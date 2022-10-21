Read full article on original website
DCCC puts up $100k for coordinated TV ad for Malinowski
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has decided to spend $100,000 on a coordinated TV ad with Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) in New Jersey’s 7th district. The New Jersey Globe reported earlier today that the DCCC appears to have bailed on Malinowski. But later, they reserved a small ad buy that comes in just short of the $109,000 maximum they are allowed to spend in coordination with the candidate.
Dems spending money to save DCCC chair in N.J.-adjacent district
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney faces a tough re-election fight in New York’s 17th district against a Republican with close ties to New Jersey. Michael Lawler is a partner at Checkmate Strategies, a political consulting firm headed by New Jersey GOP strategist Chris Russell. The firm...
SALT, abortion, crime top of mind in 11th district debate
Has Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) been an effective congresswoman during her nearly four years in office? Would former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Paul DeGroot vote just like any other Republican if he were elected to replace her?. Those two questions dominated at tonight’s New Jersey Globe-hosted 11th congressional district debate,...
DCCC appears to be bailing on Malinowski
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has mostly pulled out of New Jersey’s 7th district, leaving two-term Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) to largely fend for himself in his re-election campaign against Republican Thomas Kean, Jr., the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. With fifteen days left in the 2022 mid-term elections,...
DeGroot, Sherrill both say they’re undecided on House leadership
Come January 2023, either Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) or former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Paul DeGroot will hold a seat in Congress. And based on their answers in the New Jersey Globe-hosted 11th district congressional debate, both are free agents when it comes to House leadership. “I’m not a McCarthy...
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Marjorie Taylor Greene tells voter she’s too old to have a say on abortion
Marjorie Taylor Greene called a voter “too old” to have a point of view on abortion rights, leading to massive backlash on social media.During a call-in show on Monday night, Ms Greene confronted a woman who told her “my body is my body and I don’t want the government telling me what I can do with my body”.The Republican responded by saying “Ma’am, are you having children any time soon?”Then, without waiting for an answer from the caller, she went on: “That’s my question, I am asking a legitimate question.”She continued to add that “abortion is murder” and told...
Did a judge put his thumb on the scale just two weeks before Election Day?
Either unwittingly or deliberately, a municipal court judge has become a pawn in a contentious race for mayor of Palisades Park just two weeks before Election Day when he held a probable cause hearing on a citizen complaint filed by key supporter of one of the candidates. Bergen County Presiding...
Congressional District 3 candidates face off
ROCKLIN - A congressional seat is up for grabs. The battle for the brand-new District 3, between conservative California Assemblymember Kevin Kiley and military veteran and surgeon Dr. Kermit Jones, is at the center of a possible political shift in Washington."I have an opponent who thinks what we need is more of the same...whereas, I think we need a new direction," said Assemblymember Kiley."For him, this may be another thing to run for but for me -- it's actually something I want to do and put people before politics," said Jones.California's redistricting expanded Republican Representative Tom McClintock's former district. The...
More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections
WASHINGTON — Roughly 9.4 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, casting a combination of in-person early votes and mail-in ballots, according to data compiled by the United States Elections Project. Florida as well as Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among the top states in terms of early voting so far. The initiative, […] The post More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections appeared first on Michigan Advance.
