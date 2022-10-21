Read full article on original website
AEW Rampage This Week Records Increase In Viewership
The numbers for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.13, which is down from the 0.17 demo that the show drew last Friday.
Final Viewership Numbers For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Show Decrease In Viewership
This week’s SmackDown’s final viewership is in. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE SmackDown’s final viewership number came in 2.231 million viewers. Also, the episode recorded a final key demo rating of 0.52. Both numbers are slightly down from the October 14 SmackDown’s final numbers. This week...
WWE Files To Trademark “Scrypts”
WWE have filed a new trademark. On October 25, WWE filed to trademark “Scrypts” for entertainment services. This could be anything from a ring name, to a faction or otherwise. It is not known how WWE aims to use the trademark. Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended...
Cathy Kelley Had Discussions With AEW Earlier This Year
It looks like talent aren’t the only ones causing bidding wars between companies. Cathy Kelley recently returned to WWE as a backstage interviewer, a role she was in for quite some time before she left the company a few years ago. Now, she is back in the company. Elsewhere, former WWE announcer and show host Renee Paquette signed for AEW earlier this month.
Top AEW Star Matt Hardy Talks “Broken” Character
Matt Hardy debuted with AEW in 2020, and immediately brought in his “Broken Matt” character. Unfortunately, the crowd feeding off the character is a big part of the gimmick, and we were going through a pandemic so there were no fans to perform in front of. Speaking on...
AEW Named As Part Of Fast Company’s Second Annual “Brands That Matter” List
Fast Company announced today that All Elite Wrestling was named in its second annual Brands That Matter list. The list honors brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. You can read the full statement from AEW below. AEW Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual “Brands That Matter” List...
RevPro Live In London 66 Results (10/23/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London 66 event on October 23 from 229 The Venue in London, England. You can read the full results below. – Mad Kurt, Ricky Knight Jr. & Zak Knight def. Charlie Sterling, Nick Riley & Will Kaven. – RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team...
Lana Calls Triple H A Genius For His “Incredible” Storytelling
Lana is a major fan of Triple H’s storytelling chops. Lana recently appeared on “In The Kliq” podcast. Lana called Triple H a “genius” during the interview for his ability to tell stories. I’m open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in...
Wardlow Believes AEW’s Locker Room Is Closer Than Ever
Wardlow believes the recent tension in the AEW locker room has dissipated. In a new interview with the ESPR Podcast, Wardlow revealed that AEW’s locker room has only grown closer together following weeks of backstage drama that started with the AEW All Out Brawl. “Everybody backstage has done such...
Kurt Angle Further Discusses 10 Match Offer Made By AEW
Kurt Angle reveals what it would have taken for him to become All Elite. In the past, Angle has referenced a deal on the table from AEW that would cover a ten match distance. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed that he wanted a total of 3 million dollars, spread out in 300,000 dollar payments per match.
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Full Results
WWE held their Halloween Havoc premium live event for the NXT brand on October 22nd. You can read the full results for the show below. – NXT North American Championship – Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Wes Lee vs. Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Nathan Frazier. Winner: Wes Lee.
“Multiple Independent Promotions” Have Reached Deals To Air On FITE+
It looks like several independent promotions have signed deals to air on FITE+. Several independent companies stream on FITE+, with the likes of AEW also using it for overseas fans. Now, it looks like that number will grow over the next month. Fightful Select revealed the news on Sunday evening.
PCW ULTRA Set In Stone Results (10/21/22)
PCW ULTRA held its Set In Stone event on October 21 from ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. Full results can be found below. – PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership: Matt Vandagriff def. Danny Limelight and Lince Dorado and Lucas Riley. – Shane Haste def. Puma King. –...
FSW Mecca VII Results (10/23/22)
Future Stars of Wrestling held its Mecca VII event on October 23 from Silver Nugget Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – FSW No Limits Championship: Matt Vandagriff (c) def. Kenny King. – Sam Adonis...
XPW Referee Cuts Racist Promo While Promoting MAGA
Someone doesn’t get the message. While former United States President Donald Trump remains in the media, none of the recent reports regarding the former pro wrestling enthusiast and WWE Hall Of Famer have been good. However, that has not stopped his supporters and at a XPW event over the weekend, we saw the debut of a gimmick that fell flat, with many criticising the racist terms used. You can watch the video below. Any of our Latin American followers be warned, the video is racist in nature.
