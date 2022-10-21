Read full article on original website
Charles Oliveira apologizes for his submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: “Emotionally, I’m sad for not having done my best”
Charles Oliveira has apologised to his fans after falling short in his UFC 280 title fight against Islam Makhachev. In the main event of last Saturday night’s UFC 280 main event, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. He did so in convincing fashion, bringing an end to Oliveira’s fantastic run at the top of the division.
Tyson Fury to record ‘Sweet Caroline’ cover for mental health charity
Tyson Fury is to record and release a cover of the Neil Diamond song “Sweet Caroline” in partnership with the mental-health charity Talk Club.The song, originally released in 1969, has become a staple singalong at boxing events in the UK, and it grew even more popular during the England football team’s run to the final of Euro 2020 last summer.Fury’s version is due to be released on 11 November, 10 days before England begin their World Cup campaign in Qatar. WBC heavyweight champion Fury, who is known to sing in the ring after his fights, said: “Sweet Caroline is...
