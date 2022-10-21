NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will make his drag racing debut this weekend at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Stewart will compete for McPhillips Racing in a Top Alcohol dragster — the equivalent of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series. “I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” Stewart said. “It’s definitely going to be a big learning curve, and to do it at a national event right out of the gate adds to the challenge. But it’s something I’ve really been wanting to do and I’ve been working toward this moment. I’m not taking it lightly. It’s a serious business and I’m going to be as prepared as possible when I get to Las Vegas.” Stewart is guaranteed a minimum of four passes at Vegas beginning with Q1 and Q2 on Friday, Q3 on Saturday and at least the first round of eliminations on Sunday. Although he has a Top Fuel license — earned over two multi-day sessions at Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School and a handful of tests over the last two years — the 51-year-old felt Top Alcohol was a smarter entry point.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 35 MINUTES AGO