Chamberlain University's Irving Campus Graduates First Students in the Practice Ready Specialty Focused Program

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
dallasexaminer.com
Parkland to rename RedBird Health Center to honor late Dallas-area medical leader
The RedBird Health Center, the newest of Parkland Health’s Community Oriented Primary Care health centers in Dallas County, will be renamed the C.V. Roman Health Center. A renaming ceremony will celebrate the new name Thursday at 10 a.m. at the clinic, located at 3560 W. Camp Wisdom Road, Suite 100.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank to Bring in Much-Needed Help for the Holidays
In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile Events kick off in early November with three large-scale events. These Mega Mobile events will distribute nutritious meals throughout the next couple weeks in South Fort Worth as they return for special distribution at Herman Clark Stadium, followed by an event at TAFB's Distribution Center in Fort Worth and in Arlington through a partnership with Six Flags Over Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 8th.
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
Seniors Jeremy Orozco and Mayra Navor named North Dallas Homecoming king and queen
Jeremy Orozco and Mayra Navor were named North Dallas Homecoming king and queen Saturday night at the North Dallas athletic facility gym. Mayra is a 1st Lieutenant with the Vikingettes and a sergeant major with the North Dallas JROTC. Jeremy, who is a certified makeup artist, is a member of the Vikingettes.
fox4news.com
Healthcare workers raise concerns about safety after shooting kills 2 nurses at Dallas hospital
DALLAS - Multiple healthcare workers have reached out to FOX 4 about safety concerns following the shooting that killed two nurses in the mother/baby unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday. The healthcare workers all say the gunman is the person responsible for the shooting, but they wonder if...
Tarrant Area Food Bank is launching a meal delivery program to tackle food insecurity
FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s the weekly delivery that has become a lifeline for Fort Worth resident Erica Mack. For the first time, Tarrant Area Food Bank has soft-launched a meal delivery pilot program. “This has kept me going for months on end,” Mack said. The program,...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Continues Search for Justice in University Park Father's Murder as City Dedicates Playground in His Honor
With its smooth, open surfaces and accessible playground equipment, today’s version of Coffee Park was Chris Murzin's wildest dream come true. “Jack, our oldest son who is special needs and is in a wheelchair, would've been his inspiration,” said Chris’s wife, Christina Murzin. Twelve years ago, Murzin...
dallasexpress.com
Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events
North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses
DALLAS - Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday. The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation. Methodist Dallas...
checkoutdfw.com
This Frisco doctor knows what her patients are feeling, because she too faced fertility challenges
When it comes to connecting with patients, Dr. Dorette Noorhasan knows exactly what those she is providing care for are going through. That’s because the Frisco-area woman, who is the Medical Director and Co-Founder of CCRM Dallas–Fort Worth, has experienced the difficulties of having children just like many of the women who end up seeking her services.
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bus Driver Who Lost Balch Springs Home Receives Special Honor
A man whose home was destroyed in a massive fire in Balch Springs was honored Friday by the school district for which he works. Fred Jackson is an associate pastor at Greater Golden Gate Baptist Church. He’s also a bus driver for the Wylie Independent School District. Jackson and...
tcu360.com
Magnolias Zero 7 worker brings a sweet piece of home to TCU students
Students line up out the door at Magnolias Zero 7, King Family Commons’ allergy-free restaurant, in hopes of buying a dessert before they are sold out. “I love Mae’s desserts because it’s the perfect treat and feels like baked goods from home,” said Valaria Gomez, a sophomore fashion merchandising major. “They are so delicious, it’s hard to pick a favorite but I would say the brownie cake balls and the pineapple upside down cake.”
'This is their home' | Fort Worth Developers show what potential senior living community would look like for Stop Six
FORT WORTH, Texas — Leaders and residents of a Fort Worth neighborhood that hasn't had much attention provided to it for growth the past few decades were able to get a glimpse of a project that could change the living situation for many. Friday, developers provided a site tour...
dallasexaminer.com
Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund raises $7.5M from Sunflower Bank, makes first investment in East Dallas housing development
The Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund, launched by the city to expand affordable housing and economic development, has made its first project investment and closed its first investor, bringing new capital to Dallas communities. On Sept. 15, 2022, DHOF closed a $3.4 million investment to support construction of Kiva East, a...
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag show
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has weighed into the debate on the controversial drag show held in Plano, Texas, last Saturday. Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano went viral on Twitter, with many questioning the appropriateness of the show.
dallasexpress.com
HUD Driving Up Rent Prices in Dallas
A new study by United Way of the National Capital Area revealed that workers making minimum wage need to work over 50 hours a week in many U.S. cities to afford the rent for a one-bedroom home. United Way calculated the hours a worker would presumably need to work to...
Husband-and-wife duo own StreetMod Designs in Fort Worth
David and Ashley Knapp opened StreetMod Designs in Fort Worth in August 2020. As much of the world took a step back during the pandemic, David and Ashley Knapp took steps forward to turn their dream of customizing classic cars into a reality. Two years later, they are co-owners of...
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
Ex-Dallas ISD teacher's aide arrested for allegedly slamming elementary student with autism to ground
DALLAS, Texas — A former teacher's aide for the Dallas Independent School District was arrested and booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Police allege she slammed a special-education elementary student to the ground in late September. Deborah Thompson, 54, was charged with one count of injury to a child with...
Comments / 4