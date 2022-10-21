ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Christina Perez

 3 days ago
Bobby Flay ’s name is synonymous with scrumptious food — and while the restaurateur and Food Network personality has been inspiring both professional and amateur chefs for years now, he's also just as committed to his love life.

Flay and his girlfriend, Christina Pérez, were initially introduced through mutual friends in 2020. The chef, who is a dedicated dad to his adult daughter, Sophie — whom he shares with his second ex-wife, Kate Connelly — told Entertainment Tonight just how "important" it is for his girlfriend and child to have a strong bond.

"Sophie and Christina have a great relationship, which obviously that's an amazing thing too," he shared. "It's important that Sophie likes my girlfriend."

Prior to dating Pérez, Flay was married three times: first to Debra Ponzek from 1991 to 1993, next to Connelly from 1995 to 1998, and ultimately to Stephanie March from 2005 to 2015. Their marriage ended when she accused him of being unfaithful.

Keep scrolling to learn everything about Flay's girlfriend:

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
