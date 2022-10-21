ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick

On the same day it was announced they lost their dynamic rookie running back for the season, the New York Jets are adding reinforcements. The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick that could become a fifth-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL reviewing interaction involving officials, Mike Evans after Buccaneers-Panthers game

The NFL is reviewing an interaction involving two game officials and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday. The two officials in question, side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, appeared to ask for Evans' signature in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. The league is examining their interaction, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
JC Jackson injury: Severity, outlook for Jackson's knee injury revealed, per report

JC Jackson — star cornerback for the Los Angeles Chargers — left Sunday’s game with an ugly knee injury. Jackson reportedly suffered a dislocated kneecap in Sunday’s 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The former Maryland Terrapin cornerback did...

