ROCKLIN - A congressional seat is up for grabs. The battle for the brand-new District 3, between conservative California Assemblymember Kevin Kiley and military veteran and surgeon Dr. Kermit Jones, is at the center of a possible political shift in Washington."I have an opponent who thinks what we need is more of the same...whereas, I think we need a new direction," said Assemblymember Kiley."For him, this may be another thing to run for but for me -- it's actually something I want to do and put people before politics," said Jones.California's redistricting expanded Republican Representative Tom McClintock's former district. The...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO