1A Regional Cross Country
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Riverdale Boys capture the 1A Regional Championship. Rock Falls Girls win the team title.
Moline Soccer wins 3rd straight Regional Title
Moline Soccer wins third straight Regional Championship. They beat top seed Minooka 3-2.
Mercado on Fifth sees record-breaking season; plans to expand
MOLINE, Ill. — Mercado on Fifth is reporting a record-breaking season this year and it's looking to expand. Mercado's director Anamaria Rocha said more money was spent in the 2022 season than in the market's first four years of operation. "We know we're outgrowing our space, we know we...
Meet Darren Hart, the Democrat running for Rock Island County Sheriff
The Democrat is challenging Republican Patrick Moody for the seat of Rock Island County Sheriff this November. Here's where he stands on the issues.
Kids channel energy into music through Young Lions Roar afterschool program
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A new afterschool program in Rock Island is helping kids put their energy, thoughts and feelings into art. Young Lions Roar Director Aubrey Barnes said the purpose of the program is to help children's mental health through art. "I taught and I worked in behavior...
Meet Patrick Moody, the Republican running for Rock Island County Sheriff
The Republican is challenging Democrat Darren Hart for the seat of Rock Island County Sheriff this November. Here's where he stands on the issues.
‘Lucky for Life’ lucky ticket sold in Buffalo
Did you buy a lottery ticket in Buffalo in the past few days? If so, check those numbers! Somebody who bought a ticket at the Express Lane Gas & Food Mart in Buffalo won $25,000 a year for life in the October 22nd drawing of the Lucky for Life game. The ticket matched the first five numbers […]
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
Teen shot Friday night in Central Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager was injured after he was shot Friday evening in Central Peoria. Peoria Police were called to an area near Hanssler Place and Broadway around 6:00 p.m. for a ten round ShotSpotter alert, followed by a three-round alert. The teen, officials say, was taken to...
Eldridge City Council to hold special meeting Tuesday night
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The Eldridge City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. to consider action following a closed session discussion on Monday night. The city council has met in closed session on four separate occasions since Sept. 6. Twice has been during...
Rock Island crash seriously injures 2, man charged with DUI
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two people are critically injured, and one man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing head-on into another vehicle in Rock Island on Tuesday morning. Around 12:06 a.m., Rock Island police responded to the intersection of Rt. 92 and 78th...
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Friday to a large fire on Bayfield Road in Muscatine County. Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to a report of someone being shot at 12:24 Saturday morning on the 1000 block of 14th Street in Rock Island. Officers found a 26 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
Davenport Community School District asks for feedback on downsizing plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Community School District is looking at some major changes and wants the community's opinion. A survey on plans to downsize school buildings was mailed out to district residents, which is due on Wednesday, Oct. 26. District leaders said the reason for the proposals is a...
Man's body found lying in road leads to hours-long standoff between suspect and police
OHIO, Ill. — A suspect has been arrested after several hours of negotiation following the discovery of a man's body lying in an intersection in Ohio, Illinois, according to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday Oct. 23 shortly after 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 302 W. Railroad...
Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities
After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man made an initial appearance Friday on charges stemming from a shooting in July that left a man dead. Asheem M. Afutu, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33. If...
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
Rock Island Police Department charges man with arson
The 52-year-old man charged with attacking a police officer in East Moline was the same one who is charged with a Rock Island arson Monday afternoon. On Oct. 24, 2022 at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Rock Island Fire Department and Police Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1600 block of 12th Street. Upon arrival, Fire and Police personnel observed a single-family residence on fire.
