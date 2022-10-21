Read full article on original website
WTHI
Busy Terre Haute intersection remains four-way stop as crews make repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy Terre Haute intersection has a temporary change. There was damage to the traffic lights at 25th and Poplar Streets after a weekend crash. Crews are working to fix it. But in the meantime, treat the intersection like a four-way stop. There are temporary...
WTHI
New event center opens in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
WTHI
Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies host a Trunk or Treat!
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is already in the Halloween spirit!. On Sunday, the Moon Lite Drive-In in Terre Haute was packed with hundreds of families all decked out in their best Halloween costumes. This is all part of the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies Annual Trunk or...
WTHI
Elder abuse report in Rockville lands two behind bars
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police made two arrests after a report of possible elder abuse. It happened on Monday, just before 2:30 P.M. Rockville police pulled a car over with people suspected of elder abuse. The traffic stop happened at College and Elm Streets. The driver, 57-year-old Shane McIntosh, told...
Update: 3-vehicle crash injures 3 at Third and College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Three people were injured as the result of a three-vehicle wreck in Terre Haute Monday evening. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and S 3rd Street (US 41). Investigating officers said failure to yield by […]
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
WTHI
Thousands have already voted in Vigo County - here's a look at the numbers
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 4,000 people have already cast their votes in the Vigo County general election. It's been 12 days since the start of early voting in Vigo County. The "Every Vote Vigo County" website keeps an updated total of votes in the election. The data shows...
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
vincennespbs.org
State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan
A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
Hallador officially acquires Merom Generating Station
MEROM, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Hallador Energy Company has announced that it has acquired the 1-gigawatt Merom Generating Station from Hoosier Energy. According to a news release from Hallador, the acquisition is in exchange for assuming decommissioning costs and environmental responsibilities and includes a power purchase agreement where Hoosier Energy will purchase set percentages of output […]
Hoopeston police responded to vehicle fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A vehicle was on fire Friday noon west of the intersection of State Route 1 and 9. Hoopeston police said the fire had been extinguished before police arrived at the scene. Officers double-checked the situation and reported no injury or damage.
WTHI
Linton volleyball ready to continue historic run
This Saturday Linton will try to win their very first volleyball semi-state championship. The eighth-ranked Lady Miners face third-ranked Scecina at the 2A Jasper semi-state.
Thousands celebrate Homecoming at ISU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday was packed with activities from sunrise to sunset, as thousands of Sycamore alumni flooded back to Terre Haute this weekend. 1986 graduate Kurt Bell said the itinerary was the last thing on his mind. “It’s really pretty simple,” he said, when asked what he was looking forward to this weekend. […]
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
WTHI
VCSC presents policy updates among other items at Monday's meeting
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some updated policies are coming soon to the Vigo County School Corporation. The Board of Trustees met on Monday. Members had a final reading on four different policies. They made multiple changes to one in particular -- the student/staff relations policy. After speaking with the...
WTHI
Woman accused of stealing money from son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer returns to court next week
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman accused of stealing money from her son with fallen Terre Haute police officer Rob Pitts will be back in court next week. Woman accused of stealing money from a trust belonging to her son, who is also the son of fallen THPD officer, to stand trial in November.
Missing woman accused of husband’s murder in custody
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
WTHI
Interstate 70 reopens after multi-vehicle crash east of Cloverdale
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in eastern in Putnam County late Saturday afternoon. The Indiana Department of Transportation says all lanes have since reopened. Indiana State Police told News 10 the initial crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the...
WAND TV
Man shot outside Danville hotel
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg outside the Days Hotel according to a release from the Danville Police Department. On October 23, officers heard shots being fired near North Gilbert Street around 2:00 a.m.. The officers responded to the parking lot of the Days Hotel where a 41-year-old Danville man was laying in the parking lot with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WAND TV
Danville man shot inside vehicle, police investigate
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1000 block of May Street on Saturday morning. According to police, officers began investigating the scene around 3:02 a.m., when they were notified that a victim had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room.
