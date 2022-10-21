Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Knox Pages
STATE GOLF: Mount Vernon's Bridges earns all-state honors with top-10 finish
COLUMBUS -- The busiest tendon on the 18th hole of Ohio State University's Scarlet golf course late Saturday afternoon was the one inside Anthony Savage's right thumb. The Mount Vernon head coached scrolled his phone – over, and over, and over again – in the moments after Ben Bridges completed his final round at the Division I state golf tournament.
Knox Pages
Kimberly Highland
Kimberly Highland, age 68, of New Albany, Ohio, formerly of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the OhioHealth Emergency Care in New Albany. She was born on October 7, 1954, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late Richard and Sylvia (Wyker) Highland. She worked and retired...
Knox Pages
Roberta Jean Day
Roberta Jean Day “Bert”, age 64, of Reynoldsburg, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away on October 22, 2022, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. She was born on November 3, 1957, in Mount Vernon.
Knox Pages
Knox County trick-or-treat times set for 2022 season
MOUNT VERNON — Halloween is right around the corer and Knox County trick-or-treat goers have plenty of options to snag heaps of candy. Here is a breakdown of events Knox County residents can expect for this year's spooky season:. GALLERY: Mount Vernon Trick-or-Treat 2021. In the pre-dusk mist on...
Knox Pages
Knox County Drug Take Back Day set for Oct. 29
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County will be participating in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. Knox Substance Abuse Action Team (KSAAT), in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, are coordinating this collection day for residents to dispose of their expired, unused or unwanted medications. The disposal day will also include the collection of unwanted syringes.
Comments / 0