These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
billypenn.com
Opening a winery as Black woman, ‘representation is everything’ says the Southwest Philly native behind Cyrenity Sips
Shakia Williams didn’t grow up with wine bottles on her family’s dinner table in Southwest Philadelphia. Even when they got together for holidays and special occasions, Williams remembers her relatives mostly breaking out boxed wine, or jugs of Taylor Port. “That was my introduction,” said Williams. “When I...
PhillyBite
Best Philly Sports Bars to Watch the Phillies World Series Run
- There are many options for where to watch the World Series in Philadelphia. This article will provide information about several options, including XFINITY Live!, Chickie's & Pete's, For Pete's Sake, SouthHouse, and more. XFINITY Live!. The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a trip to the 2022 World Series by winning the...
visitphilly.com
Di Bruno Bros.
A glistening specialty food emporium providing a veritable feast for the senses... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individual businesses may still require masks. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead. Location & Contact:. Overview. Di Bruno Bros. offers the...
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
NBC Philadelphia
Sign of the Times: Crews Remove ‘Wawa' From Shuttered Center City Store
A sign of Wawa drawing back on its Philadelphia presence took place Tuesday morning as crews took down the signage in front of the recently shuttered store along Market Street at 19th Street. NBC10 cameras captured crews ripping off the light-up W's and A's from the façade of the Center...
The Truth About the Ruins in East Fairmount Park
Before the Dell Music Center, Fairmount Park offered musical entertainment with its own orchestra at three venues located at Strawberry Mansion, Belmont, and Lemon Hill. The Strawberry Mansion Music Pavilion was the last of these early venues to be created. It delighted attendees from 1905 until 1930 when the pavilion was replaced by Robin Hood Dell, the former summer home of the Philadelphia Orchestra.
Armed Robberies Force Wawa Early Closing Times In Philadelphia
In a growing sign of the current violent times, Wawa has been forced to close stores in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This proves that the increase in theft and violence in America is not just an urban problem … but, it is also a suburban one. A...
billypenn.com
Oz and Fetterman Latino voter outreach; Phillies fans celebrate World Series berth; Trump targets Philly election results | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. How Pa.’s biggest political campaigns are reaching Latino voters. Heading into the home stretch before November is usually when campaigns start to engage...
phillyvoice.com
Ryan Long makes guest appearance on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' to give clues about Philly
Philadelphians watching "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Sunday night had the pleasant surprise of seeing local game show legend Ryan Long delivering clues about the city. Long, a former rideshare driver from Mt. Airy, had a thrilling 16-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" earlier this year that earned him just under $300,000. He delivered clues in the "Around Philly with Ryan Long" category during Sunday's episode, which is now streaming on Hulu.
PhillyBite
Fine Dining in a Stylish Setting at Savona in Gulph Mills
Savona, Located At 100 Old Gulph Road In Gulph Mills. We went to Savona, located at 100 Old Gulph Road in Gulph Mills, PA 19428. Built-in 1765, Savona was once the headquarters for Revolutionary War figure Aaron Burr. Today Savona is a destination for fine dining in a stylish setting. Executive Chef and Managing Partner Drew Masciangelo in December 1997 stopped by our table to say hello. Chef Drew has been busy creating and implementing Savona's new fall menu, which did not disappoint.
As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen
With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
billypenn.com
It’s official ‘protocol’: Philadelphia greases the poles as Phillies look to advance past NLCS
With the Phillies closing in on a pennant and their first championship appearance in 13 years, Philadelphia is getting ready. Fans are making watch party arrangements, bars and restaurants are exploding with business, retail stores are selling out of Phils gear, and city officials are…greasing the poles. Slathering lamp...
Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday
If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.
athleticbusiness.com
Rec Pickleball Courts Upset Some Neighbors in Philadelphia
The recreational pickleball courts at a community center in Philadelphia are upsetting some neighbors. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer report, pickleball now has nearly 5 million players, and there are an estimated 2,000 regular Philadelphia pickleball players, according to Braden Keith, a community organizer who runs the Philadelphia pickleball Facebook page.
wnypapers.com
National Jazz Festival returns to Philadelphia
After 3 years of successfully hosting an in-person & two virtual festivals, National Jazz Festival announces 2023 event at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22. The National Jazz Festival will present its annual festival at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22, 2023. Registration is now...
Climbing city poles and pickup baseball games: Highlights of Philadelphia celebrating Phillies pennant
From fans climbing city poles and others breaking out in quick pickup baseball games on the street, here are the highlights of Philadelphia celebrating the Phillies winning the pennant.
Philadelphia police had incident free night after Phillies won NL pennant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police were a little busy on Sunday night after the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series. Officers were on bikes moving a crowd south on Broad Street, eventually breaking the celebration upBut there were no serious problems, police tell CBS3 that they consider Sunday night to be incident free. Click here to check out the Phillies' World Series schedule.
PhillyBite
Where to Go Axe-Throwing in New Jersey
- If you are looking for a way to have fun with friends, Axe Throwing is the activity for you. There are many places to try it in New Jersey. If you are looking for a new activity for your next celebration, axe throwing can be a great option. You can check out Bury the Hatchet in Cherry Hill, Clutch Shot Axe Throwing in Pennsauken Township, and Battle of the Axes NJ in Williamstown.
PhillyBite
Char & Stave Coffee Café-by-day and Cocktail Bar-by-night
Ardmore’s Newest Coffee Roastery and Café Highlights Seasonal Flavors. Char & Stave’s Rumpkin Spice Blend, a must-try for anyone who’s ever enjoyed a PSL, is the first batch of new beans available for purchase since Char & Stave’s grand opening last spring. In collaboration with sister distillery Bluebird Distilling, Rumpkin Spice Blend beans are aged in barrels used to create Bluebird Distilling Spiced Pumpkin Dark Rum, following the company’s ethos of “coffee made by whiskey people.” The name ‘Char & Stave’ references the barrels whiskey experts at Bluebird distilling use for aging bourbon and signature barrel-aged roast coffee beans, including the Pumpkin Spice Blend. The new unbe-leaf-ably delicious fall flavors make for a perfect pick-me-up while cozied up by a campfire, at home on the couch watching Hocus Pocus or binging Gilmore Girls, or sipped on a picturesque autumn day spent on-site at Char & Stave.
Delco DA: Man charged with murder in Philly airport shooting
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man has been charged in the murder of a 51-year-old man at the Cargo City area of the Philadelphia International Airport earlier this month. Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer charged Keith Lamont Blount, 59, with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, and other related charges in the Oct. 7 crime. "Every homicide is a tragedy, but it is particularly shocking when this level of violence occurs in a place that we want to believe is safe – our workplaces, our schools, our houses of worship," Stollsteimer said. Stollsteimer says the victim was an employee...
