Ab-Soul Returns With New Song 'Do Better' Off His Upcoming Album

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago

Photo: Chris Carey

Ab-Soul is back with a brand new song and a promise to deliver his long-awaited fifth studio album.

On Friday, October 21, the California native delivered his third single of the year "Do Better" featuring labelmate Zacari . In the heartfelt song produced by DJ Dahi, Kurtis Mckenzie, and Nick Hakim, Soulo delivers his testimony about all the nerve-wrecking events that have transpired in his life lately. In addition to the fresh record, Ab-Soul also dropped off the official video, which truly helps strengthen his story about his transformative journey. The artistic visuals directed by Omar Jones provides more context behind the dark chapter of his life..

“I’ve cried enough about it," Ab-Soul said in a statement about the song. "So I’m choosing to laugh now, cause I’m here, I’m standing tall and I’m grateful, so that’s how I’m choosing, I’m doing the work, the 6 year wait is almost over.”

The 35-year-old rapper hasn't dropped an album since his 2016 LP Do What Thou Wilt. Since then, he's dropped his "Dangerookipawaa Freestyle" and knocked out a few collaborations with Daylyt , Russ , Jhene Aiko , B-Real , Reason and Kembe X . He began to stoke excitement for his comeback album earlier this year when he released his single "Hollandaise." Back in September, he followed up with "Moonshooter."

At the moment, there's no confirmation on the other details about his upcoming album via Top Dawg Entertainment. Listen to Ab-Soul's new joint on iHeartRadio and watch the emotional visuals below.

