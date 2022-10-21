Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA USA Results 10/22/22
Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm) First Match: La Rebellion w/Damian 666 vs. The Dirty Sexy Boys. Mecha Wolf and Dirty Dango will start things off. Wolf howls for the crowd. Dango starts shaking his hips. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dango backs Wolf into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Dango applies a side headlock. Wolf whips Dango across the ring. Dango with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Dango with a Hip Toss. Wolf push kicks Dango. Dango with a deep arm-drag. Dango applies an arm-bar. Dango grabs a side wrist lock. Wolf shoves Dango. Wolf tags in Bestia. Dango with another Hip Toss. Dango tags in JTG. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Foot Stomps for a one count. JTG applies a wrist lock. JTG with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. JTG applies a hammerlock. JTG whips Bestia into the turnbuckles. JTG tags in Dango. Dango dropkicks Bestia for a two count.
PWMania
Court Bauer Reflects On Rey Fenix Shooting With Wrestling Veteran In MLW
Court Bauer recently appeared as a guest on The Masked Man Show for an in-depth interview promoting his upcoming MLW Fightland event. During the discussion, the MLW CEO reflected on Rey Fenix shooting during a match in Major League Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights. On if he’s...
College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 9
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s ...
iheart.com
The Paige Spiranac Of Tennis? Meet Rachel Stuhlmann
We've posted quite a bit about IG golf girl Paige Spiranac over the last couple of months, but now the concept of hot girl sports influencer seems to be expanding to other sports. People are calling 30-year-old Rachel Stuhlmann "the Paige Spiranac of the tennis world." Outkick named her "the World's No. 1 Instagram Tennis Influencer" a while back and she proudly added the title to her IG bio.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Star Possibly Reverting To Previous Character
Welcome back? There have been a lot of changes in WWE over the last few months, including several wrestlers changing gimmicks or characters. Some of them have become new versions while others have reverted more towards what they have done in the past. That might be the case with another star and it is something that fans have been wanting for a long time now.
Lexington Herald-Leader
‘Tennessee fans, they don’t like me.’ Barion Brown key to Kentucky’s upset hopes vs. Vols.
Kentucky football will need Nashville native Barion Brown to play a key role if the Wildcats are to hand Tennessee its first loss.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Is Surprised WWE Released Top AEW Act
This past year, all over the realm of pro wrestling, certain tag teams were standing out among the pack doing some of the best work of their careers. The Usos, representing The Bloodline, come to mind in WWE, while elsewhere, one tag team has been dominating every promotion they step into: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
stillrealtous.com
WWE Declined Major Request From AEW
Recently D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary, but the group was down a member as Billy Gunn didn’t appear on Raw because he’s currently working for AEW. Road Dogg noted on his podcast that Billy Gunn wanted to appear on the show, and WWE did everything they could to make it happen.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus
The most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" saw Solo Sikoa defeat Sheamus in singles action, with interference from The Bloodline aiding the young star in defeating the grizzled veteran. However, what happened after the match led to WWE reporting that Sheamus suffered an injury on the company's official Twitter account.
Tony Stewart to make NHRA debut in Top Alcohol dragster
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will make his drag racing debut this weekend at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Stewart will compete for McPhillips Racing in a Top Alcohol dragster — the equivalent of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series. “I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” Stewart said. “It’s definitely going to be a big learning curve, and to do it at a national event right out of the gate adds to the challenge. But it’s something I’ve really been wanting to do and I’ve been working toward this moment. I’m not taking it lightly. It’s a serious business and I’m going to be as prepared as possible when I get to Las Vegas.” Stewart is guaranteed a minimum of four passes at Vegas beginning with Q1 and Q2 on Friday, Q3 on Saturday and at least the first round of eliminations on Sunday. Although he has a Top Fuel license — earned over two multi-day sessions at Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School and a handful of tests over the last two years — the 51-year-old felt Top Alcohol was a smarter entry point.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/21/22)
The Road to WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight with SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Tonight’s SmackDown will include an appearance by Bray Wyatt, a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and an appearance by Logan Paul.
MLW National Openweight Title Fight Set For NWA Hard Times 3
Major League Wrestling will once again be represented at a National Wrestling Alliance event. During NWA 74, Davey Richards defended the MLW National Openweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas. Now, at NWA what Hard Times 3 he will put that title on the line against Colby Corino. Speaking on social media,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reflects On WWE Dark Match With Owen Hart
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Owen Hart during an Inside the Ropes live event. Angle worked with Hart in a dark match days before Owen tragically passed away. It was a non-televised match prior to a TV taping on May 10, 1999, just 12 days before Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Star Injured, Pulled From Scheduled Rampage Match
Another one on the list. You never want to see an injury in wrestling and unfortunately there is no way to guarantee complete safety in the ring. At some point, almost every wrestler is going to get injured at some point in their career and a change is going to have to be made. That is the case again as another AEW wrestler has been injured and had to be replaced in an announced match.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexander Hammerstone Reflects On His Brief WWE Stint
Alexander Hammerstone is celebrating his first anniversary as MLW World Champion with Major League Wrestling, though in a new "Wrassingh" interview he was reminded that his efforts to gain a place on the WWE came to naught. However, Hammerstone has no regrets about how his career turned out. Hammerstone told...
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's First Pro Wrestling Championship Came By Defeating Ric Flair
Before he was "The Dragon," and long before his days with WWE, Richard Henry Blood was simply Ricky Steamboat. Shortly before his debut with Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF), promoter Eddie Graham walked him through what his ring name would be. Speaking with the "Shining Wizards Podcast" (h/t PWInsider) in May 2014, Blood recalled: "The late Eddie Graham gave me the Steamboat name. In 1976 I walked into the Tampa office and there sat Eddie Graham, and Verne Gagne had sent him pictures of me wrestling as 'Rick Blood,' and Eddie said what a great wrestling name — but for a heel."
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW Star Calls Out Karl Anderson For Pulling Out Of Title Defense
Amidst the chaos of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' WWE return, Anderson's scheduled November 5 defense of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuelo at NJPW's Battle Autumn event was seemingly called off by Anderson himself in a social media post. After a live event on October 21, Hikuelo commented on Anderson pulling out of the match.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Wishes He Had Wrestled Top WWE Star
"Diamond" Dallas Page has had one of the most unlikely successful careers in wrestling history, beginning his journey into the business at 35 and still managing to win the WCW World Championship on three occasions. Along with championship gold, DDP has also faced off against legendary talent in both WWE and, more notably, WCW such as The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Kevin Nash, and other former World Champions. However, there is one name not on that list that DDP wishes he faced during his time with WWE.
Chelsea Green Cashes In NWA Women's Title Opportunity At NWA Hard Times 2022
The National Wrestling Alliance announced that Chelsea Green has cashed in her NWA Women's Title opportunity and has been added to the NWA Women's Title bout at NWA Hard Times 3. Kamille will now defend against KiLynn King and Green in a triple threat match. Green won the title opportunity...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Praises William Regal For Helping AEW Roster
The legendary Jim Ross is singing the praises of another fellow legend, William Regal. A lot of people have praised the AEW promo that was done between MJF and William Regal, and this includes Jim Ross, branding it as “absolute money.” However, J.R. is also praising William Regal overall.
Comments / 0