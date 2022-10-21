Read full article on original website
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 victims in Chicago bus stop crashhellasChicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Football Downed by No. 15 Wheaton
WHEATON, Ill. – The Carroll University football team suffered a 9-61 loss on the road to Wheaton College on Saturday afternoon. Keon Miller had 177 all-purpose yards, 114 of which came from kick returns. Jake Binkowski led the team with seven total tackles. The Pioneers (4-3, 3-3 CCIW) surrendered...
Next man up for DePaul
Whenever a team loses a key player, the coach looks for the next man (or collective group of men) to step up and fill the void left by that player. Such is the case for the Blue Demons when they learned on Tuesday that they would be without South Florida transfer Caleb Murphy for at least the next six weeks due to surgery on his wrist. Which means that Murphy will be out most if not all of the month of November.
Wrigley’s New Sportsbook Radiating Serious Soldier Field Vibes
I almost wrecked my car the first time I saw the giant spaceship that had crash-landed at Soldier Field. This must have been 2003 or ’04 and I had just merged onto Lake Shore Drive at McCormick Place when the bastardized façade sprang into view, shocking in its incongruity. Even though I knew what they’d done with the place, I hadn’t been expecting it because I was on my way to Wrigley for a Cubs game.
Aloha Poke Co. Opens Doors at New Chicago-Area Location
Aloha Poke Co., the nation’s premier fast casual poke restaurant concept, announced its newest Chicago-area store in the Village of Mount Prospect. The store has opened and is located at 916 N. Elmhurst Rd. The Mount Prospect location will be the 20th store in the brand’s system and 9th...
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths
LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
The List: Bad advice for TV news people
CHICAGO – Like with any business, there are always people who are giving advice to television hosts to help them connect more with their audience. Sometimes, however, the advice doesn’t connect with the host. Paul Konrad shared some of those in this edition of “The List” on WGN...
North Shore Victorian Era Historic Home with Modern Updates
This gorgeous house in Highland Park, Illinois is a historical Victorian charmer circa 1892 with traditional Queen Anne style architecture. The classic retreat features a wrap-around porch with views of the lake. Originally designed by architect William Boyington, the magnificent North Shore estate blends history with modern comfort. The 11,210-square-foot...
Sister Jeanne Bessette Postpones Radio Interview Following Meeting With Illinois Nurses Association
WJOL was scheduled to discuss the possible closure of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet with Sister Jean Bessette this morning but the president of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, and chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home has since declined. Sister Jeanne released this statement to WJOL.
Where do singles hang out on the weekends in Chicago?
I'm 27 and looking for places where singles go to hang out and make friends on the weekends.
This Abandoned Lake Michigan Bathhouse Looks Positively Post-Apocalyptic
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing. After a relaxing day of sunbathing or swimming in Lake Michigan, almost no one would find comfort in a quick change or shower in this abandoned bathhouse just steps from the shore.
NOAA, Almanac & More: Forecasts for Winter in Chicago Area Share This 1 Prediction
Predicting Chicago winter can be tricky, but three recent forecasts for the area all seem to land on the same thing. If their predictions hold true, it's going to be a snowy next few months in the Chicago area. While most meteorologists caution against far-out predictions, citing a variety of...
Chicago resort builds 85-foot-wide spider out of 8,500 balloons
Great Wolf Lodge Illinois is celebrating this Halloween with a big blow out. A gigantic spider adorns the resorts Grand Lobby. It took this team 110 hours to make. Video by Christopher Andrew, Stoptime Live.
Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?
I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
Hindman Celebrates its 40th Anniversary
Hindman founder Leslie Hindman and guests watch a video in her honor. “It was a delight to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary with Leslie and honor her, but to also gather the team and friends to reflect on memories and how far we’ve come. An exceptional way to kick off the next decade.”—Jay Krehbiel, Co-Chairman and CEO of Hindman.
Chicago Has 3 of the ‘Best Gay Bars in America,' Esquire Says
Chicago is known for many things: hot dogs, jazz, architecture — you name it. Now, the city's getting recognition for boasting three of the best gay bars in the country, according to Esquire. The magazine's editorial staff curated a list of the "most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars," with...
Fall colors in Chicago are the best in years — but experts warn not to wait too long to see the leaves
CHICAGO - Family portrait takers, tour guides and social media influencers are running out of time to photograph the final days of the best season of fall colors in northern Illinois in years, experts say. The Chicago area may have the best colors of the entire state, as other parts...
