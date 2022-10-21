Read full article on original website
fcnews.org
Vikings “corner” Swanton to win sectional title
All year long Evergreen soccer coach Dave Skoczyn has spoke of what he calls his “set pieces,” namely his special plays on corner kicks, free kicks and throw-ins. Three of those specials resulted in goals as Evergreen shutout Swanton 5-0 to win their second straight Division III boys soccer sectional title.
fcnews.org
Dogs stifle Streaks in OT, 2-1
Swanton and Archbold finished tied at 2-2 back in the regular season matchup in August, and were knotted up for a majority of the first half in this one and nearly the final 34 minutes of play. But then Swanton got a goal from Megan Haselman 55 seconds into overtime, earning the 2-1 victory over the Blue Streaks in a Division III girls soccer sectional final at Ruihley Park Thursday.
fcnews.org
Indians drop regular season finale to Bryan, 21-7
BRYAN — Wauseon fell victim to a team hungry to secure a playoff berth, falling 21-7 at Bryan Friday night in Northwest Ohio Athletic League football to close the regular season. With their victory, the Golden Bears (6-4) earned a trip to Elyria Catholic this Friday to open the...
fcnews.org
Delta hangs on to win sectional title
KJ Abair’s blood pressure probably went up a few points in the last 10 minutes, but after Toledo Central Catholic chopped a two-goal deficit to a precarious single score margin, Abair’s Delta Panthers made all the plays to hold on to a 2-1 win in the Division II boys soccer sectional final in Delta Thursday.
fcnews.org
Fulton County Expositor
Jessica Finfera boots a corner kick for Swanton against Archbold Thursday in a Division III girls soccer sectional final played at Ruihley Park. The Bulldogs got the winning goal just under a minute into the overtime session by Megan Haselman, sending them to the district with a 2-1 victory. More inside.
fcnews.org
Fulton County cross country performers place high at districts
NAPOLEON — A number of local runners punched their tickets to the regional tournament Saturday at the cross country district held at Leaders Farms. In Division III, both Pettisville teams and Archbold teams placed in the top three to advance. The Pettisville girls were runners-up in District 2 behind...
Lima News
Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf sweeps D-II district titles
COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottawa-Glandorf’s cross country program is peaking at the right time. Last Saturday, Ottawa-Glandorf swept the Western Buckeye League Championships, winning the girls and boys team titles. This Saturday, O-G continued its dominance, as it swept the Division II district meet at Columbus Grove. This marks...
965thecave.com
Lenawee County High School & College Football Schedule
Adrian, MI – It’s hard to believe that Week nine of the high school football season is already here. There are a handful of Lenawee County teams who have already punched their ticket to the post-season or are looking to play their way in tonight. Here’s a look at the games scheduled for tonight:
Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry
TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
sent-trib.com
Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter
With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
fcnews.org
Area trick-or-treat times announced
Halloween is just around the corner and there are plenty of opportunities for fun. Here is the trick-or-treat schedule for area communities. Archbold: Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Delta: Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. Fayette: Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. At the fire station there will be...
fcnews.org
Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches
The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette. Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.
fcnews.org
Lions Club, Brown Bag Market team for raffle
The Wauseon Lions Club and the owners of the Brown Bag Market, Kathie McClarren and Viola Coblenz, recently announced they are holding their third annual raffle. Tickets will be sold from Nov.1-30 with the drawing held the first Tuesday in December. The prizes are gift certificates to the Brown Bag...
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Crash In Defiance County Involving Two Bryan Residents
(PRESS RELEASE) Washington Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 21, 2022 at approximately 10:20am on State Route 15, near mile post 5, Washington Township, Defiance County, Ohio. Lorin Shonk, of Bryan, Ohio, was...
bgindependentmedia.org
Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo
The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
WANE-TV
OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
fcnews.org
New COVID-19 cases spike in Swanton zip code
Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • The number of new COVID-19 cases increased in Fulton County last week, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 35 new cases reported in Fulton County from Oct. 14-20, which is down from 29 the previous week.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University joins fight over statute of limitations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University are on the same side trying to get judges to limit the amount of time sexual-abuse survivors have to file lawsuits. MSU and UM are siding with Ohio State in a suit filed by the...
