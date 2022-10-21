ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
$2.5 million available to conduct motorcycle rider training in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorcycle Ohio announced Monday that $2.5 million in funding is available in 2023 for entities that want to offer motorcycle rider training. Several courses are available for applicants to offer in their community, such as:. A basic rider skills class for beginners. A basic rider skills...
OHIO STATE
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Record fish and where they were caught in Ohio

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
OHIO STATE
As Halloween Approaches, State Fire Marshal Stresses Fire Safety

Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio —Fall is here, as the temperature drops, and the Halloween decorations are put up, it’s important to stay fire safe. Data from the U.S. Fire Administration shows an average of 9,200 fires were reported to fire departments in the United States over a three-day period around Halloween for each year.
OHIO STATE
Out in Ohio: Nonprofit reframing LGBTQ+ community's relationship with faith

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio nonprofit is dismantling animosity between some members of two clashing groups: the LGBTQ+ community and the Christian faith.  LoveBoldly is creating and seeking out Christian spaces championing members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the organization, there […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The impact Unleaded 88 can have on your wallet and vehicle

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It might be hard to find, but Unleaded 88 is slowly spreading to gas stations in Ohio. Our Nathan Kitchens has more on why you might consider making the switch. We would all like to save a little money when it comes to filling up that...
OHIO STATE
County-by-county: The most dangerous times to drive in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, released its county-by-county traffic report this week as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. The report tabulates everything from fatalities, crashes, high causes for accidents, and even which time of day and days...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio Power Siting Board denies solar project for first time

The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a 300 megawatt solar farm in Allen and Auglaize counties at its Oct. 20 meeting, citing local opposition to the project. This is the first time in the board’s history that it rejected a proposal for a utility-scale solar facility.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Ohio consumers are seeing more zero- and low-sugar beverages for a reason

Your local beverage aisle looks very different today than it did a few years ago. That’s because Ohio’s beverage makers are working to provide more choices with less sugar. These choices come in many varieties, from flavored, enhanced and sparkling waters to zero-sugar sports drinks, teas and sodas. In fact, today nearly 60% of beverages sold have zero sugar.
OHIO STATE
Ohio's Midterm Election: A guide for voters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
OHIO STATE

