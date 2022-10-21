(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 26.4% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:50 EST on Saturday, 22 October, Natural Gas (NG) is $4.99. Considering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, traders added around 7.5K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing at the same time three consecutive daily pullbacks. Volume followed suit and increased by around 35.6K contracts, keeping the choppy activity well and sound for yet another session.

2 DAYS AGO