Report: Chiefs make unexpected decision on Trent McDuffie ahead of Week 7
There was hope that Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie would be activated from IR ahead of Week 7 but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The Kansas City Chiefs were hoping to get cornerback Trent McDuffie back on the active roster this week, but that reportedly won’t happen.
Former Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones to make debut for Browns Sunday
Jones had been dealing with a shoulder injury, which had him on injured reserve since the start of the season. On Saturday, the Browns activated the 27-year-old, a day after Jones told reporters, "I'm ready to go." Browns' linebackers coach Jason Tarver said Jones would play the mike and will...
NFL
Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick
On the same day it was announced they lost their dynamic rookie running back for the season, the New York Jets are adding reinforcements. The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick that could become a fifth-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Chargers HC Brandon Staley cites CB J.C. Jackson's injury as 'significant'
The start of cornerback J.C. Jackson’s tenure with the Chargers wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, and it’s possible that he won’t even get the chance to turn things around for the remainder of the season. Jackson went to the ground with what appeared to be a...
NFL
NFL reviewing interaction involving officials, Mike Evans after Buccaneers-Panthers game
The NFL is reviewing an interaction involving two game officials and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday. The two officials in question, side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, appeared to ask for Evans' signature in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. The league is examining their interaction, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
saturdaytradition.com
JC Jackson injury: Severity, outlook for Jackson's knee injury revealed, per report
JC Jackson — star cornerback for the Los Angeles Chargers — left Sunday’s game with an ugly knee injury. Jackson reportedly suffered a dislocated kneecap in Sunday’s 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The former Maryland Terrapin cornerback did...
