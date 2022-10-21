Read full article on original website
Material Gains
Rothy’s has pioneered innovative materials and near zero-waste production to create shoes, bags, and accessories—something that, until quite recently, would have been unimaginable to us all. The brand’s co-founder and president, Roth Martin, joins Vogue’s Tonne Goodman and Willow Lindley to gaze into a more sustainable future—and discuss what’s next for fashion’s brave new world.
Kitten Heels Are Back—Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they're trending again in 2022 and now you won't want to take them off. The low-heeled styles have been slowly popping up in fashion shows and in insiders' wardrobes for years. But the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favorite stores (such as Mango or Zara) have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogs makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for fall 2022.
The Roomy Moto Jacket Is Taking Over This Fall
When Miuccia Prada took her bow at the spring 2023 Miu Miu show earlier this month, fashion lovers went wild for her own outfit: The designer sported a zip-up moto jacket, paired with a classic white tee and matching leather skirt. "Let's talk about how Miuccia and Rick [Owens] had the best fits of the season," wrote one Twitter user, also pointing to Owens's oversized bomber jacket. Decidedly roomier and boxier than your standard moto, the two designers' fan-favorite jackets make the case for going up a size or two. And it so happens that the slouchy jacket is a fall trend that's increasingly being embraced by style stars like Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber.
Chanel Hosted a Celestial Bash in Los Angeles to Celebrate Their High Jewelry Collection
In 1932, Gabrielle Chanel created the first high jewelry collection in history for the eponymous French fashion house, Bijoux de Diamants: inspired by the allure of the stars and designed to be worn freely in a brand-new way. Intriguingly, the year before the collection was presented Chanel had traveled to Los Angeles at the invitation of studio mogul Sam Goldwyn, who believed the famed Parisian couturier could make his stars more glamorous.
Chloë Sevigny Puts a Cool-Girl Twist on the Zany Autumn Knit
Chloë Sevigny’s style is forever a source of inspiration. Her personal take on the grunge aesthetic of the ’90s—whether in an ultra-twee or a pared-back, indie chick sort of way—always delivers. Her most recent outfit mixes happy autumnal knits and slouchy trousers with her natural cool-girl ease.
Designing Between The Lines
Creating a space and creating a dress aren't so very different, as two of New York’s most notable designers—interior designer Andre Mellone and fashion designer Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera—will attest. The two share a love of conjuring drama from even the most minimalist of designs, and speaking with Vogue's Chloe Malle, they tackle that big question: What makes something modern?
The Ultimate Way To Apply Foundation?
Have a fashion or beauty dilemma? Our bi-weekly video series You Asked Us is here to help: Simply submit a question and we’ll source an answer from a Vogue editor especially for you!. On Vogue Club member Sabrina Tamas’s mind this week: The expert way to apply foundation. British...
Runway, Red Carpet And Beyond
Edward Enninful, Editor in Chief of British Vogue talks to Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino about his career defining moments, show stopping hits, and the importance of pushing boundaries to create a better, more inclusive fashion industry.
Turns Out, All You Need for Fall Is a Preppy Plaid Skirt
If there's a single print synonymous with fall, it's plaid. From plaid jackets (who could forget Kate Moss's plaid Bottega Veneta shacket and baggy jeans combination at the brand's SS23 runway show?) to, in this case, a perfect plaid skirt, expect to see the preppy pattern more this season than ever before. During New York and Milan Fashion Weeks this year, the street-style set also showed up and out in their preppy plaid skirt outfits, pairing the staple with everything from structured blazers to crisp button-up shirts. While a perennial fall trend, plaid skirts got a special shout-out on the FW22 runways, with designers like Burberry, Gucci, Marine Serre, and Off-White all taking their spin on the style. With silhouettes ranging from ultra miniskirts to midi skirts, a plaid skirt is the perfect wardrobe foundation for all of your other fall wardrobe essentials to shine, like a cozy cashmere sweater or a suede fall boot.
Getting Cozy
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has recently turned her love for cashmere into her very own brand. Vogue’s Gabriella Karefa-Johnson talks with Hadid about the launch of Guest In Residence.
A Decade Later, Sienna Miller’s Boho Chloé Boots Still Look Cool
Leave it to Sienna to nail the boho chic autumnal brief. When the free-spirited style icon stepped out in New York City yesterday, her season-shifting wardrobe was a sublime reflection of her pared-back, hippie-trail inflected and vintage-celebrating aesthetic. One for a timeless wardrobe basic, Miller opted for a chic slouchy...
The New Menswear Label Le PÈRE Is Reimagining the Fashion Collaborations Model
How many times a week do you find a cool visual artist on Instagram, “save” their work in the app, and move along to never revisit them again? Le PÈRE, a burgeoning menswear label out of Brooklyn, is looking to change that. Dreamt up by a team...
Everybody, Everybody
The expansiveness of gender in recent years—and the joy and freedom that has come from that—has been something to celebrate. And jewelry has certainly played a part in that narrative, from the street to the runway to the red carpet. Jean Kee, John Hardy’s creative director, and photographer Hunter Abrams discuss with Vogue’s Christian Allaire how our desire to adorn knows no boundaries.
Chloë Sevigny’s H&M Holiday Campaign Look is a Throwback to her Early Aughts Style
Few people own the title of ‘style icon’ quite like Chloë Sevigny. The actor and director has, for over two decades, been a north star of fashion inspiration, especially when it comes to dressing up. Both in the movies (every single thing she wears to go out dancing in Last Days of Disco), and in real life (too many iconic red carpet moments to mention, but we are partial to her Alber Elbaz at Lanvin era and the Gucci she wore at the Bones and All premiere) — her style is unerring. Now, she’s starring in H&M’s newest holiday campaign, which is fitting, as this time of year gains new meaning for the star, who has a two year-old son Vanja.
Lensing Change
Watch the trailblazing London-born photographer Nadine Ijewere talk to British Vogue contributing fashion director and collaborator Kate Phelan about her career highlights to date, and the importance of challenging normalised beauty standards within the fashion industry.
Out Of This World
Pharrell Williams—Grammy award winning musician, Academy Award-nominated musician and filmmaker, designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist —is a 21st-century renaissance man. His latest venture: A global auction house called Joopiter. In conversation with gallerist Nicola Vassell, he discusses the art of dealing, collecting—and representing.
Living La Vida Pucci
Before Camille Miceli arrived at Pucci, she was making moves behind the scenes everywhere from Louis Vuitton to Christian Dior. Now the Parisian has relocated to Milan, where she’s putting—as she tells Lisa Aiken—a whole new swirl on one of fashion’s most storied houses.
Using Her Voice
One of fashion’s most enduring models has embraced a successful second act as a singer-songwriter. But that’s not the only way she’s being heard: As she tells Lynn Yaeger, she has also chosen to fight for models' rights.
Grace Breuning on Walking Chanel and the Decline of Curve-Model Castings
This most recent fashion month marked the unencumbered return of full-throated, high-production presentations from brands, but it also signaled a potentially worrisome trend. A lack of size diversity was felt, with many commentators and writers wondering if hard-fought gains toward greater size inclusivity in shows and campaigns were being eroded overnight. Still, there were meaningful and exciting debuts of curve models in the fray. One of those ecstatic arrivals was 23-year-old Grace Breuning, who made her Paris Fashion Week debut through walking for Chanel—many a model’s dream booking.
The Kardashian-Jenners Created Their Own Handbags With Judith Leiber
Is it any surprise that the Kardashians love Judith Leiber? The late handbag designer—who launched her label in 1963—and her brand are known for whimsical minaudieres depicting items as far ranging as pancakes and diamonds and martinis garnished with olives. Kim Kardashian carried a bedazzled french fry bag in 2018, Kris Jenner is a private collector, and as of today, all of the KarJenners have collaborated with the label on a series six of bags representing their individual personalities.
