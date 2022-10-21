Read full article on original website
CD Source fire was electrical; owner ‘super grateful’ for community support
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The owner of CD Source says the cause of the fire that destroyed his landmark building last month was electrical. “It was (a) faulty battery charger, or possibly stain sponges that spontaneously combusted,” Brian Bowman said of the Sept. 20 fire at his building, the old Park Theatre at 5723 N. […]
Surprised? Illinois Residents Dog Their State. Say Wisconsin More ‘User Friendly’
After 12 years, I’m moving back to Illinois and making the transition from Billings, Montana where I’ve been since 2018. When people hear I’m leaving Big Sky Country for Rockford, many of them will immediately ask “why?”. They see the beauty of the landscape on the...
Historic Building Coming Down, Memories Of Rockford’s Davis Park
Davis Park in Rockford is getting a major facelift, so here are some of my favorite memories. Greeting Card from Rockford, Illinois. ca. 1941, Rockford, Illinois, USA, Rockford, founded in 1834, is the third largest city in the state of Illinois. Population more than 85,000. Noted for its machine tool and furniture industries. Just a few miles sou.
Man hit in thigh in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was hit in the thigh when shots rang out early Friday morning. Officers responded to a local hospital around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 37-year-old mal victim when they arrived. Officers learned that the man and […]
Haunted Hidden Gem in Illinois Brings ‘Tunnel of Terror’ to a New Level
The countdown is one... less than a week until Halloween! It's time to fill your calednar with sweets and scares!. The week before a holiday is the BEST, especially with something like this year, when Halloween is on a Monday. We have the ENTIRE week before to celebrate big and get all the sugary treats and haunted houses on our calendar.
Fires in Rockford raise concerns about possible arson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford-area has seen a lot of fires recently, some accidental and some intentional. The ones set on purpose come with a serious consequence for arsonists. Division Chief Matthew Knott of the Rockford Fire Department said that is why fire safety efforts are so important. Having working smoke alarms, detectors and […]
Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
Aurora man charged in stabbing death
An Aurora man is charged with murder in a stabbing death from July. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that twenty-year-old Abel Quiñones-Herstad stabbed a woman multiple times in the torso, killing her. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, of Aurora. It happened in a home 1-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora where the two lived together.
Rockford house on the market goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vacant Rockford home that was in the process of being sold caught fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 3004 N. Church Street around 1:54 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews said that a fire had started on the outside of […]
Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee robbed at gunpoint, causing soft lockdown at nearby schools: police
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
Should Illinois Adapt A New School Cellphone Policy For The Entire State
In a world where young and old are glued to screens, a school district in Michigan has a new cellphone rule intended to will help students achieve higher grades while improving their mental health. This might be a first for Michigan and if it works other districts... (RPS 205?) may want to consider.
Rockford family left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was displaced after their home went up in flames Sunday. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1100 block of N. Main Street around 1:24 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the front door of a home. The fire was […]
Is Freeport losing its ‘home rule’ status?
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Home rule in Freeport was no longer a guarantee in October 2021. The 2020 Census confirmed a dip in population below the 25,000 threshold. Freeport gathered Monday evening to talk about the future of the “Home Rule Act” in the city, and both side of the argument came out to voice […]
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
Two hurt in crash near Guilford and N. Alpine Road in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two people were hospitalized Monday after a severe crash in Rockford. No updates have been released on either person’s condition, but roadways are clear in both directions. Police asked the public to avoid both lanes in the area of Guilford Road and Alpine...
Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.
