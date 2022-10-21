Read full article on original website
Related
Into The Jaws Of Death: Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires’ #10
“The war for Earth takes a decisive turn as the heroes prepare to strike back! Can Supergirl and her team in Australia escape to space? Will the Birds of Prey’s infiltration of Gotham City go unnoticed by the Vampire King? Can Green Arrow save the human cattle from the Blood Farm? The shocking answers await!”
Fear The Harvestman: Previewing ‘Strange’ #7
Art by: Marcelo Ferreira, Roberto Poggi, Javier Tartaglia. THE SORCERER SUPREME OF DEATH! Clea and Wong have uncovered who is behind the zombie resurrections of the deceased heroes and villains. But they’re going to need all the help they can get, including from the Sorcerer Supreme of Death…the Harvestman!
Lady Qi’ra Stands Front And Center In ‘Star Wars: Hidden Empire’ Connecting Variant
This November, the final part of Charle Soule’s game changing trilogy of Star Wars stories set between Episodes V and VI will begin in Star Wars: Hidden Empire. Breakout character Lady Qi’ra is front and center, as the Crimson Dawn continues their war with the Empire and its Sith leaders.
Previewing ‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day’ #6 Grand Finale
The apocalyptic finale of the event of the year. It’s not that nothing will be the same again—it’s that unless heroes can find a new way to be heroes, everything will be nothing forever.
Advance Review: ‘Mega Centurions: Mega No More’ #4 Astounds
The Mega Centurions are Earth’s former champions. Now powerless after stopping an invasion they see themselves teaming up with an old foe, The Grey Knight. However, a new foe comes with tidings that will shock both the Centurions and the Knight. Yet, what news could be worse than a minimum wage job?
‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Preview Sets Its Course For Earth
Marvel Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special — and true to the word of director James Gunn, it will be both a holiday-themed story and a proper continuation of the Guardians story. As Peter (Chris Pratt) continues to despair for the loss of the Gamora (Zoe Saldana) he knew, the other Guardians arrange to spend the upcoming Earth holiday on Earth. There will be partying, misunderstandings, and Kevin Bacon.
Liam Sharp Shares A First Look At ‘StarHenge’ #5
As is Liam Sharp’s wont, he often shares early looks at the comics he’s currently working on with his fans on social media. And StarHenge #5 is no different. Out on Wednesday 9th November from Image Comiss here’s what to expect:. “MOR-DREADNAUGHTS invade the palace and attack...
Back To School With ‘Strange Academy: Finals’ #1 Preview
Freshman year is almost over! From day one, people have been wondering—who is the savior of Strange Academy, and who can bring it all down? The future of Marvel Magic is going to be decided here, and it will take FAR more than the Sorcerer Supreme and his school if magic has a chance!
Mindgames: Previewing ‘Venom’ #12
Art by: Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Alex Sinclair, Ceci de la Cruz. “VENOMWORLD” Continues! After the shocking events of VENOM #11, not only is Dylan Brock’s physical body in such grave condition that it may never recover, but his codex is as well. After a Hail Mary decision made by the Venom symbiote last issue, Dylan is about to see sides of symbiosis, the Klyntar and perhaps even his father that he has never even imagined!
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of The Ultraseven’ #3
Past and present collide, with the future on the line—as ULTRAMAN TAKES ON ULTRASEVEN! It’s a knock-down, drag-out battle for the fate of the world—with a couple of giant Kaiju thrown in for good measure. There’s no room for anyone else in this fight…right?
Previewing ‘DC Mech’ #4 From DC Comics
Darkseid’s forces defeated the Justice Squadron and killed someone near and dear to them. The heroes will have to fix their mechs and their team morale in order to get back in the fight. But Superman is hiding in a town called Smallville, living with a family called the Kents while trying to fix his mech. He’s in grave danger, as the people of Smallville don’t take kindly to mechs or aliens…”
Will Bruce Follow His Head Or His Heart In ‘Batman: Beyond The White Knight’ #6 Preview?
“After years of rivalry, it’s the showdown you’ve been waiting for…Jason Todd versus Dick Grayson! Who’s the best Robin? Find out this issue! Plus, with the help of an unexpected new ally, Bruce Wayne aims to take Derek Powers down for good. But will the malevolent millionaire’s newfound powers prove to be too much for the former Batman?”
Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Joins Damon Lindelof For Surprise ‘Star Wars’ Project
Surprise! Damon Lindelof is developing a Star Wars film project. Deadline reports the Watchmen showrunner has been co-writing a Star Wars script with an unnamed partner for sometime and the project has recruited Ms. Marvel episode director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to helm whatever it turns out to be. Although it is still early going, the site’s source claimed “it was important to Lucasfilm and Lindelof that a director be brought on so that person’s own vision for where they see this story headed gets included in the script.”
James Gunn Takes Control Of The DC Media Universe
Well, finally some good news in the DC Entertainment Multiverse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Aquaman producer Peter Safran will chart the destiny of characters like Peacemaker, Superman, and more as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios. The division will take control of DC’s film, television, and animation efforts in the ever-evolving Warner Bros. Discovery corporate strategy. Gunn will be the creative chief of the new operation while Safran will manage the business and production side. The pair will report to WBD CEO David Zaslav while still working with Warner Bros. Pictures bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy — sidestepping the usual chain of command in the Warner structure.
A Corporate Takeover With A Difference: Previewing ‘Iron Cat’ #5
Tony Stark’s legacy is being set on fire by Sunset Bain. She’s corrupted all of his armor and everything he’s built since his very first weapon. And it’s all Black Cat’s fault. Now, Iron Man and Felicia Hardy (in her own Iron Cat armor) are fighting for their lives against the Hulkbuster armor and every other Iron Man armor in existence. This is not going to go well.
Is Ned Losing It In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #12 Preview?
GLIDER VS. GLIDER, BOMB VS. BOMB, GOBLIN VS. SPIDER?! Spidey’s new costume is going to be tested in a horrifying crucible. If you thought the Tombstone and Vulture fights were rough, YOU AIN’T SEEN NOTHING YET!!!
Advance Review: Side Characters Dominate `Sins Of The Black Flamingo’ #5
This strong and unique limited series reaches an only partially satisfying conclusion because if focuses too much on secondary characters that have not been fully developed. As a result, the Black Flamingo feels more like a pawn in his own story. Overall. Who couldn’t use a little help from their...
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 52: “Lord Of The Demon’s Lair”
As Ed begins to hatch a plan to get himself, Lin, and Envy out of Gluttony’s “stomach”, Scar and Mei Chang follow Al and Gluttony into the catacombs. More revelations will surely follow! Meanwhile, Tim and Patrick find that, like Ed and Lin, they have differing understanding of how Envy works and how all those souls came to make up his body. And Patrick hits on a new slogan for the podcast!
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing ‘Doctor Aphra’ #25
DESOLATION – The spark undying lives in Doctor Aphra’s body, and as its power grows, so does its hunger! But Aphra’s plotting her own escape…! As everyone flocks to the Vermillion, their showdown will change everything!
From The War On Frogs Through The End Of Ragna Rok: Previewing ‘B.P.R.D. Omnibus’ Vol. 2
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of B.P.R.D. Omnibus. Mike Mignola and John Arcudi, artists Guy Davis and Karl Moline, and colorists Dave Stewart and Bjarne Hansen. ‘In 2001, Hellboy quit the B.P.R.D., leaving its roster of special agents to defend the world from any occult threats, and the growing menace of the frog army. Now their adventures are collected in one continuous saga, following the exploits of Abe Sapien, Liz Sherman, Roger the Homunculus, Johann Krauss, Kate Corrigan, Ashley Strode, and many more from the war on frogs through the end of Ragna Rok. This second volume includes deeper explorations of Abe Sapiens origins, the Black Flame, and the introduction of more key characters!’
