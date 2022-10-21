ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

The Oakland Press

Apprentice seminar looks to expand workforce

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Oakland County is offering a seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the county executive office building in Waterford. Businesses can learn how to develop talent through the combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction. Support includes apprenticeship intermediary services, experienced local training providers and grant funds available for Oakland County employers.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
metroparent.com

YMCA Family Membership Is Great Value and Makes a Good Gift

It’s been years since April Riker and her husband, Miguel Aguirre, first became members of the YMCA. Even before they had their two children, April and Miguel developed a love for swimming at both the South Oakland Family YMCA in Royal Oak and the Boll Family YMCA in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Voters divided over public transit millage in Oakland County

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County voters are being asked to vote on a 10-year transit millage which asks 0.95 mills per $1,000 in a home’s taxable value. The millage is designed to expand bus service throughout the county, and it ends the community’s ability to opt up. It is expected to generate $66 million in the first year.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Residents say they'd like to see Livonia's Greenmead park more like Greenfield Village

Most communities don't have anything like Greenmead Historical Park in Livonia. The old buildings and artifacts at the park, owned by Livonia since the late 1970s, allow visitors to catch a glimpse of a bygone era when the now bustling well-developed suburb was still a rural community. Local leaders have long said the park is underutilized and recently underwent a master planning process to create a roadmap for the park to become a regional attraction.
LIVONIA, MI
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: Oct. 25, 1962

From the October 25, 1962 edition of The Wayne Herald. Double benefit obtained as 17,200 Sabin doses given. Over 17,200 doses of the Sabin polio vaccine were administered during the three Kiwanis sponsored during Oral Sundays held in Wayne. Another side benefit was also realized from the project, according to...
WAYNE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

The Flint Weather ball turns pink!!

Here are the top stories we're following today. A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 23. Updated: 23 hours...
FLINT, MI
detroithistorical.org

2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled

There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
DETROIT, MI
extension.org

Is It Poison Ivy? #814943

Hello, hoping you can help identify the 'leaves of three' plants in the attached photos. I found these in an area that is mowed regularly but not utilized. New plan is to use the area for social gatherings. Looked it over today and the red leaves really popped out now that it's fall - hadn't noticed the plants when they were green because they blended in with everything else. I hope the photos are clear enough for identification purposes. I can get better photos the next time I'm there, if that will help. THANK YOU!
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
beckersasc.com

2 Michigan hospitals form joint venture, build pediatric ASC

Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., are forming a joint venture to bring pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Michigan Medicine Headlines reported Oct. 21. The joint venture allows the hospitals to expand access to pediatric care from Ann Arbor-based C.S. Mott...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan

Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
BURTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Halloween on Tillson Street serves up another year of scares

(CBS DETROIT) - During the Halloween season you'll often see homes with extravagant displays showing off what spooky season is all about. As for Tillson Street in Romeo, it's more than just one home."It's just a labor of love," says Craig Engwell is just one one resident along the spooky street of Tillson who decorates his home for the holiday."There's always a little kid who's looking at your display and its like he's at Disneyland or something," Engwell added. Outside of the castle walls surrounding Engwell's home, skulls and several other characters line the street of Tillson."A lot of families...
ROMEO, MI

