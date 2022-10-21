Read full article on original website
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
cleveland19.com
$2.5 million available to conduct motorcycle rider training in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorcycle Ohio announced Monday that $2.5 million in funding is available in 2023 for entities that want to offer motorcycle rider training. Several courses are available for applicants to offer in their community, such as:. A basic rider skills class for beginners. A basic rider skills...
Ohio fishing tournaments will now have Metal detectors to stop cheating
A metal detector would be one of the last pieces of equipment that you would expect to see at a fishing tournament, but in the wake of a major cheating scandal, metal detectors will now be standard equipment at fishing derbies on Lake Erie.
FirstEnergy’s power and influence have evaporated, with fewer lobbyists and less dark money: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FirstEnergy has stopped using “dark money” in Ohio after agreeing to disclose future contributions, ending the controversial spending tactic critical to the House Bill 6 corruption. We’re talking about cutting off contributions to Ohio-based nonprofit entities that spend outside money to support politicians on Today...
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
Record fish and where they were caught in Ohio
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
hometownstations.com
As Halloween Approaches, State Fire Marshal Stresses Fire Safety
Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio —Fall is here, as the temperature drops, and the Halloween decorations are put up, it’s important to stay fire safe. Data from the U.S. Fire Administration shows an average of 9,200 fires were reported to fire departments in the United States over a three-day period around Halloween for each year.
Out in Ohio: Nonprofit reframing LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with faith
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio nonprofit is dismantling animosity between some members of two clashing groups: the LGBTQ+ community and the Christian faith. LoveBoldly is creating and seeking out Christian spaces championing members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the organization, there […]
hometownstations.com
The impact Unleaded 88 can have on your wallet and vehicle
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It might be hard to find, but Unleaded 88 is slowly spreading to gas stations in Ohio. Our Nathan Kitchens has more on why you might consider making the switch. We would all like to save a little money when it comes to filling up that...
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools' Cathy Collins earns award from Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics
Press Release from Lima City Schools: Lima City Schools Math Curriculum Team Leader Cathy Collins has been selected for the 2022 Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics Linda M. Gojak Middle School Award. The Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics (OCTM) consists of 3,000 members. Affiliated with the National Council...
cleveland19.com
County-by-county: The most dangerous times to drive in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, released its county-by-county traffic report this week as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. The report tabulates everything from fatalities, crashes, high causes for accidents, and even which time of day and days...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board denies solar project for first time
The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a 300 megawatt solar farm in Allen and Auglaize counties at its Oct. 20 meeting, citing local opposition to the project. This is the first time in the board’s history that it rejected a proposal for a utility-scale solar facility.
How early voting numbers are comparing to Ohio’s 2018 election
DAYTON — Tens of thousands of Ohioans have already voted early in the November 8th election. There are big races on the ballot in the Buckeye State, including the contests for governor and the state’s open U.S. Senate seat. News Center 7 is looking at how early voting...
Ohio can be at the heart of environmental transformation: Amanda Woodrum
Guest columnist Amanda Woodrum is senior researcher at Policy Matters Ohio. The United States is on the brink of a major energy, economic and environmental transformation. And in Northeast Ohio, we have a great opportunity to be at the center of it. For too long, we’ve seen corporations such as...
hometownstations.com
Institute for Civics and Public Policy at ONU holds poll to see some insight into the thoughts of Ohio voters
ADA, OH (WLIO) - An organization at Ohio Northern University put together a poll for Ohio voters to gauge their opinion on a variety of topics. Our Katie Honigford has more on what they found. The Institute for Civics & Public Policy, or ICAPP, at Ohio Northern University, put together...
Ohio consumers are seeing more zero- and low-sugar beverages for a reason
Your local beverage aisle looks very different today than it did a few years ago. That’s because Ohio’s beverage makers are working to provide more choices with less sugar. These choices come in many varieties, from flavored, enhanced and sparkling waters to zero-sugar sports drinks, teas and sodas. In fact, today nearly 60% of beverages sold have zero sugar.
13abc.com
Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
Why are warm fall days now called second summer, rather than ‘Indian summer?’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio is in the middle of a warm spell following our first snow last week, a phenomenon we call second summer. However, this weather was once commonly known as “Indian summer.” Is there a difference between the two terms?. Not really. It’s more about...
cleveland19.com
Ohio homes sales take big hit in September, but what about the value of your home?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -According to Ohio REALTORS, home sales in September fell 15% when compared to September of 2021. The good news for homeowners is the value of homes continues to increase, with the average sales prices in September up 7.1% compared to the same month in 2021. The average...
