Pawn Stars Has Called This Major Southwestern City Home for Decades
There really has never been another show like Pawn Stars. And for good reason — why try to duplicate what's already perfect? The History reality program following the escapades of the Harrison family and their associates is a fan-favorite for millions of viewers and has been for some years now.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Palms Las Vegas unveils $150K/per night ‘Epic Experience Package’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Palms in Las Vegas has unveiled a new “Epic Experience Package” that will offer guests three massive hotel suites and a 10-person dinner. According to a news release, for $150,000 per night, those booking the “Epic Experience Package” will have access to three of Las Vegas’ most noteworthy hotel suites: the Damien Hirst two-story Empathy Suite Sky Villa, the 10,000-square-foot Hardwood Suite and the Kingpin Suite, which the property notes is named after the infamous movie and features a two-lane bowling alley.
Death of Las Vegas personality ‘Buffalo Jim’ being explored by Netflix crime show
James "Buffalo Jim" Barrier was a well-known and colorful Las Vegas character who was found dead in a motel room on Boulder Highway in 2008.
Las Vegas Is Getting A Museum Dedicated to Punk
As paradoxical as it might seem, we’re now at a point in time when punk rock has its own institutions dedicated to it. If you’re ever in Reykjavik, the subterranean Punk Museum — which I highly recommend checking out — offers a fantastic guide to one country’s experience with punk. (My visit there also turned me on to the music of the early-80s postpunk band Purrkur Pillnikk, who are fantastic.) And the Metropolitan Museum of Art has also put punk in the spotlight, with its 2013 exhibit Punk: Chaos to Couture.)
Man who entered into Post-It note contract with Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh sues for ownership in Nacho Daddy
A man who claims he is owed more than $12 million of former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s estate, as part of a deal made on a sticky note, is suing for part ownership of the restaurant chain Nacho Daddy.
2news.com
Las Vegas billboard put up to find ‘genuine psychic’ in bizarre experiment
A billboard has been erected in Las Vegas looking for a ‘genuine psychic’. The sign which is located on East Tropicana Ave reads ‘Psychic wanted, you know where to apply, but doesn’t provide any additional information as to who should be contacted or where to ‘apply’.
Scary spending as Halloween approaches; Las Vegas drops to No. 8 best city
With Halloween just a week away, Nevada is in the midst of a spending spree on candy, costumes and scary decorations -- an anticipated $171.2 million, experts say.
What’s next for shuttered resort near Las Vegas Strip?
During the pandemic, hotels and casinos shut down and while the majority of resorts opened back up, some resorts including the Royal Resort did not.
Fox5 KVVU
Attendees react to cancellation of ‘When We Were Young’ opening day
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Festivalgoers were disappointed and “expected better” from organizers after the highly-anticipated When We Were Young festival was canceled due to high winds. Some one-day ticket holders had traveled from around the world to see their favorite pop punk and rock musicians play. Luisa...
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Proper Eats, Clique Hospitality’s food hall set to open at Aria this winter, has added three more dining destinations to its lineup: Portland, Oregon Mediterranean restaurant Shalom Y’all, superstar Las Vegas DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki, and A Perfect Bite founder Oliver Wharton’s Lola’s Burgers. Chicken...
Free shows announced throughout Las Vegas following cancellation of When We Were Young
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Despite the last-minute cancellation for Saturday’s portion of the When We Were Young Festival due to severe winds, some bands have taken matters into their own hands. The All-American Rejects will treat fans to a free show at Soul Belly Barbecue (1327 South Main Street), located in the Arts District in downtown […]
news3lv.com
UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
travelweekly.com
Las Vegas Days Rodeo coming to Plaza Hotel & Casino
The Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas will again host the Las Vegas Days Rodeo at its outdoor equestrian center on Nov. 11 and 12. The rodeo, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association, will feature bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, breakaway and bareback riding.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas had among highest homicide rates in 2021, FBI data says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to a new crime data report from the FBI, Las Vegas had one of the highest homicide rates in the country in 2021. According to the report, Las Vegas ranked 7th among the largest cities in America with 152 homicides in 2021. The FBI...
TMZ.com
New Vegas Experience Lets People Have Brunch With Dead Loved Ones
If you've wanted to chat with a departed loved one while sippin' on a mimosa, then you should set your sights on Las Vegas ... because an upcoming event is giving you the opportunity to dine with the dead. "Brunched By An Angel" is set to kick off next month...
nonprofitnews.vegas
Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival is Sunday, Nov. 6!
Jewish Nevada will be hosting its 4th annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Tivoli Village, 420 S. Rampart Blvd. in Las Vegas. The event, which is free and open to the public, will showcase Jewish food, arts, culture and community.
vegas24seven.com
WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)
—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
pvtimes.com
‘Come for the Balloon and Stay for Everything’
Next month, the skies of Pahrump are set to see splashes of bright and colorful design as more than a dozen hot air balloons take to the air throughout a three-day event that is sure to please. The 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival will take place Nov. 11-13 at Petrack...
‘Are the chickens on strike?’ Egg shortage impacts Las Vegas businesses and consumers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you buy eggs, you have definitely noticed the price has increased significantly, and at some stores, you can’t even find them. With an egg shortage nationwide, that shortage is impacting local businesses. It’s a big challenge for Jill Shlesinger, owner of Starburst Parlor, the only keto bakery in Las Vegas. […]
Las Vegas local wins $40k jackpot with max bet at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
Officials confirmed that a Las Vegas local won $40,000 with four aces Friday night.The local scored big at Rampart Casino in Summerlin. The player was putting max bets on the machine.
