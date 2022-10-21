Bobcats Volleyball Wraps Up Undefeated 2022 KSAC Slate, Conference Champions For Fifth Straight Season

Read full article on original website
Lions Boys Soccer, Bobcats Volleyball Enter District Nine Class-A Playoffs
The Clarion-Limestone Lions Boys Soccer Team and Clarion Area Bobcats Volleyball Teams will enter the District Nine Class-A Playoffs tomorrow (Tuesday, October 25th). The Lions will host the winner of tonight’s (Monday, October 24th) match between Brookville and Brockway in the quarterfinals, with the winner of that quarterfinal match facing the winner of the Elk County Catholic – Port Allegany quarterfinal, on Thursday, October 27th).
YDL Sports Network/D9and10.com To Broadcast Tonight’s (Tuesday, October 25th) Bobcats District Nine Volleyball Opener
YDL Sports Network/D9and10.com will be Broadcasting tonight’s (Tuesday, October 25th) Clarion Area Bobcats District Nine Class-A Volleyball opener against the Sheffield Wolverines from the Clarion Area Gym. Chris Rossetti will call the action. The match is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. The broadcast will begin approximately 10 minutes...
Coach Schonbachler Shares Second Half Soccer Soccer Review
Photo by Maria Wilson: Front (L-R) Chesney Boggess, Anna Gribik, Allison Acey, Abi Frederick, Grace Troese, Julianna Wilson, Raven Cunningham. Middle (L-R) Emily Walsh, Bella Troese, Maddie Baker, Alexis Coull, Alex Leadbetter, Katera Sebastian-Sims, Stephanie Zacherl, Assistant Coach Nicki Glenn. Back (L-R) Head Coach Chris Schonbachler, Olivia Hannold, Delaney McNamara, Jordyn Smith, Mercedes Cunningham.
Bobcats Host 2022 Clarion Volleyball Tournament
Photo courtesy of Nate Girvan: Grace Ochs setting a teammate against West Shamokin. The Clarion Area Bobcats hosted the 2022 Clarion Volleyball Tournament, on Saturday, October 22nd. The schools competing in this years competition included Clarion, Conneaut Area, DuBois, Holidaysburg, Indiana, Philipsburg-Oceola, Warren and West Shamokin. Pool A consisted of...
