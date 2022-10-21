ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeoville, IL

fox32chicago.com

Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law

WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District

A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego

Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
OSWEGO, IL
WGN News

Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns

JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Church Hosts Trunk-or-Treat Event

Faith Lutheran Church in Joliet will host its Trunk-or-Treat event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the church’s parking lot, 353 N. Midland. Parishioners will hand out treats from the backs of their cars. Games and crafts also will be offered.
JOLIET, IL
indiana105.com

Ramp Closures on I-65 in Lake County

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is advising motorists of ramp closures along the I-65 corridor over the next two weeks between Ridge Road and US 30. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will implement ramp closures as follows:
fox32chicago.com

Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

McCook to abate property taxes

The McCook Village Board approved abating its portion of the property tax levy when it met on Oct. 3, Mayor Terry Carr said. “You don’t get refunds, but your taxes reflect the lower rate,” Carr said. That should be a reduction of some sort for residents, he said.
MCCOOK, IL
NBC Chicago

New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn

Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Kankakee, IL

The county seat of Kankakee County, Kankakee, is known for its rich history and charming downtown area. As the city is located roughly 60 miles south of Chicago on the Kankakee River, its early residents were Potawatomi Indians, and its name is derived from a version of their name for the river.
KANKAKEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Road and traffic woes haunt Sandwich

With the road construction season winding down, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham says he is concerned about timing. Your browser does not support the audio element. Currently, the downtown has Main Street closed on both sides of the railroad tracks after a major water leak last week at 3:30 in the morning.
SANDWICH, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Retirement and Historic Promotion at Kane County Sheriff's Office

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain has announced that his Undersheriff, Pat Gengler, will be retiring January 1 of 2023. Undersheriff Gengler was deputized by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in April of 1996 and assigned to the patrol division. Undersheriff Gengler served as a Field Training Officer and a Detective in the Special Operation Unit. In 2003, he was promoted to Sergeant and served as a supervisor in the Sheriff’s Patrol and Investigations Divisions. In 2006, Undersheriff Gengler was promoted to Lieutenant and served in the Patrol, Investigations, and Administration Divisions. In July of 2014, he was appointed to Undersheriff by Sheriff Pat Perez. In January of 2015, Undersheriff Gengler was appointed as Director of Administration by Sheriff Kramer, who then made Gengler his Undersheriff in 2018. Sheriff Ron Hain retained him as Undersheriff during his full first term.

