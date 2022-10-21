ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine City, MI

Marine City Talk: Host Allen Reichle With Rita G. Roehrig, Candidate for Commissioner

By Blue Water Healthy Living
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron Past and Present : The Salvager, Tom Reid Part 83

Blue Water Healthy Living is proud to present to you…. “Port Huron Past & Present” is a series of historical videos created by Port Huron native Bob Davis. Through his historical photographs and films, Bob is able to place the viewer back in time. For many of our readers these photos and videos will be a walk down memory lane, but for the younger crowd, they will learn about the fascinating history of this great town. In this episode, we look back at The Salvager, Tom Reid.
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Cardinal Mooney Fundraiser 10-21-2022

Students from Cardinal Mooney High School held a fundraiser to raise money for the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control. Their efforts raised over $10,000 as they presented the check to Dana Eldred, Executive Director of the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control. Please help us increase our...
DETROIT, MI
detroithistorical.org

2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled

There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Lake Huron Medical Center Honors Employee of the Month

Port Huron, MI – Lake Huron Medical Center (LHMC) is pleased to announce its October 2022 Employee of the Month, Katlin Curtis. LHMC is honored to have a strong team of staff and volunteers working hard to deliver high-quality care to the Blue Water Area. Katlin works as a...
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

The Blue Water “Football Review” 9th Week of the season!

Blue Water Healthy Living brings you the weekly “Blue Water Football Review”, with highlights video from the 9th week of the football season. The Blue Water Football Review will highlight the latest on high school football in the Blue Water Area. Send us your highlights and get them...
PORT HURON, MI
The Oakland Press

Apprentice seminar looks to expand workforce

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Oakland County is offering a seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the county executive office building in Waterford. Businesses can learn how to develop talent through the combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction. Support includes apprenticeship intermediary services, experienced local training providers and grant funds available for Oakland County employers.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand

Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
WYANDOTTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy