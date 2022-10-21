Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Lucha Libre Star Laredo Kid Undergoes Emergency Surgery
Moments ago, Laredo Kid took to his own Instagram account to announce that he had emergency surgery after a match last night. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkGmAe9u0iu/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=. English translation:. I don’t know how or where to start with this news — Yesterday unfortunately @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after...
bodyslam.net
Top AEW Star Matt Hardy Talks “Broken” Character
Matt Hardy debuted with AEW in 2020, and immediately brought in his “Broken Matt” character. Unfortunately, the crowd feeding off the character is a big part of the gimmick, and we were going through a pandemic so there were no fans to perform in front of. Speaking on...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Talent Johnny Swinger Signs New Deal
IMPACT Wrestling has kept one of their “national treasures”, Johnny Swinger. While Swinger was chatting with Tommy Dreamer on the House of Hardcore Podcast, it was revealed that Swinger signed a new contract with IMPACT. Swinger stated that it is for one year which would take him into 2023 and he expressed how grateful he is that he’s still able to perform on a TV level.
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Talent Sam Beale Talks Putting Pressure On Himself During His Run With the Company
Sam Beale joined IMPACT Wrestling 2021, appearing semi-regularly on television throughout the year. Speaking on the 3 Count podcast, Beale discussed the pressure of being on IMPACT television. “Every single time I worked TV, you always feel the pressure. Feeling the eyes on you, everybody is watching you, you’re the...
bodyslam.net
Final Viewership Numbers For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Show Decrease In Viewership
This week’s SmackDown’s final viewership is in. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE SmackDown’s final viewership number came in 2.231 million viewers. Also, the episode recorded a final key demo rating of 0.52. Both numbers are slightly down from the October 14 SmackDown’s final numbers. This week...
bodyslam.net
Cathy Kelley Had Discussions With AEW Earlier This Year
It looks like talent aren’t the only ones causing bidding wars between companies. Cathy Kelley recently returned to WWE as a backstage interviewer, a role she was in for quite some time before she left the company a few years ago. Now, she is back in the company. Elsewhere, former WWE announcer and show host Renee Paquette signed for AEW earlier this month.
bodyslam.net
Lana Calls Triple H A Genius For His “Incredible” Storytelling
Lana is a major fan of Triple H’s storytelling chops. Lana recently appeared on “In The Kliq” podcast. Lana called Triple H a “genius” during the interview for his ability to tell stories. I’m open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in...
bodyslam.net
GCW Moment Of Clarity Results (10/23/22)
Game Changer Wrestling held its Moment of Clarity event on October 23 from Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio. The event aired on FITE TV. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Mega Bastards (Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch) Allie Katch def. Billie Starkz. GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Mazisos...
bodyslam.net
WWE Raw This Week Records Decline In Viewership
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week’s total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday’s episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating that last Monday’s episode recorded.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage This Week Records Increase In Viewership
The numbers for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.13, which is down from the 0.17 demo that the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
AEW Named As Part Of Fast Company’s Second Annual “Brands That Matter” List
Fast Company announced today that All Elite Wrestling was named in its second annual Brands That Matter list. The list honors brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. You can read the full statement from AEW below. AEW Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual “Brands That Matter” List...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (10/24/22)
All Elite Wrestling aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 24. You can read the full results for the show below. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Russ Myers & T-Money. Serena Deeb defeated Haley J. The Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) defeated The WorkHorsemen...
bodyslam.net
WWE Files To Trademark “Scrypts”
WWE have filed a new trademark. On October 25, WWE filed to trademark “Scrypts” for entertainment services. This could be anything from a ring name, to a faction or otherwise. It is not known how WWE aims to use the trademark. Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended...
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/21/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event on October 21. Matches were taped Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel...
bodyslam.net
OTT’s Joe Cabray Believes Jon Moxley Will Compete For The Promotion And That Its Just A Matter Of Time
Jon Moxley may be coming to Ireland some time in the future according to Over The Top Wrestling’s Joe Cabray. Moxley was originally scheduled to appear at 2020’s ScapperMania 6 event, set to face off with David Starr. However, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the appearance never came to be. However, OTT’s owner Joe Cabray believes its only a matter of time until Moxley competes in an OTT ring.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Further Discusses 10 Match Offer Made By AEW
Kurt Angle reveals what it would have taken for him to become All Elite. In the past, Angle has referenced a deal on the table from AEW that would cover a ten match distance. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed that he wanted a total of 3 million dollars, spread out in 300,000 dollar payments per match.
bodyslam.net
MJF Promo Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
MJF will speak on this week’s Dynamite. Last week on Dynamite, we saw a side of MJF we haven’t seen in AEW as he decided not to take a shortcut and that he will defeat Jon Moxley the hard way at AEW Full Gear. This came on the same show he had an incredible face off with William Regal. It is expected that this promo segment will address that and more.
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Full Results
WWE held their Halloween Havoc premium live event for the NXT brand on October 22nd. You can read the full results for the show below. – NXT North American Championship – Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Wes Lee vs. Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Nathan Frazier. Winner: Wes Lee.
bodyslam.net
GCW Drop Dead Results (10/22/22)
Game Changer Wrestling held its Drop Dead event on October 22 from Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, MI. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results for the show can be found below. – Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco, ASF and Komander. – Jonathan Gresham def. YAMATO. – BUSSY (Allie...
