Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Related
A medical drama and the St. Louis ‘Exorcist’ connection
The tale of a child possessed by a demon was inspired by the story of a young boy who was subjected to a series of exorcisms in Maryland and, eventually, St. Louis.
Artist offers helping hand to St. Louis restaurant hit by thieves
Sarah Shelton with Girl Louie made a few touch-ups Saturday to the door of Steve's Hot Dogs, polishing up a mural one day after thieves smashed into the business.
St. Louis Standards: Blues City Deli Is the Soul of Benton Park
The beloved sandwich shop has been feeding St. Louisans since 2004.
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
stlmag.com
El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis
A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
What are you doing about it? High Noon, Boo-Bash, Black Lives Matter Social Witnessing
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: The St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper folds
On November 7, 1983, the struggling St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper announced it would stop publishing. In October 1986, the newspaper published its last edit.
Donation box stolen ahead of Howl’oween Pet Parade fundraiser
A tail-wagging good time in downtown Belleville was marred by an unfortunate act of petty theft as the Belleville Area Humane Society put on its annual Howl'oween Pet Parade and pre-party.
3 dead, 5 wounded in 6 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings
ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded. At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was transported by EMS to an area hospital after a shooting at Delmar Boulevard and Clara Avenue. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, but she was conscious and breathing.
KSDK
Next week on Show Me St. Louis: Lindenwood University's 'Dark Carnival'
Next Tuesday on Show Me St. Louis -- get in the Halloween spirit and join Lindenwood University for their annual Dark Carnival. We're talking with the folks who make.
St. Louis Co. man believes Coldwater Creek is connected to his best friend's cancer death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Going down memory lane, Brendan Foley looked at what he called precious moments Saturday afternoon. In his hands, he shuffled through old photos and handwritten letters. He holds on tight to these times with his late best friend Mike Montgomery. The two grew up...
KSDK
The big reveal! Local deserving woman receives a style makeover
ST. LOUIS — A little over a month ago, we asked you all at home if you know an amazing woman who works hard and never expects anything in return. That led us to Jessica Brown, nominated by her sister Maureen. "I was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer...
KSDK
What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement
ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!. Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten. Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
flovalleynews.com
Dining Divas Visit Rose Barrel in Ballwin
It was a lucky guess on where to go for this month’s Dining Divas. Usually we go with recommendations from people, but as we struggled to agree on a place, I decided to let google come through for us. None of us had heard of the Rose Barrel in Ballwin, but we’re glad a Google search ended up with the suggestion. It was close to a 40 minute drive for those of us coming from North County.
Man robbed at gunpoint at ‘Cure Violence’ office in St. Louis
Two men robbed a man at gunpoint late Friday evening at the office of Cure Violence, a global anti-crime program based in St. Louis.
Armed suspects rob St. Louis nonprofit that works to curb violence
ST. LOUIS — A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Friday night after two armed suspects entered the office of a St. Louis nonprofit and demanded the man's wallet. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a “hold-up” at about 10:35 p.m. Friday at the Cure Violence office located at 5504 Natural Bridge Rd.
urbanreviewstl.com
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid
A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
KMOV
Health concerns, desires to move mount for residents near Jana Elementary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Ashley Marshall says it was easy enough to fall in love with her home in Florissant when she first moved to her neighborhood in 2019. “The neighborhood was such a cute place for kids. They could ride their bikes, and you could tell that it was really well taken care of,” said Marshall, a mother of four.
Here’s when ‘A Little Hi’ opens in Ballwin
BALLWIN, Mo. — The team behind Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Sugarfire Smokehouse and Chicken Out are bringing a new restaurant concept to the St. Louis area. A Little Hi will serve up Hi-Pointe's signature burgers, milkshakes and fries at a 2,000-square-foot space in Ballwin, according to a news release from the restaurant. The "fun-sized" version of the popular burger joint will open Sunday, Oct. 23 at 15069 Manchester Road, just off of Old Route 66.
Comments / 0