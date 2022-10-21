Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Apprentice seminar looks to expand workforce
As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Oakland County is offering a seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the county executive office building in Waterford. Businesses can learn how to develop talent through the combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction. Support includes apprenticeship intermediary services, experienced local training providers and grant funds available for Oakland County employers.
metroparent.com
YMCA Family Membership Is Great Value and Makes a Good Gift
It’s been years since April Riker and her husband, Miguel Aguirre, first became members of the YMCA. Even before they had their two children, April and Miguel developed a love for swimming at both the South Oakland Family YMCA in Royal Oak and the Boll Family YMCA in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Voters divided over public transit millage in Oakland County
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County voters are being asked to vote on a 10-year transit millage which asks 0.95 mills per $1,000 in a home’s taxable value. The millage is designed to expand bus service throughout the county, and it ends the community’s ability to opt up. It is expected to generate $66 million in the first year.
Trinity Health and Michigan Medicine to Bring Pediatric Specialties to Metro Detroit
Trinity Health Michigan in Livonia and University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor have entered a unique collaboration to bring advanced pediatric specialty care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in […] The post Trinity Health and Michigan Medicine to Bring Pediatric Specialties to Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Volunteers needed for Meals on Wheels as county has to cut some meals
The high cost of food and gas right now is hitting one local program especially hard, and if it doesn't get some much-needed help soon, there could be even more cuts.
HometownLife.com
Threat of violence found at South Lyon High School, canceling after school activities
For the second time this month, a school shooting threat has been made in the South Lyon Community Schools district. Administrators notified families in an email shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday that a message was found written in a boys bathroom stall on the second floor of the G-Wing at South Lyon High School.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high school drumline getting attention, performed with drumsticks on fire
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Chippewa Valley High School drumline in Clinton Township is getting a lot of attention over a video posted to YouTube showing the drummers performing with their drumsticks on fire. Jason Poole posted a video of four snare drummers getting the crowd excited by performing...
HometownLife.com
Residents say they'd like to see Livonia's Greenmead park more like Greenfield Village
Most communities don't have anything like Greenmead Historical Park in Livonia. The old buildings and artifacts at the park, owned by Livonia since the late 1970s, allow visitors to catch a glimpse of a bygone era when the now bustling well-developed suburb was still a rural community. Local leaders have long said the park is underutilized and recently underwent a master planning process to create a roadmap for the park to become a regional attraction.
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: Oct. 25, 1962
From the October 25, 1962 edition of The Wayne Herald. Double benefit obtained as 17,200 Sabin doses given. Over 17,200 doses of the Sabin polio vaccine were administered during the three Kiwanis sponsored during Oral Sundays held in Wayne. Another side benefit was also realized from the project, according to...
There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting
There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
candgnews.com
Three local proposals on ballot for Keego Harbor, Walled Lake Consolidated Schools
KEEGO HARBOR/WALLED LAKE — Aside from proposals at the state and county levels, Keego Harbor and Walled Lake Consolidated Schools residents have matters that are even closer to home to consider when mulling over the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Local representatives recently went beyond ballot language to shed...
WNEM
The Flint Weather ball turns pink!!
Here are the top stories we're following today. A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 23. Updated: 23 hours...
detroithistorical.org
2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled
There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
extension.org
Is It Poison Ivy? #814943
Hello, hoping you can help identify the 'leaves of three' plants in the attached photos. I found these in an area that is mowed regularly but not utilized. New plan is to use the area for social gatherings. Looked it over today and the red leaves really popped out now that it's fall - hadn't noticed the plants when they were green because they blended in with everything else. I hope the photos are clear enough for identification purposes. I can get better photos the next time I'm there, if that will help. THANK YOU!
HometownLife.com
Canton woman fulfills dream opening new Middle Eastern carryout restaurant in Livonia
Hanadi Fregat has worked in restaurants for years since moving to the United States. Now, she's opened her own. The Canton Township resident recently opened Hanadi's Kitchen and Grill, located at 33591 W. Seven Mile in Livonia. A carryout restaurant, the space specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine, such as shawarma, grape leaves and falafel.
beckersasc.com
2 Michigan hospitals form joint venture, build pediatric ASC
Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., are forming a joint venture to bring pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Michigan Medicine Headlines reported Oct. 21. The joint venture allows the hospitals to expand access to pediatric care from Ann Arbor-based C.S. Mott...
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
Halloween on Tillson Street serves up another year of scares
(CBS DETROIT) - During the Halloween season you'll often see homes with extravagant displays showing off what spooky season is all about. As for Tillson Street in Romeo, it's more than just one home."It's just a labor of love," says Craig Engwell is just one one resident along the spooky street of Tillson who decorates his home for the holiday."There's always a little kid who's looking at your display and its like he's at Disneyland or something," Engwell added. Outside of the castle walls surrounding Engwell's home, skulls and several other characters line the street of Tillson."A lot of families...
