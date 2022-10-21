Read full article on original website
Natural Gas Futures Bearish Momentum With A 26% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 26.4% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Sunday, 23 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $4.99. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 96014, 99.99% below its average volume of 6145573863.69. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Copper Futures Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.51% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:04 EST on Sunday, 23 October, Copper (HG) is $3.49. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 6071, 99.99% below its average volume of 17284134489.71. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Rising Bets For Extra Decline in Natural Gas Futures: Down By 26% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 26.4% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:50 EST on Saturday, 22 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $4.99. Considering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, traders added around 7.5K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing at the same time three consecutive daily pullbacks. Volume followed suit and increased by around 35.6K contracts, keeping the choppy activity well and sound for yet another session.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Why This Market Analyst Expects Santa Claus Rally To Take S&P 500 Back To August High
The market staged a strong comeback last week thanks to some better-than-feared earnings reports. The rebound has set tongues wagging about a potential inflection point. Why Yardeni Expects Santa Claus Rally: The S&P 500 Index could be making another bottom right around the June lows, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, told CNBC.
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Monday's Market Minute: A Busy Week
There are three primary focal points as we head into the beginning of the week and the end of October. First and foremost, with 150 S&P 500 companies reporting earnings this week, keep an eye on Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, Meta META, Microsoft MSFT, Chipotle CMG, Apple AAPL, Exxon XOM, 3M MMM, Southwest LUV and a whole bunch more: a long list of names that could move markets.
CBOE Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.45% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, CBOE (VIX) is $30.68. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 108.28% up from its 52-week low and 21.21% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
USD/EUR Falls By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.61% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:09 EST on Monday, 24 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.627% up from its 52-week low and 3.215% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Silver Futures Rises By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.24% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Sunday, 23 October, Silver (SI) is $19.44. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 6877, 99.99% below its average volume of 17226469451.9. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) rose by a staggering 29.61% in 21 sessions from $45.25 to $58.65 at 20:50 EST on Sunday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend.
What's Going On With Ford Shares
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.31% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 23 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,790.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.26% up from its 52-week low and 10.66%...
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.763% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.7625% for the last session’s close. At 02:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. Concerning GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.707% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.15 and 0.095% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.15.
CarMax Stock Drops By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) slid by a staggering 30.36% in 21 sessions from $79.97 to $55.69 at 20:53 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend. CarMax’s last close...
How To Use The VIX To Make Better Stock Picks
Be like Buffett and use the VIX to buy fear and sell greed in the SPY.
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.851% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8514% for the last session’s close. At 14:12 EST on Sunday, 23 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.803% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.02 and 0.9% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.02.
GBP/USD May Return To 1.05 In The Year-end, According to ING: 2% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD trades close to weekly lows of 1.1200. ING economists believe the pair will be back to 1.05 at year’s end. GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 2% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Sunday, 23 October, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.13. GBP/USD is...
