This is in response to letters Re: Rent Control. William Paparian hits the nail on the head with the experience of being a renter, worrying about having the rent together by the first of the month, the anxiety of asking for repairs in case the landlord raises the rent, and “knowing that within a few days I could be looking for a new place to live.” Add to that the worry every time you pick up the mail that there might be a rent increase notice or seeing a note on your door and afraid that it’s an eviction notice.

PASADENA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO