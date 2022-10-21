At the beginning of the school year, seniors Lyle Barrocas and Joshua Gale decided to create a club focused on a delicacy they truly loved; chocolate. As CESJDS is typically full of academic clubs, the two decided to create a club with a more lighthearted atmosphere, hence the idea of Chocolate Club was born. With a spectacular turnout of nearly 35 students, on Wednesday, room 301 can be found buzzing with conversation about various chocolates from countries all over the world.

