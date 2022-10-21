ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Santiago Gallardo, 56, of Washington, was arrested on 4 counts of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer. Bond was set at $50,000. Jeffrey A. Stevens, 50, of Newton, IA, was arrested on counts of OWI Refusal, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scam

Officials in Hamilton County, Illinois, are asking the public to stay alert for a new phone scam. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says its received reports of scam callers claiming to be associated with the sheriff's office. According to HCSO, the scammers try to trick their victims into thinking they've...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Man pleads guilty after Warrick County “mask” incident

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man who refused to leave a Warrick County School board meeting last year after being asked to wear a mask has been sentenced. Police arrested Chandler resident Kyle Schneider at the meeting and charged him with Criminal Trespass. Court documents show that a jury trial was scheduled for December […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan

A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Children's long walk along Riverside Drive leads to woman's arrest

Evansville Police arrested a woman for neglect after they say she left two young children alone. Authorities say they were called to Adams Avenue Monday morning after a city employee found a 6-year-old and 2-year-old walking down Riverside Drive and Boeke Avenue without adult supervision. Evansville Police say the older...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man jailed after hit and run

Jasper police investigated a hit and run last Friday. Just before 10-am, officers went to Wernsing Road to investigate an accident. Police say a vehicle hit a woman in a parking lot and she was dragged by the vehicle and suffered several injuries. She was taken to Memorial Hospital in...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No one hurt after rollover crash in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a single vehicle accident left a road temporarily closed Monday night. Dispatch tells us crews responded to crash along New Harmony Road and Church Lane at 7:26 p.m. The road was blocked off to traffic as officials worked to clean up the scene. Although […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

KY 1340 remains closed in Webster County due to a sinkhole

Earlier this month, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shut down a portion of KY 1340 in Webster County, due to a large crack in the road. Officials now say, a sinkhole has now opened up in the same area. The road closure is southwest of Dixon at mile point 1.9. and...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Suspect Named In McGillicuddy Murder Case

Evansville police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood in late August, where Trey McGillicuddy had been shot. Sessily Bruner was in a relationship with the victim and saw the shooting in her home. She told police McGillicuddy was dealing marijuana to the shooter she knew only by the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Aggravated Battery Sent Three To Jail Over The Weekend

A Carmi man appeared in court this morning after being in the White County Jail over the weekend. Jason D Townsend 49, of Summit Street was arrested by officers with the Carmi Police Department on Saturday October 22nd at 706 Sixth Street for Aggravated Battery and Obstructing Justice. Townsend is being held without bond until his next court appearance on November 2nd.
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs. Police say there is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Jasper man hurt in head-on crash

A Jasper, Indiana man was taken to the hospital with injuries after a head-on crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Jasper Police Department says it was called to a crash in the area of East 3rd Avenue near South A Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. JPD says 39-year-old...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Oak Hill Road closing for road repair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oak Hill Road will be closed between Bergdolt Road and Eastbrook Drive for road repair, according to officials. That road closure is expected for Wednesday, October 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a press release, detour signs and flaggers will be in place.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Crews battle field fire in Henderson County

Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills. Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro intersection closed after Monday morning crash

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking drivers to avoid the area of a crash that happened Monday morning. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m. Monday. OPD says it happened at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road.
OWENSBORO, KY

