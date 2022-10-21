ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

TikTok and YouTube All-Stars Headline ‘Eat Your Feed’ Food Festival This November

In less than a month’s time, Long Beach Convention Center will be home to ComplexCon, a hypebeast festival that’s all about sneakers, clothing, music, and food. As part of the November 19 to 20 event, Buzzfeed’s Tasty and First We Feast are collaborating to throw the inaugural Eat Your Feed Fest featuring 25 food purveyors, including All Flavor No Grease, Kuya Lord, Broad Street Oyster Co., and Yellow Paper Burger, among others. The vendors will be serving samples of popular dishes and new ones created exclusively for the event.
15 Outstanding Halal Restaurants in Los Angeles

For practicing Muslims seeking halal foods, Los Angeles offers an abundance of restaurant options, including those serving Mediterranean, Thai, Somali, Indian, and Pakistani cuisines. In addition to adhering to food preparation standards outlined in the Quran (which includes specific rules around slaughtering animals, omitting pork, among others), these restaurants serve highly flavorful meals highlighting chicken, beef, and lamb. From a solid burger in the San Fernando Valley to Somali lamb in Inglewood and Palestinian-style chicken in Windsor Hills, here are 15 halal restaurants to try in LA.
