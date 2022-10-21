Gov. Abbott: Biden officials have no 'clue about what’s going on at the border'

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Biden administration officials claiming the southern border is secure is "a sad joke.”

“None of these people in Washington have a clue about what’s going on at the border,” he said.

The Center Square interviewed Abbott at a meeting with law enforcement officials about border security on Thursday in Corpus Christi.

“The Border Czar has said in Texas that the border is secure,” Abbott said. “The Secretary of Homeland Security said the border is secure. The president’s spokesperson said, ‘people don’t just walk across the border.’”

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was appointed last year by President Joe Biden to be the “border czar,” has yet to visit the southern border areas with the greatest amount of illegal immigration according to Border Patrol data – the Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley sectors of Texas. Last June, she visited El Paso, which has been busing illegal foreign nationals out of Texas, claiming the administration “was making progress.”

Two weeks ago, Harris spoke at a fundraiser for the Texas Democratic Party in Austin and ignored the governor’s invitation to visit the border. In September, while in Houston, she twice declared the border was secure in an interview with Face the Nation.

"I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship," Harris told NBC News anchor Chuck Todd. "The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed."

Todd pushed back, saying, "We're going to have two million people cross this border for the first time ever. You're confident this border's secure?"

Harris replied: "We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration. But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years. We also have to put into place a law and a plan for a pathway for citizenship for the millions of people who are here and are prepared to do what is legally required to gain citizenship.

"We don't have that in place because people are playing politics in a state like this and in Congress," she added, referring to Abbott busing illegal foreign nationals to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.

Abbott told The Center Square he thinks that on Nov. 8, Republicans will regain control of the United States Congress. Next year, he said, “Republicans will start holding hearings on a weekly basis, holding the Biden administration accountable for its failures on the border and then instilling requirements about what must be done on the border.”

This includes, “for one, fully funding Border Patrol,” he said. “Two, fully funding ICE and reinstating ICE for what it’s original purpose is; three, reimbursing the state of Texas for the money that we’ve put out of pocket to secure the border, and four, never submitting a budget to President Biden that does not include full funding to fully secure the border.”

He also said Texas’ busing strategy of sending illegal foreign nationals to Washington, D.C., would continue as long as the president doesn’t secure the border.

“This is something we wish we were not doing and shouldn’t have to do,” he said. “However, as long as Biden maintains his open border policies, I will be there to help local communities. These local communities have no capability whatsoever to deal with these migrants. They begged me for help. I provided this idea as a way of helping local communities. I will continue to be there to help those local communities as long as they need it.”

Since Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021, law enforcement officials in Texas have apprehended more than 314,000 people who’ve entered Texas and the U.S. illegally. They’ve made more than 20,800 criminal arrests and filed more than 18,400 felony charges. Texas DPS has seized over 337 million lethal doses of fentanyl, enough to kill everyone in the U.S.

Texas has also bused more 8,200 illegal foreign nationals to Washington, D.C., since April, more than 3,300 to New York City since Aug. 5, and more than 1,000 to Chicago since Aug. 31.