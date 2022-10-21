ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion County, IN

WTHI

New event center opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
MARSHALL, IL
WTHI

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies host a Trunk or Treat!

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is already in the Halloween spirit!. On Sunday, the Moon Lite Drive-In in Terre Haute was packed with hundreds of families all decked out in their best Halloween costumes. This is all part of the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies Annual Trunk or...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Elder abuse report in Rockville lands two behind bars

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police made two arrests after a report of possible elder abuse. It happened on Monday, just before 2:30 P.M. Rockville police pulled a car over with people suspected of elder abuse. The traffic stop happened at College and Elm Streets. The driver, 57-year-old Shane McIntosh, told...
ROCKVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: 3-vehicle crash injures 3 at Third and College

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Three people were injured as the result of a three-vehicle wreck in Terre Haute Monday evening. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and S 3rd Street (US 41). Investigating officers said failure to yield by […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Thousands have already voted in Vigo County - here's a look at the numbers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 4,000 people have already cast their votes in the Vigo County general election. It's been 12 days since the start of early voting in Vigo County. The "Every Vote Vigo County" website keeps an updated total of votes in the election. The data shows...
WTWO/WAWV

2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan

A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hallador officially acquires Merom Generating Station

MEROM, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Hallador Energy Company has announced that it has acquired the 1-gigawatt Merom Generating Station from Hoosier Energy. According to a news release from Hallador, the acquisition is in exchange for assuming decommissioning costs and environmental responsibilities and includes a power purchase agreement where Hoosier Energy will purchase set percentages of output […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Hoopeston police responded to vehicle fire

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A vehicle was on fire Friday noon west of the intersection of State Route 1 and 9. Hoopeston police said the fire had been extinguished before police arrived at the scene. Officers double-checked the situation and reported no injury or damage.
HOOPESTON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Thousands celebrate Homecoming at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday was packed with activities from sunrise to sunset, as thousands of Sycamore alumni flooded back to Terre Haute this weekend. 1986 graduate Kurt Bell said the itinerary was the last thing on his mind. “It’s really pretty simple,” he said, when asked what he was looking forward to this weekend.  […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

VCSC presents policy updates among other items at Monday's meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some updated policies are coming soon to the Vigo County School Corporation. The Board of Trustees met on Monday. Members had a final reading on four different policies. They made multiple changes to one in particular -- the student/staff relations policy. After speaking with the...
WTHI

Interstate 70 reopens after multi-vehicle crash east of Cloverdale

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in eastern in Putnam County late Saturday afternoon. The Indiana Department of Transportation says all lanes have since reopened. Indiana State Police told News 10 the initial crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WAND TV

Man shot outside Danville hotel

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg outside the Days Hotel according to a release from the Danville Police Department. On October 23, officers heard shots being fired near North Gilbert Street around 2:00 a.m.. The officers responded to the parking lot of the Days Hotel where a 41-year-old Danville man was laying in the parking lot with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Danville man shot inside vehicle, police investigate

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1000 block of May Street on Saturday morning. According to police, officers began investigating the scene around 3:02 a.m., when they were notified that a victim had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room.
DANVILLE, IL

