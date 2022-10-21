Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Local East side business robbed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a burglary that happened on the East Side of El Paso Sunday, September 11. According to EPPD 5 suspects, 4 male and 1 female, broke into the House of Hemp located...
Person found with gunshot wound in desert in Santa Teresa area, transported to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was found in the desert area off the Pete Domenici Highway in New Mexico with a gunshot wound, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. The individual was found in the desert near Mile Marker 6. The Pete Domenici Highway is the main road connecting Interstate 10 and […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 21, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
El Paso Police investigating after man found dead in central
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a "suspicious death" after a man was found dead in an alley during a welfare check. The body was found in an alley on the 6200 block of Trowbridge in central El Paso. Police officials have not released any other information at this time including the The post El Paso Police investigating after man found dead in central appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso police find dead man in Central El Paso alley, calling it a ‘suspicious death’
UPDATE: El Paso police are now calling this a suspicious death and the Crimes Against Persons unit is now responding and investigating. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police found a dead male in an alley in Central El Paso along the 6200 block of Trowbridge. Responding officers found a dead male when they […]
KFOX 14
Texas AG declines El Paso DA's request for help prosecuting Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declined to help the El Paso District Attorney's Office with prosecuting the alleged El Paso Walmart mass shooting suspect Patrick Crusius, according to a report by El Paso Inc. El Paso Inc. obtained a letter from Josh Reno, deputy...
KVIA
Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
KFOX 14
One person taken to hospital with serious injuries near Santa Teresa
Sunland Park — The Sunland Park Fire Department, Doña Ana County Fire, and the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting Sunday on mile marker 6 near Pete Domeinci. According to the Sunland Fire Department, several agencies responded to a gunshot victim in the Pete...
El Pasoans give $1.16M to nonprofits during annual Day of Giving fundraising event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans donated $1.16 million to local nonprofits during the seventh annual El Paso Day of Giving. El Pasoans made 6,672 donations from 4,846 donors to 222 small, medium and large nonprofits, according to a news release. Harmonious Home finished with $32,379 from 103 donations to lead all small nonprofits […]
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
1-Year-Old Child Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 8700 block of Cathedral Circle near Ysleta High School at around 10:10 a.m.
Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash
EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
El Paso News
Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
KFOX 14
Sun Metro driver who crashed into east El Paso home had prior verbal warnings, suspension
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New video obtained by KFOX14 Investigates shows the moments leading up to a Sun Metro bus being crashed into an east El Paso home in February 2021. According to the employee's disciplinary record, the driver had been given three previous warnings and been suspended prior to the crash at a home on Anise Drive near Montwood Drive.
las-cruces.org
Minimum Wage Increase 2023
Pursuant to the Las Cruces Municipal Code (LCMC) and New Mexico Senate Bill 437 (NM SB 437), the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. Under SB 437, the State of New Mexico minimum wage will increase to $12.00 per hour on January 1, 2023. Las Cruces City Council accepted the state's minimum wage but opted to retain its own ordinance rules when it comes to tipped wages.
KVIA
Police cam video shows moments leading up to deadly altercation at Las Cruces gas station
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Video obtained by ABC-7 shows the August 2 incident that led to the death of a 36-year-old man at a Chevron gas station on South Valley and University. Police have identified the man as Presley Eze. Police cam video shows officers asking Eze to exit...
El Pasoan Collecting McDonald’s Halloween Pails for A Good Cause
In case you missed it, the Halloween pails that we all loved as kids are back at McDonald's!. The long awaited return of the Halloween pails has people running to their nearest McDonald's to collect all three- the ghost, the pumpkin and the witch. While some of us are packing...
