Bobcats Volleyball Wraps Up Undefeated 2022 KSAC Slate, Conference Champions For Fifth Straight Season

The Clarion-Limestone Lions Boys Soccer Team and Clarion Area Bobcats Volleyball Teams will enter the District Nine Class-A Playoffs tomorrow (Tuesday, October 25th). The Lions will host the winner of tonight’s (Monday, October 24th) match between Brookville and Brockway in the quarterfinals, with the winner of that quarterfinal match facing the winner of the Elk County Catholic – Port Allegany quarterfinal, on Thursday, October 27th).

CLARION, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO