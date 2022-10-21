In less than a month’s time, Long Beach Convention Center will be home to ComplexCon, a hypebeast festival that’s all about sneakers, clothing, music, and food. As part of the November 19 to 20 event, Buzzfeed’s Tasty and First We Feast are collaborating to throw the inaugural Eat Your Feed Fest featuring 25 food purveyors, including All Flavor No Grease, Kuya Lord, Broad Street Oyster Co., and Yellow Paper Burger, among others. The vendors will be serving samples of popular dishes and new ones created exclusively for the event.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO