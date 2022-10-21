ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Who Is ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Star Colleen Reed? 5 Things to Know About the Ballet Dancer

By Kaitlin Simpson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0f0G_0ii7kMQf00

Dancing her way toward love! The third season of Love Is Blind didn’t go Colleen Reed ’s way at first, but the ballet dancer has captured the attention of the fans.

“I’m a firm believer that you will get an instant feeling when meeting 'The One,'" the reality star shared in her contestant bio. “And I haven’t felt that yet.”

Season 3 of the Netflix hit brought the iconic pods down to Dallas , where Colleen calls home, and gave a new group of singles a chance at finding love. Colleen admitted to the cameras that her longest relationship lasted for around five years and that she’s ready to find her forever love, and hoping that he is one of the men on the other side of the pods. The Texas resident added that the unique dating show concept gave her hope that distractions would be removed so she could find her soulmate in the end .

“The fascinating thing is that they really, really embraced the experiment aspect of it,” show creator Chris Coelen told Metro in February about the success of the show. “We always talk about how it’s an experiment first and a TV show second. It’s almost like the TV show is documenting the experiment. When you get to the wedding day – I was there for each wedding – they all embraced the idea that they’re there with the same intention, which is that they are interested in finding love and finding someone to marry, to commit to, for the rest of their lives.”

Host Nick Lachey exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about his excitement for the new episodes before they hit the streaming platform in October. “I think the thing about Love Is Blind and the reason that we're also excited for another season, season 3, [is] because every season's different, you know, the cast is always different,” the 98 Degrees member dished in March.

While in the pods, the professional dancer fell for two men. One of the suitors , Cole Barnett , rejected her in favor of Zanab Jeffrey , but Colleen finds another chance at romance with Matt Bolton . The pair left the pods engaged and their connection seemed to grow even stronger in Malibu.

Things appear to go well for the couple in the first four episodes of the Netflix show. When the engaged couples meet up at the cocktail party post-pods, Colleen and Matt seemed like one of the stronger matches because of their strong physical chemistry and ability to have lasting conversations.

The ballerina even admitted to Zanab sex with the sales executive was good. Matt, for his part, can’t stop exclaiming that he’s “in f--king love with this woman.”

While the pair seem to be on stable ground, the show’s extended trailer hints that things may not be smooth sailing for the two in the second half of the season.

Fans have taken to social media throughout the first half of the season to call out the dating show contestant for how she constantly reminds her costars that she's a ballet dancer. However, eagle-eyed viewers have noted that she has a traditional job as a PR strategist as well.

Scroll down to get to know Colleen a little better as season 3 continues:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series

Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
hotnewhiphop.com

Kashdoll Shares Rare Photos Of Son Kashton: “This A Different Kinda Love”

Kashdoll welcomed her son Kashton Prophet Richardson nine month ago, and the new mom is finally giving fans an update on her little bundle of joy. On Tuesday, the “For Everybody” rapper took to Instagram to share the latest cover of Sheen Magazine, featuring herself, her beau Tracy T, and their baby boy Ashton.
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove ‘Incredibly Rare’ Face Tumor

A scary situation. Khloé Kardashian revealed that she recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor from her face. “I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the Hulu personality, 38, began in a series of Instagram Stories posted on Tuesday, October 11. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Declares He's 'Extremely Proud' Of Daughter Destiny For Pursuing Her Modeling Dreams: 'She's A Natural'

A new beginning! On Friday, September 23, Lamar Odom and daughter Destiny made a joint appearance to go for a bike ride in Venice Beach, Calif., and fans should get used to the sweet sighting, as the former NBA star revealed the 24-year-old — whose mom is Liza Morales — has moved to the Los Angeles area to pursue a career in modeling!"I’m extremely proud of her for having the faith in herself and the faith in me to make this happen for her," the reality TV alum, 42, gushed to OK!. "There is nothing else I want more in...
The Independent

Fans react to Billie Eilish’s 11-year age gap with Jesse Rutherford amid dating rumours

Billie Eilish’s rumoured relationship with The Neighbourhood singer, Jesse Rutherford, has sparked mixed reactions from her fans over the pair’s 11-year age difference.Earlier this week, the “Happier Than Ever” singer, 20, was spotted kissing the 31-year-old lead singer of the alternative rock band outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. Just three days earlier, the two were seen holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. While Eilish and Rutherford have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the rumoured pairing.As soon as photos and videos of Eilish and Rutherford surfaced,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

230K+
Followers
23K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy