Washington Examiner

Critical race theory new priority for drought-stricken California's water board

California is in a decadelong drought , but the government water boards have taken on a new priority as farms turn to dust: critical race theory . The state water board and its nine local entities have been holding public hearings and staff retreats since May 3 to address inequality in doling out the state’s water supply among disadvantaged populations. The need to address California’s racist allocation of water and too-white board staff was highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement, a state report says .
CALIFORNIA STATE
agupdate.com

Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain

Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
IOWA STATE
gardenrant.com

No, We Don’t Just Need to Plant More Milkweed

The call to plant milkweed — while easily sharable and actionable — is greatly reductionist and oversimplified. Maybe even harmful in some ways. I don’t see it as a baby step or gateway, I see it as a sleight of hand. Telling folks to go get some...
IOWA STATE
Gizmodo

Your Gas Stove Is Likely Leaking Cancer-Causing Benzene Into Your Home

Natural gas stoves commonly emit toxic chemicals into homes, even when the appliances are not in use. A study published today in Environmental Science & Technology found that, when researchers took samples from gas stoves in California, nearly all of them were leaking harmful levels of benzene, which is known to cause cancer in humans. The amount emitted from some stoves was up to seven times California’s recommended safe exposure limit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
myscience.org

The University of Valencia leads a study to find out the role of wetlands in the face of climate change

Antonio Camacho, professor at the Department of Microbiology and Ecology at the University of Valencia (UV), leads the European LIFE Wetlands4Climate project in Spain, together with the Global Nature Foundation (FGN). This proposal works so that the management of Mediterranean wetlands generates multiple alliances and creates opportunities for socioeconomic development in rural areas and represents an important advance in understanding the carbon balances of Mediterranean wetlands. Today, Monday the 24th, is World Climate Change Day.
chulavistatoday.com

A new study finds gas stoves in California can leak cancer-causing benzene

A new study found that hazardous air pollutants, like benzene, a chemical linked to cancer, can leak from household appliances, even when they are unused. The study, authored by the American Chemical Society and published in the Journal of Environmental Science and Technology, found at least 12 hazardous air pollutants (HAD) with significant variability across regions and gas utilities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Australia aims for ‘zero extinctions’, promises to conserve land

The Australian government has laid down a ‘Threatened Species Action Plan’. The plan features ways to safeguard the threatened species and natural habitats of Australia. The plan has been initiated with the objective of preventing new extinctions. In its quest for defending nature and wildlife, the Australian Department...
iheart.com

Spotted Lanternfly and Potential Impact on Maple Syrup

Penn State University Extension will be offering a free webinar on November 16, 2022 at 10:00 am titled Spotted Lanternfly and the Potential Impacts on the Maple Syrup Industry. Who is this for?. Maple Syrup Producers. Maple Researchers. What will you learn?. Life Cycle of the Spotted Lanternfly. Impacts on...

