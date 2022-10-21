Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Disappearing acres: America could lose more than 18M acres of farmland by 2040, according to new report
Farmland sustains life around the country, but it’s disappearing as cities grow. American Farmland Trust (AFT) took a deep dive into the numbers. What the nonprofit organization found is the losses will only continue without action. “Well-managed farmland supports wildlife and biodiversity, cleans our water, increases resilience to natural...
Amid historic drought, California approves $140 million desalination plant
Oct 13 (Reuters) - California regulators unanimously approved a $140 million desalination plant on Thursday, offering a guideline for how the state can convert ocean water into drinking water amid the worst drought in 1,200 years.
Washington Examiner
Critical race theory new priority for drought-stricken California's water board
California is in a decadelong drought , but the government water boards have taken on a new priority as farms turn to dust: critical race theory . The state water board and its nine local entities have been holding public hearings and staff retreats since May 3 to address inequality in doling out the state’s water supply among disadvantaged populations. The need to address California’s racist allocation of water and too-white board staff was highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement, a state report says .
agupdate.com
Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain
Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
As drought drives prices higher, millions of Californians struggle to pay for water
The Water Rate Assistance Program, which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed last month, would have created a water affordability program for low-income households.
gardenrant.com
No, We Don’t Just Need to Plant More Milkweed
The call to plant milkweed — while easily sharable and actionable — is greatly reductionist and oversimplified. Maybe even harmful in some ways. I don’t see it as a baby step or gateway, I see it as a sleight of hand. Telling folks to go get some...
Gizmodo
Your Gas Stove Is Likely Leaking Cancer-Causing Benzene Into Your Home
Natural gas stoves commonly emit toxic chemicals into homes, even when the appliances are not in use. A study published today in Environmental Science & Technology found that, when researchers took samples from gas stoves in California, nearly all of them were leaking harmful levels of benzene, which is known to cause cancer in humans. The amount emitted from some stoves was up to seven times California’s recommended safe exposure limit.
Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree want organic milk giant to do more for Maine dairy farms
When Horizon Organic stopped buying milk from nearly 90 Northeastern dairy farmers last year, it pledged investments to help the industry. But U.S. Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree say the company has not followed through. The representatives, along with their House colleague U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont, outlined...
myscience.org
The University of Valencia leads a study to find out the role of wetlands in the face of climate change
Antonio Camacho, professor at the Department of Microbiology and Ecology at the University of Valencia (UV), leads the European LIFE Wetlands4Climate project in Spain, together with the Global Nature Foundation (FGN). This proposal works so that the management of Mediterranean wetlands generates multiple alliances and creates opportunities for socioeconomic development in rural areas and represents an important advance in understanding the carbon balances of Mediterranean wetlands. Today, Monday the 24th, is World Climate Change Day.
Trees Help Protect the Planet From Climate Change. But The World Isn’t Doing Enough to Protect Forests
The planet’s 4 billion hectares of forest absorb a net 7.6 billion metric tons of carbon each year—about 30% of what the world emits.
The first honeybee vaccine could protect the entire hive, starting with the queen
Scientists are developing vaccines for honeybees to help fight off infections. Courtesy Dalan Animal Health, Inc.Vaccinating the queen bee provides immune protection for all of her offspring.
Carbon dioxide can revolutionize rooftop farming, here is the proof
Humans constantly breathe out large amounts of CO2 and when we are inside a building for a period of time, it creates high concentrations of carbon dioxide inside the building. This CO2 is removed through a building's exhaust system. Interestingly, a team of researchers from Boston University has proposed a...
chulavistatoday.com
A new study finds gas stoves in California can leak cancer-causing benzene
A new study found that hazardous air pollutants, like benzene, a chemical linked to cancer, can leak from household appliances, even when they are unused. The study, authored by the American Chemical Society and published in the Journal of Environmental Science and Technology, found at least 12 hazardous air pollutants (HAD) with significant variability across regions and gas utilities.
kalkinemedia.com
Australia aims for ‘zero extinctions’, promises to conserve land
The Australian government has laid down a ‘Threatened Species Action Plan’. The plan features ways to safeguard the threatened species and natural habitats of Australia. The plan has been initiated with the objective of preventing new extinctions. In its quest for defending nature and wildlife, the Australian Department...
MedCity News
3 main challenges that rural health systems face, per Dartmouth Health’s CEO
Rural health systems are met with certain obstacles that their suburban and urban counterparts evade, said Dr. Joanne Conroy, Dartmouth Health’s president and CEO, during a recent interview after her panel session at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. Dartmouth is the most rural academic medical center in...
natureworldnews.com
Effective Groundwater Supply Management Might Be the Key To Mitigating the Effects of Climate Change in East Africa
According to a new study, better groundwater supply management might be the key to combating the effects of climate change in East Africa, where nations are now experiencing the greatest drought and food insecurity in a generation. rising groundwater offers hope for drought-stricken East Africa. The study, headed by the...
iheart.com
Spotted Lanternfly and Potential Impact on Maple Syrup
Penn State University Extension will be offering a free webinar on November 16, 2022 at 10:00 am titled Spotted Lanternfly and the Potential Impacts on the Maple Syrup Industry. Who is this for?. Maple Syrup Producers. Maple Researchers. What will you learn?. Life Cycle of the Spotted Lanternfly. Impacts on...
Comments / 0