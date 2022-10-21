The journey to Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, takes a pit stop in Toledo, Ohio, for tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." At the November 5 premium live event, Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; tonight, Paul returns to "SmackDown" to further the storyline between the pair. It should be noted, however, that while Paul has been advertised for the show in Toledo, Reigns has not, which means the YouTuber will likely interact with the other members of The Bloodline in some capacity this evening.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO