots to check out
It’s hard to imagine San Diego being an eerie place with its sunshine, surfers, beaches and chill vibes. But did you know parts of America’s Finest City has a spooky side as well?
localemagazine.com
9 of the Hands-Down Coolest Venues in San Diego to Host a Celebration
Make the Most of Your Next Soiree By Renting One of These Incredible Spaces. When it comes to planning a holiday party or scouting locations for your next soiree, San Diego has it all and then some. From sweeping views of San Diego Bay and downtown to arcade rooms, drag shows and indoor olive groves, this city has a plethora of venue options for an extraordinary celebration. With that said, here’s an inside look at a handful of San Diego’s most unique venues.
Pinkbike.com
Braydon Bringhurst's '8600FT' on the Big Screen in Encinitas, California on October 29
Don't miss your chance to see the final exclusive, pre-release screening of "8600FT"—the 1.5-hour film documenting Braydon Bringhurst's attempt to climb Moab's iconic "Whole Enchilada" trail. GET YOUR TICKETS!. (all ticket-sale proceeds go to the San Diego Mountain Biking Association) Date & Time. Saturday. October 29, 2022. 7–9:30 PM...
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima Ramen
Tajima Ramen and Izakaya Bar is a popular Japanese ramen restaurant with several locations spread across San Diego, namely Convoy, Mercury, Hillcrest, North Park, East Village, and College Heights. The location I visited was in the heart of Convoy, San Diego, the home of many delicious Asian restaurants, boba shops, and Asian dessert places. Tajima Ramen first opened in 2001 and has grown steadily to become one of San Diego's top Japanese restaurants today. Their dishes aim to honor the purity of traditional Japanese taste and style. They also pride themselves on having a wide selection of dishes to choose from as well as some that are more innovative and unique. Their dishes are quite affordable as well and their daily tapas-style (small plates) menu changes every season to give you something fresh to try every time you visit.
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe
Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
Who is the ‘San Diego Chicken’?
Ted Giannoulas, who plays the "San Diego Chicken," has performed in 50 states, eight countries and over 900 locations.
pacificsandiego.com
UC San Diego opens major outdoor amphitheater
UC San Diego on Thursday opened a $68 million outdoor amphitheater that is a key part of a new front entrance that the school has been building for the campus not far from Geisel Library. The Epstein Family Amphitheater, which seats 2,650 people, debuted with a performance by Nicole Zefanya...
San Diego Business Journal
Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update
Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE
October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
Veteran ends walk across America in San Diego
Kenny Mintz, a veteran, started his walk across America in Washington D.C in April and finished in Encinitas this weekend. His walk across the U.S was to raise funds for pancreatic cancer and several veteran organizations.
saltwatersportsman.com
Big Swordfish on a Tiny Boat
Swordfish and small boats aren't usually mentioned in the same sentence, but one San Diego-based angler catches swords in the 1,000-foot depths on a 14-foot boat. The numbers tell the story: 14-foot boat, one person aboard, 12 miles offshore, 175-pound swordfish feeding at a depth of 1,000 feet. San Diego-based...
San Diego weekly Reader
Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”
He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Residents are Celebrating Recent Sidewalk Improvements on Monday, October 24th
Oceanside residents are celebrating recent sidewalk improvements on Monday, October 24th from 5-6 PM at La Casita, located at 402 Brooks Street. Welcoming remarks will be made by Mayor Esther Sanchez. Refreshments are planned from 5 to 5:30 and a 15 minute community walk over the bridge from 5:30-5:45PM. Please...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Psychotherapist was raised in Redlands and worked in San Diego
Terri Loraine Jacinto, a Redlands native and psychotherapist in San Diego, died on Sept. 22, 2022. She was 66. Born on Jan. 20, 1966, at Redlands Community Hospital to William and Peggy Jacinto, she attended Redlands schools and graduated from Redlands High School in 1974. She studied at Northern Arizona University, then transferred to San Diego State University, earning a master’s in psychology.
2 San Diego hotels among ‘most haunted’ in US, according to Yelp
With spooky season in full swing, two hotels in San Diego have been named to Yelp's "Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S." list.
