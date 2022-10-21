Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 victims in Chicago bus stop crashhellasChicago, IL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law
WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
positivelynaperville.com
2022 Voters Guide for Naperville / General Election Day is November 8
For the first time in our memory, the Illinois Primary Election was held in late June. Under U.S. law, the General Election in November is held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of the month. The General Election falls on Tues., Nov. 8, 2022. What follows below is...
WSPY NEWS
Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District
A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
WSPY NEWS
Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego
Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns
JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
wjol.com
Joliet Church Hosts Trunk-or-Treat Event
Faith Lutheran Church in Joliet will host its Trunk-or-Treat event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the church’s parking lot, 353 N. Midland. Parishioners will hand out treats from the backs of their cars. Games and crafts also will be offered.
Looking to Have Some Fall Fun? Here Are 10 Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit in Illinois
It's fall - the time of year when corn mazes, apple orchards and hayrides are all too popular. And who can forget about pumpkin picking?!. If you're looking to score that perfect pumpkin, you may be in the right place. Illinois is actually the top pumpkin producer out of all...
indiana105.com
Ramp Closures on I-65 in Lake County
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is advising motorists of ramp closures along the I-65 corridor over the next two weeks between Ridge Road and US 30. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will implement ramp closures as follows:
wjol.com
First Electric School Bus Delivered To School In Will County
The very first electric school bus has been delivered to a local school district. Lion Electric based in Joliet delivered the first bus to Troy Community Consolidated School District 30C.
fox32chicago.com
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
McCook to abate property taxes
The McCook Village Board approved abating its portion of the property tax levy when it met on Oct. 3, Mayor Terry Carr said. “You don’t get refunds, but your taxes reflect the lower rate,” Carr said. That should be a reduction of some sort for residents, he said.
NBC Chicago
New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn
Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
Elgin is being transformed this weekend into the scene of a zombie apocalypse. The annual Nightmare on Chicago Street is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Kankakee, IL
The county seat of Kankakee County, Kankakee, is known for its rich history and charming downtown area. As the city is located roughly 60 miles south of Chicago on the Kankakee River, its early residents were Potawatomi Indians, and its name is derived from a version of their name for the river.
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake launches all new celebration Saturday: Flannel Fest
Crystal Lake's newest event, Flannel Fest is happening today at Main Beach. There will be Timberworks Lumberjack Shows, live music, axe throwing, food/beer trucks, kids crafts/games, raptor show and a beard contest.
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
WSPY NEWS
Road and traffic woes haunt Sandwich
With the road construction season winding down, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham says he is concerned about timing. Your browser does not support the audio element. Currently, the downtown has Main Street closed on both sides of the railroad tracks after a major water leak last week at 3:30 in the morning.
kanecountyconnects.com
Retirement and Historic Promotion at Kane County Sheriff's Office
Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain has announced that his Undersheriff, Pat Gengler, will be retiring January 1 of 2023. Undersheriff Gengler was deputized by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in April of 1996 and assigned to the patrol division. Undersheriff Gengler served as a Field Training Officer and a Detective in the Special Operation Unit. In 2003, he was promoted to Sergeant and served as a supervisor in the Sheriff’s Patrol and Investigations Divisions. In 2006, Undersheriff Gengler was promoted to Lieutenant and served in the Patrol, Investigations, and Administration Divisions. In July of 2014, he was appointed to Undersheriff by Sheriff Pat Perez. In January of 2015, Undersheriff Gengler was appointed as Director of Administration by Sheriff Kramer, who then made Gengler his Undersheriff in 2018. Sheriff Ron Hain retained him as Undersheriff during his full first term.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Sheriff's Office advises Sheridan residents to shelter in place and lock their doors
UPDATE: The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office has lifted the shelter-in-place order in Sheridan. Reports indicate that a suspect is in custody after an approximately ten-hour standoff with police. ****. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office is requesting that residents in Sheridan shelter in place and lock their doors. There is an...
