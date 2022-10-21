Reprogramming of three-dimensional microenvironments for in vitro hair follicle induction

Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
msn.com
Abbott Laboratories predicts COVID-19 will be endemic this winter
Is the billion-dollar COVID-19 testing sales boom over?. That’s what Abbott Laboratories is predicting now as sales in its COVID-19 testing franchise have started to drop off and amid speculation about when SARS-CoV-2 will become endemic, meaning the virus is no longer as disruptive to the health system and to daily life. The company said Wednesday it expects to bring in $500 million in COVID-19 test sales in the final three months of the year, for a total of $7.8 billion in sales in 2022.
News-Medical.net
In-depth analysis of T cells in CRLM with TissueFAXS Chroma and StrataQuest
Colorectal cancer is the second most prevalent cause of cancer-related mortality.1 An important contributing factor to this statistic is the high risk of liver metastases. Liver metastases can affect up to half of colorectal cancer patients as treatment options are limited.2. Liver surgery is the main type of treatment for...
science.org
HIRA loss transforms FH-deficient cells
Fumarate hydratase (FH) is a mitochondrial enzyme that catalyzes the reversible hydration of fumarate to malate in the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle. Germline mutations of FH lead to hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell carcinoma (HLRCC), a cancer syndrome characterized by a highly aggressive form of renal cancer. Although HLRCC tumors metastasize rapidly, FH-deficient mice develop premalignant cysts in the kidneys, rather than carcinomas. How Fh1-deficient cells overcome these tumor-suppressive events during transformation is unknown. Here, we perform a genome-wide CRISPR-Cas9 screen to identify genes that, when ablated, enhance the proliferation of Fh1-deficient cells. We found that the depletion of the histone cell cycle regulator (HIRA) enhances proliferation and invasion of Fh1-deficient cells in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, Hira loss activates MYC and its target genes, increasing nucleotide metabolism specifically in Fh1-deficient cells, independent of its histone chaperone activity. These results are instrumental for understanding mechanisms of tumorigenesis in HLRCC and the development of targeted treatments for patients.
science.org
TSC22D4 interacts with Akt1 to regulate glucose metabolism
Maladaptive insulin signaling is a key feature in the pathogenesis of severe metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes. Enhancing insulin sensitivity represents a major goal in the treatment of patients affected by diabetes. Here, we identify transforming growth factor–β1 stimulated clone 22 D4 (TSC22D4) as a novel interaction partner for protein kinase B/Akt1, a critical mediator of insulin/phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase signaling pathway. While energy deprivation and oxidative stress promote the TSC22D4-Akt1 interaction, refeeding mice or exposing cells to glucose and insulin impairs this interaction, which relies on an intrinsically disordered region (D2 domain) within TSC22D4. Functionally, the interaction with TSC22D4 reduces basal phosphorylation of Akt and its downstream targets during starvation, thereby promoting insulin sensitivity. Genetic, liver-specific reconstitution experiments in mice demonstrate that the interaction between TSC22D4 and Akt1 improves glucose handling and insulin sensitivity. Overall, our findings postulate a model whereby TSC22D4 acts as an environmental sensor and interacts with Akt1 to regulate insulin signaling and glucose metabolism.
Two BQ variants are continuing to spread in the U.S. Together, they just took the Number 2 spot
Once globally dominant BA.5, a parent variant to both BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, continues to lead, but with a dwindling proportion of estimated cases.
MedicalXpress
Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease
Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups—one far more aggressive than the other—as part of the largest "omics" study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers say the breakthrough findings...
Cases of BQ.1/BQ.1.1 variants double in U.S., Europe warns of rise
Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators on Friday estimated that BQ.1 and closely related BQ.1.1 accounted for 16.6% of coronavirus variants in the country, nearly doubling from last week, while Europe expects them to become the dominant variants in a month.
Good News Network
Cure for Baldness Could Be on the Horizon as Hair Cells Are Generated in a Lab
A team of researchers from Japan studying the processes of hair growth has successfully generated hair follicles in cultures. Their in vitro experiments add to the understanding of hair follicle development, which could lead to useful applications for treating hair loss disorders. Scientists grew the fully mature hair follicles with...
popularposting.com
Get Complete Guideline about Under Eye Filler
I like the bags under my eyes. They look sweet and soft when I pinch. They look cute when you smile unless they’re not that big to carry in a luggage cart. Get more information about under eye filler. Jokes aside, these bags sometimes need a fix when they...
