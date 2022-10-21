ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gopios.com

Football Downed by No. 15 Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. – The Carroll University football team suffered a 9-61 loss on the road to Wheaton College on Saturday afternoon. Keon Miller had 177 all-purpose yards, 114 of which came from kick returns. Jake Binkowski led the team with seven total tackles. The Pioneers (4-3, 3-3 CCIW) surrendered...
WHEATON, IL
247Sports

Next man up for DePaul

Whenever a team loses a key player, the coach looks for the next man (or collective group of men) to step up and fill the void left by that player. Such is the case for the Blue Demons when they learned on Tuesday that they would be without South Florida transfer Caleb Murphy for at least the next six weeks due to surgery on his wrist. Which means that Murphy will be out most if not all of the month of November.
CHICAGO, IL
cubsinsider.com

Wrigley’s New Sportsbook Radiating Serious Soldier Field Vibes

I almost wrecked my car the first time I saw the giant spaceship that had crash-landed at Soldier Field. This must have been 2003 or ’04 and I had just merged onto Lake Shore Drive at McCormick Place when the bastardized façade sprang into view, shocking in its incongruity. Even though I knew what they’d done with the place, I hadn’t been expecting it because I was on my way to Wrigley for a Cubs game.
CHICAGO, IL
foodgressing.com

Aloha Poke Co. Opens Doors at New Chicago-Area Location

Aloha Poke Co., the nation’s premier fast casual poke restaurant concept, announced its newest Chicago-area store in the Village of Mount Prospect. The store has opened and is located at 916 N. Elmhurst Rd. The Mount Prospect location will be the 20th store in the brand’s system and 9th...
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths

LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
LANSING, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Bad advice for TV news people

CHICAGO – Like with any business, there are always people who are giving advice to television hosts to help them connect more with their audience. Sometimes, however, the advice doesn’t connect with the host. Paul Konrad shared some of those in this edition of “The List” on WGN...
CHICAGO, IL
idesignarch.com

North Shore Victorian Era Historic Home with Modern Updates

This gorgeous house in Highland Park, Illinois is a historical Victorian charmer circa 1892 with traditional Queen Anne style architecture. The classic retreat features a wrap-around porch with views of the lake. Originally designed by architect William Boyington, the magnificent North Shore estate blends history with modern comfort. The 11,210-square-foot...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN TV

Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?

I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Hindman Celebrates its 40th Anniversary

Hindman founder Leslie Hindman and guests watch a video in her honor. “It was a delight to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary with Leslie and honor her, but to also gather the team and friends to reflect on memories and how far we’ve come. An exceptional way to kick off the next decade.”—Jay Krehbiel, Co-Chairman and CEO of Hindman.
CHICAGO, IL

