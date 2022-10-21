Hello, hoping you can help identify the 'leaves of three' plants in the attached photos. I found these in an area that is mowed regularly but not utilized. New plan is to use the area for social gatherings. Looked it over today and the red leaves really popped out now that it's fall - hadn't noticed the plants when they were green because they blended in with everything else. I hope the photos are clear enough for identification purposes. I can get better photos the next time I'm there, if that will help. THANK YOU!

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO