The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Woman sparks backlash after revealing she spends each morning drinking coffee with her husband in their garden
A woman has found herself at the centre of controversy after she shared a sweet insight into the morning routine she shares with her husband.On Friday, Daisey Beaton, 24, who owns a beauty company called The Wholistic Esthetician, revealed on Twitter that she and her husband Matt Beaton, 25, like to spend their mornings drinking coffee together in their garden.“My husband and I wake up every morning and bring our coffee out to our garden and sit and talk for hours,” she wrote. “Every morning. It never gets old and we never run out of things to talk [about]....
comicon.com
Fear The Harvestman: Previewing ‘Strange’ #7
Art by: Marcelo Ferreira, Roberto Poggi, Javier Tartaglia. THE SORCERER SUPREME OF DEATH! Clea and Wong have uncovered who is behind the zombie resurrections of the deceased heroes and villains. But they’re going to need all the help they can get, including from the Sorcerer Supreme of Death…the Harvestman!
comicon.com
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 52: “Lord Of The Demon’s Lair”
As Ed begins to hatch a plan to get himself, Lin, and Envy out of Gluttony’s “stomach”, Scar and Mei Chang follow Al and Gluttony into the catacombs. More revelations will surely follow! Meanwhile, Tim and Patrick find that, like Ed and Lin, they have differing understanding of how Envy works and how all those souls came to make up his body. And Patrick hits on a new slogan for the podcast!
comicon.com
Lady Qi’ra Stands Front And Center In ‘Star Wars: Hidden Empire’ Connecting Variant
This November, the final part of Charle Soule’s game changing trilogy of Star Wars stories set between Episodes V and VI will begin in Star Wars: Hidden Empire. Breakout character Lady Qi’ra is front and center, as the Crimson Dawn continues their war with the Empire and its Sith leaders.
comicon.com
Streaming And Screaming: ‘The Babadook’
Six years after the death of her husband, Amelia struggles to discipline her ‘out of control’ 6 year-old Samuel – a son she finds difficult to love. Samuel’s dreams are plagued by a monster he believes is coming to kill them both. When a disturbing storybook called ‘The Babadook’ turns up at their house, Samuel is convinced that the Babadook is the creature he’s been dreaming about. And when Amelia begins to see glimpses of the creature herself, it slowly dawns on her that the thing Samuel has been warning her about may well be real.
comicon.com
‘Doctor Who’ To Materialize On Disney+ In 2023
The Doctor will have a new partner when they return in 2023 for their 60th Anniversary: Disney+. The service, Disney Branded Television, and The BBC confirmed Tuesday that the platform will be the “exclusive” home of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland starting with the 60th Anniversary special next November. Incoming star Ncuti Gatwa also revealed details of the plan on Live with Kelly and Ryan, starting the corporate synergy early.
comicon.com
James Gunn Takes Control Of The DC Media Universe
Well, finally some good news in the DC Entertainment Multiverse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Aquaman producer Peter Safran will chart the destiny of characters like Peacemaker, Superman, and more as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios. The division will take control of DC’s film, television, and animation efforts in the ever-evolving Warner Bros. Discovery corporate strategy. Gunn will be the creative chief of the new operation while Safran will manage the business and production side. The pair will report to WBD CEO David Zaslav while still working with Warner Bros. Pictures bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy — sidestepping the usual chain of command in the Warner structure.
comicon.com
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Hellraiser 2022’
In Hellraiser a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. The film is adapted from the the original novella by Clive Barker with a screenplay by David S. Goyer (The Sandman, Dark Knight, Dark City). This interpretation will return to the androgynous S/M origins of the Cenobites with Jamie Clayton assuming the role of Pinhead.
comicon.com
‘One Piece Odyssey’ Releases Seven Minute Gameplay Trailer Set In Alabasta
Bandai-Namco’s One Piece Odyssey sees One Piece to join the list of shonen anime with their own J-RPG, alongside series like Dragon Ball Z and Fairy Tail. While the quality of these games have varied, One Piece Odyssey certainly looks decent so far. Though Odyssey has its own original...
comicon.com
Tate Brombal Returns To ‘House Of Slaughter’ With New Artist Antonio Fuso
BOOM! Studios has announced the launch of a brand new story within the bestselling horror anthology series, House Of Slaughter #1, dropping in January 2023. Writer Tate Brombal returns with new illustrator Antonio Fuso, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘No longer the monster hunter he once was and...
comicon.com
Lincoln Shares New Single ‘Baby Take My Acid’ Featuring Penelope Scott
“When you said that I looked sad / I thought you meant it like pathetic” laments Lincoln in his latest single Baby Take My Acid. The melancholic track serves as a follow up to Everything Is Wrong – the title track to Lincoln’s forthcoming debut full-length album.
comicon.com
Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Joins Damon Lindelof For Surprise ‘Star Wars’ Project
Surprise! Damon Lindelof is developing a Star Wars film project. Deadline reports the Watchmen showrunner has been co-writing a Star Wars script with an unnamed partner for sometime and the project has recruited Ms. Marvel episode director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to helm whatever it turns out to be. Although it is still early going, the site’s source claimed “it was important to Lucasfilm and Lindelof that a director be brought on so that person’s own vision for where they see this story headed gets included in the script.”
comicon.com
Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
The long-standing rumors were true. Superman lives again. A few days out from the premiere of Black Adam, Justice League star Henry Cavill took to his Instagram account to confirm that, yes, he will return as Superman in a forthcoming Warner Bros. Pictures project. “I wanted to make it official,”...
comicon.com
‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Preview Sets Its Course For Earth
Marvel Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special — and true to the word of director James Gunn, it will be both a holiday-themed story and a proper continuation of the Guardians story. As Peter (Chris Pratt) continues to despair for the loss of the Gamora (Zoe Saldana) he knew, the other Guardians arrange to spend the upcoming Earth holiday on Earth. There will be partying, misunderstandings, and Kevin Bacon.
comicon.com
Jessica Jones Is Having A Very Bad Day In ‘The Variants’ #4 Preview
Every time a VARIANT arrives, Jessica loses a little piece of herself. But SOMEONE is trying to take EVERYTHING SHE HAS. How can Jessica fight back against an enemy who claims to actually BE her?. The Variants #4 is out Wednesday 26th October from Marvel.
comicon.com
Liam Sharp Shares A First Look At ‘StarHenge’ #5
As is Liam Sharp’s wont, he often shares early looks at the comics he’s currently working on with his fans on social media. And StarHenge #5 is no different. Out on Wednesday 9th November from Image Comiss here’s what to expect:. “MOR-DREADNAUGHTS invade the palace and attack...
