Pasadena, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PUSD to Hold College Fair On Game Day Before Turkey Tussle

The Pasadena Unified School District will do something different before the Turkey Tussle this year. Before the John Muir Mustangs and the Pasadena High School Bulldogs football teams battle it out for bragging rights in the Rose Bowl, the school district will hold a college fair. Organizers say this is...
Pasadena Unified Confers First Trudell Skinner Women in Leadership Award

Mariana Salcedo, a senior at Blair High School, is the recipient of the first Trudell Skinner Women in Leadership Award, a $1,000 scholarship created in memory of the PUSD leader and former Blair principal who passed away in August. Salcedo is an active young leader, with leadership experiences through JROTC,...
New Public Pickleball and Tennis Courts to Open Wednesday

Pickleball continues to ride waves of popularity in Pasadena. As part of efforts to respond to what some have called “America’s most popular sport” while not turning a blind eye to tennis, the City and school district jointly will open renovated courts for both sports Wednesday. The...
Cooler Fall Weather to Settle Over Pasadena

Fall is being felt in Pasadena as daytime highs will fall into the 70’s and nighttime lows into the low 50’s all week, according to the National Weather Service. The pattern fits the historical temperature slide in October in Pasadena, which usually sees daily highs slip from 83°F to 76°F during the month, and continue to cool in November to an average daily high of 69 degrees, accordion to WeatherSpark.com.
Guest Opinion | Dr. Xilian Stammer: Why You Should Vote For Me

My name is Dr. Xilian Stammer and I’m running for the Pasadena Unified School Board in District 5. I’m the only candidate in this seat with classroom experience. My extensive career as an educator spans 35 years as a teacher, a special education teacher and as a district-level administrator. Another important thing to note, I have vital experience right here in Pasadena, working with Pasadena schools, teachers, principals and students. I am intimately familiar with our budget, our facilities and the needs each school has.
Los Angeles College of Music Chosen to Host Exclusive American Idol Auditions

The Los Angeles College of Music hosted exclusive auditions for American Idol Wednesday, October 19th at The Garage Stage, the school’s state-of-the art live performance environment. Both current and former students and alumni were offered the chance to perform in front of American Idol Senior Director of Casting Peter Cohen.
High Profile Murder Cases Set to Move Forward at Pasadena Courthouse

Two high-profile Pasadena court cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Superior Court next week. Here’s a profile of each of these cases. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. Further Proceedings for Jose Antonio Santiago. Jose Antonio Santiago, 70, of Pasadena, is charged with murder...
Supervisor Barger Hosts Over 700 Foster Youth and Local Children at Free Kidspace Children’s Museum Event

Yesterday, over 700 children had a chance to explore Kidspace Children’s Museum and enjoy some hands-on music, art, and science activities thanks to an event sponsored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. The invitation-only event engaged youth under the supervision of Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services and...
The Great Kimono Sale On Sunday at the Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden

Don’t miss the opportunity to see this extraordinary selection of authentic, vintage kimono. Wear your new kimono for selfies with the Japanese garden and its beautiful Niko-an teahouse as your backdrop. And then take it home, either to enjoy as a unique garment or display as a striking work of art!
It’s Not Known Why, But Area Mosquitos – Some Carrying Dangerous West Nile Virus – Remain Active Long Past Summer

Pasadenans should not be lulled into a false sense of security about mosquitoes because summer is over and the weather starts cooling, according to local experts. In fact, Aedes mosquitoes (also known as ‘ankle biters’) are not going away in October. According to the local mosquito control district, data shows that they’re still quite active in Pasadena.
National Rx Take Back Day to be Held at the Pasadena Police Department

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 29 on the front steps of the Pasadena Police Department located at 207 N. Garfield Avenue. Representatives from the Pasadena Police Department and Day One will be on-site to assist with the process and answer any questions.
Auto Theft Suspects Crash Shortly After Pasadena Police End Vehicle Pursuit

A suspected stolen vehicle was crashed Saturday, shortly after Pasadena police broke off a vehicle pursuit that entered the Foothill (210) Freeway. The pursuit began about 4 p.m. at Lake Street near the 210 Freeway, said Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic...
We Get Letters: Paparian is Right

This is in response to letters Re: Rent Control. William Paparian hits the nail on the head with the experience of being a renter, worrying about having the rent together by the first of the month, the anxiety of asking for repairs in case the landlord raises the rent, and “knowing that within a few days I could be looking for a new place to live.” Add to that the worry every time you pick up the mail that there might be a rent increase notice or seeing a note on your door and afraid that it’s an eviction notice.
