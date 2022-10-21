ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 137

Michael Penn
4d ago

Haha! That's funny, not one of the 10 thousand supporters that Trump asked to go to the Capital had a firearm. Not one!!!...so when you say armed supporters, armed with what? The American Flag? You Liberals are so unpatriotic it makes me sick.

Tiffany
4d ago

This will be interesting. if Fetterman shows up.. He more than likely will get the questions ahead of time so he can practice like Biden does.

4d ago

Ask your mother to make you some popcorn get your comfort animal turn on your basement tv and route for your man fettherwomen.And after the debate wear out your keypad telling all us working taxpayers how great his computer screen told you he is.

WITF

Pa. Republican candidates are dodging the press and ditching debates. What does that mean for democracy?

Republican Doug Mastriano wants to govern the fifth-most populous state in the country. But his campaign is a black box. The state senator is largely ignoring requests for comments from the press and is refusing to participate in a traditional debate unless it is moderated by a former Trump Administration aide. However, Mastriano’s unorthodox campaign strategy isn’t so unorthodox.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX8 News

Fetterman Oz debate to utilize real-time captioning

(WHTM) – The election is two weeks from Tuesday and the stakes could not be higher for the US Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. WHTM will host the two candidates, John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz in their Harrisburg studio, for their only debate. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and asked for […]
HARRISBURG, PA
MSNBC

GOP loses pre-election bid to mess with Pennsylvania's votes

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday blocked Republican efforts to automatically toss ballots with missing signatures or incorrect dates, affirming a lower court's decision to allow what's known as ballot “curing.”. Republicans nationwide have prioritized what critics call voter suppression measures ahead of this year’s midterm elections, using various...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Tom Wolf and Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas, as Nov. 8 election approaches,

The potential price tag of foregone state tax revenue is roughly $3.6 billion if the credits are claimed in full. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

