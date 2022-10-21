ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Palms Las Vegas unveils $150K/per night ‘Epic Experience Package’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Palms in Las Vegas has unveiled a new “Epic Experience Package” that will offer guests three massive hotel suites and a 10-person dinner. According to a news release, for $150,000 per night, those booking the “Epic Experience Package” will have access to three of Las Vegas’ most noteworthy hotel suites: the Damien Hirst two-story Empathy Suite Sky Villa, the 10,000-square-foot Hardwood Suite and the Kingpin Suite, which the property notes is named after the infamous movie and features a two-lane bowling alley.
InsideHook

Las Vegas Is Getting A Museum Dedicated to Punk

As paradoxical as it might seem, we’re now at a point in time when punk rock has its own institutions dedicated to it. If you’re ever in Reykjavik, the subterranean Punk Museum — which I highly recommend checking out — offers a fantastic guide to one country’s experience with punk. (My visit there also turned me on to the music of the early-80s postpunk band Purrkur Pillnikk, who are fantastic.) And the Metropolitan Museum of Art has also put punk in the spotlight, with its 2013 exhibit Punk: Chaos to Couture.)
Fox5 KVVU

Attendees react to cancellation of ‘When We Were Young’ opening day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Festivalgoers were disappointed and “expected better” from organizers after the highly-anticipated When We Were Young festival was canceled due to high winds. Some one-day ticket holders had traveled from around the world to see their favorite pop punk and rock musicians play. Luisa...
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Proper Eats, Clique Hospitality’s food hall set to open at Aria this winter, has added three more dining destinations to its lineup: Portland, Oregon Mediterranean restaurant Shalom Y’all, superstar Las Vegas DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki, and A Perfect Bite founder Oliver Wharton’s Lola’s Burgers. Chicken...
news3lv.com

UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
travelweekly.com

Las Vegas Days Rodeo coming to Plaza Hotel & Casino

The Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas will again host the Las Vegas Days Rodeo at its outdoor equestrian center on Nov. 11 and 12. The rodeo, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association, will feature bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, breakaway and bareback riding.
nonprofitnews.vegas

Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival is Sunday, Nov. 6!

Jewish Nevada will be hosting its 4th annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Tivoli Village, 420 S. Rampart Blvd. in Las Vegas. The event, which is free and open to the public, will showcase Jewish food, arts, culture and community.
vegas24seven.com

WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)

—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
pvtimes.com

‘Come for the Balloon and Stay for Everything’

Next month, the skies of Pahrump are set to see splashes of bright and colorful design as more than a dozen hot air balloons take to the air throughout a three-day event that is sure to please. The 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival will take place Nov. 11-13 at Petrack...
