wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Santiago Gallardo, 56, of Washington, was arrested on 4 counts of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer. Bond was set at $50,000. Jeffrey A. Stevens, 50, of Newton, IA, was arrested on counts of OWI Refusal, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe. No bond was set.
wevv.com
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scam
Officials in Hamilton County, Illinois, are asking the public to stay alert for a new phone scam. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says its received reports of scam callers claiming to be associated with the sheriff's office. According to HCSO, the scammers try to trick their victims into thinking they've...
Man pleads guilty after Warrick County “mask” incident
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man who refused to leave a Warrick County School board meeting last year after being asked to wear a mask has been sentenced. Police arrested Chandler resident Kyle Schneider at the meeting and charged him with Criminal Trespass. Court documents show that a jury trial was scheduled for December […]
vincennespbs.org
State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan
A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
wevv.com
Children's long walk along Riverside Drive leads to woman's arrest
Evansville Police arrested a woman for neglect after they say she left two young children alone. Authorities say they were called to Adams Avenue Monday morning after a city employee found a 6-year-old and 2-year-old walking down Riverside Drive and Boeke Avenue without adult supervision. Evansville Police say the older...
vincennespbs.org
Man jailed after hit and run
Jasper police investigated a hit and run last Friday. Just before 10-am, officers went to Wernsing Road to investigate an accident. Police say a vehicle hit a woman in a parking lot and she was dragged by the vehicle and suffered several injuries. She was taken to Memorial Hospital in...
No one hurt after rollover crash in Vanderburgh County
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a single vehicle accident left a road temporarily closed Monday night. Dispatch tells us crews responded to crash along New Harmony Road and Church Lane at 7:26 p.m. The road was blocked off to traffic as officials worked to clean up the scene. Although […]
wevv.com
KY 1340 remains closed in Webster County due to a sinkhole
Earlier this month, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shut down a portion of KY 1340 in Webster County, due to a large crack in the road. Officials now say, a sinkhole has now opened up in the same area. The road closure is southwest of Dixon at mile point 1.9. and...
104.1 WIKY
Suspect Named In McGillicuddy Murder Case
Evansville police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood in late August, where Trey McGillicuddy had been shot. Sessily Bruner was in a relationship with the victim and saw the shooting in her home. She told police McGillicuddy was dealing marijuana to the shooter she knew only by the...
wevv.com
Cross Drain Replacement for Henderson County begins Monday
A traffic alert out of Henderson County on Monday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to have a closure along Kentucky 416. The closure is to allow the replacement of a cross drain. KYTC says the work will be addressed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials say the work zone...
wrul.com
Aggravated Battery Sent Three To Jail Over The Weekend
A Carmi man appeared in court this morning after being in the White County Jail over the weekend. Jason D Townsend 49, of Summit Street was arrested by officers with the Carmi Police Department on Saturday October 22nd at 706 Sixth Street for Aggravated Battery and Obstructing Justice. Townsend is being held without bond until his next court appearance on November 2nd.
Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs. Police say there is […]
wevv.com
Jasper man hurt in head-on crash
A Jasper, Indiana man was taken to the hospital with injuries after a head-on crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Jasper Police Department says it was called to a crash in the area of East 3rd Avenue near South A Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. JPD says 39-year-old...
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
14news.com
Oak Hill Road closing for road repair
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oak Hill Road will be closed between Bergdolt Road and Eastbrook Drive for road repair, according to officials. That road closure is expected for Wednesday, October 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a press release, detour signs and flaggers will be in place.
wevv.com
Dubois County man arrested after hit-and-run crash leads to injuries
Jasper Police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, before dragging her then driving away. We're told the incident happened Friday morning along Wernsing Road in Jasper. Officers later found Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene of an accident. Authorities say the...
wevv.com
Crews battle field fire in Henderson County
Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills. Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills.
14news.com
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested for child neglect, after police say she left two young children alone. Police say a driver found a six-year-old and a two-year-old walking alone down Riverside Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Monday. The man got the children off the road and...
Cannelton fire closes East SR 66
The Perry County Sheriff's Office announced an emergency closure on Monday night.
wevv.com
Owensboro intersection closed after Monday morning crash
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking drivers to avoid the area of a crash that happened Monday morning. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m. Monday. OPD says it happened at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road.
