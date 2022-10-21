ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

stlmag.com

El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis

A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

3 dead, 5 wounded in 6 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded. At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was transported by EMS to an area hospital after a shooting at Delmar Boulevard and Clara Avenue. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, but she was conscious and breathing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flovalleynews.com

Dining Divas Visit Rose Barrel in Ballwin

It was a lucky guess on where to go for this month’s Dining Divas. Usually we go with recommendations from people, but as we struggled to agree on a place, I decided to let google come through for us. None of us had heard of the Rose Barrel in Ballwin, but we’re glad a Google search ended up with the suggestion. It was close to a 40 minute drive for those of us coming from North County.
BALLWIN, MO
urbanreviewstl.com

Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid

A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Health concerns, desires to move mount for residents near Jana Elementary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Ashley Marshall says it was easy enough to fall in love with her home in Florissant when she first moved to her neighborhood in 2019. “The neighborhood was such a cute place for kids. They could ride their bikes, and you could tell that it was really well taken care of,” said Marshall, a mother of four.
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

Here’s when ‘A Little Hi’ opens in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. — The team behind Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Sugarfire Smokehouse and Chicken Out are bringing a new restaurant concept to the St. Louis area. A Little Hi will serve up Hi-Pointe's signature burgers, milkshakes and fries at a 2,000-square-foot space in Ballwin, according to a news release from the restaurant. The "fun-sized" version of the popular burger joint will open Sunday, Oct. 23 at 15069 Manchester Road, just off of Old Route 66.
BALLWIN, MO

