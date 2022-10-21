ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ugg! Barefoot Dreams! PJ Salvage! Shop 15 Comfy-Chic Finds on Sale at Nordstrom

By Hannah Kahn
 3 days ago

Our fashion philosophy is pretty simple: comfort first, style second. We’re serious! We prefer our clothing to feel like a second skin, soft to the touch and smooth like butter. Loungewear is our everyday uniform! And now that cozy season has commenced, we have even more of an excuse to embrace the comfy-chic lifestyle.

Nordstrom is one of our go-to sources for sleepwear and sweatpants. When it comes to comfort, brands like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams and PJ Salvage are a step above the rest. Right now, save up to 62% on some of the softest styles, from sweaters to slippers! The holidays are right around the corner, so get a head start on securing your gifts by shopping this sale today.

If you are also a creature of comfort, then check out these 15 comfy picks below!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan

Nordstrom

Want to wrap yourself in a cardigan that feels as comfy as a blanket? This Barefoot Dreams long cardigan is exactly what you’re looking for. Celebrities from Chrissy Teigen to Kate Hudson are fans of this cozy company!

Was $120 On Sale: $60 You Save 50% See It!

PJ Salvage Ombré Pajama Pants

Nordstrom

Turn that frown upside down! Part sleepwear and part loungewear, these pastel PJs will brighten your day with the cheerful smiley face print.

Was $72 On Sale: $43 You Save 40% See It!

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slingback Slippers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDCGB_0ii7jt9V00
Nordstrom

Are these Ugg slingback slippers like walking on clouds? Fluff yeah! Crafted with Ugg’s signature shearling fabric, these slip-on shoes will keep your feet as snug as a bug in a rug.

Was $100 On Sale: $38 You Save 62% See It!

Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

Nordstrom

It doesn’t get much comfier than cashmere! For a limited time, take 30% off this staple sweater that comes in a variety of colors.

Was $129 On Sale: $90 You Save 30% See It!

PJ Salvage Stars Sweatshirt

Nordstrom

Seeing stars! Stay cozy in this soft and slouchy pullover made with stretch-knit fabric.

Was $68 On Sale: $48 You Save 29% See It!

Sam Edelman Water-Repellant Puffer Jacket

Nordstrom

Every now and then, comfort, style and function collide! That’s the case with this sleek water-repellant puffer from Sam Edelman. One shopper said that this fluffy jacket is “soft and cozy to wear.”

Was $150 On Sale: $100 You Save 33% See It!

Felina Fuzzy Cozy Lounge Pants

Nordstrom

Feeling fuzzy! It’s hibernation season, so naturally we want to feel like a bear in these cozy rib-knit pants.

Was $65 On Sale: $33 You Save 49% See It!

Free People Tunic Turtleneck

Nordstrom

“It's only a sweater but this one is a grand slam!” one shopper gushed. “The fabric is so cozy, soft and mushy like your favorite blanket.” This Free People turtleneck is a winter wardrobe essential!

Was $148 On Sale: $89 You Save 40% See It!

PJ Salvage Pastel Striped Pants

Nordstrom

Earn your stripes in these PJ Salvage pastel pants! Perfect for those of Us who tend to overheat at night. One customer declared, “Most comfortable pajamas I've ever had. Silky soft and lightweight, which is a must if you're like me and get hot at bed time.”

Was $60 On Sale: $42 You Save 30% See It!

Barefoot Dreams Tie-Waist Cardigan

Nordstrom

This tie-waist cardigan from Barefoot Dreams is truly a cozy dream! Featuring a drapey shawl collar, high-low hem and pockets , this sweater is a cross between a lightweight robe and a longline cardi. “While cozy, it is not heavy, too thick or too hot,” one reviewer attests. “Elegant, easy, and chic.” Warning: you may never want to take it off.

Was $148 On Sale: $89 You Save 40% See It!

PJ Salvage Tropical Drinks Lounge Pants

Nordstrom

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! Cheers to these PJ Salvage lounge pants in a fun tropical drink print. Make every day feel like vacation in these comfy pants, available in plus sizes as well.

64 $50.00 See It!

All Saints Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Nordstrom

Knit from a cashmere blend, this versatile crewneck is an oversized sweater you will reach for over and over again this season. “Very soft, warm, and love the cuffs and raw edges,” one shopper said.

Was $379 On Sale: $227 You Save 40% See It!

Good American Faux Shearling Coat

Nordstrom

Judging by the photos of the model, this faux shearling coat is reversible! And the camel brown color is absolutely gorgeous. According to one review, “It is beautifully made and heavy for fall or winter layering.”

Was $175 On Sale: $105 You Save 40% See It!

Zella Live-In Pocket Joggers

Nordstrom

With over 1,000 reviews on Nordstrom, these Zella live-in pocket joggers have earned their name. As one satisfied shopper joked, “Honestly, I wish I'd never met these Zella Joggers. Because now I don't want to wear any other pants. They are so perfect in every way.”

Was $65 On Sale: $36 You Save 45% See It!

Barefoot Dreams Leopard Print Throw Blanket

Nordstrom

We had to end with the epitome of snuggly softness, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic blanket. This viral throw has taken the Internet by storm! Go wild with this fun leopard print version.

Was $147 On Sale: $89 You Save 39% See It!

These Nordstrom Sale Picks Are Selling Fast — Up to 50% Off

Read article

Looking for more comfy options? Check out our additional picks below:

