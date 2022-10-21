ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In

Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Be Entering an ‘Unstoppable Maturation Stage’, Says Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s Why

A senior Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of entering a bullish maturation stage despite recent stumbles. Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone tells his 53,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin “may be entering an unstoppable maturation stage” based on it holding to its current price level since June and performing at its lowest volatility.
The Independent

Pound hits lowest level this week amid political uncertainty

The pound has slid to its lowest level this week as downbeat economic data and the prospect of political uncertainty increased nervousness in the financial markets.Sterling fell by 1.16 per cent to 1.110 against the US dollar on Friday morning. The pound was also down 0.64 per cent at 1.14 against the euro.However, by the end of the day it had managed to claw back its losses and was back up by 0.56 per cent against the dollar to 1.1298.The cost of government borrowing increased as yields on gilts, UK Government bonds, rose by around 2 per cent, or 0.08...
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
kitco.com

Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
techaiapp.com

Analysts Say an Onslaught of Fed Rate Hikes Could Spur a ‘Bond Market Flash Crash’ or ‘Blow up the Treasury’ – Economics Bitcoin News

The U.S. economy has been struggling with inflation running rampant and investors are eagerly waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce the next federal funds rate hike next month. Harris Kupperman, the founder of the hedge fund Praetorian Capital, believes the onslaught of Fed rate hikes could very well “blow up the Treasury.” Furthermore, amid the gloomy macro trends, the chief marketing officer at Fluid Finance, Jessica Walker, says the failing economy and floundering fiat currencies reveal the true benefits of cryptocurrencies.
FLORIDA STATE
zycrypto.com

Weekly Market Wrap: Bitcoin Remains Muted Amidst FED Rate Hike Rumors

Despite seemingly enjoying the air above $19,000, Bitcoin’s price hasn’t moved much as the stuttering global economy continues to spook investors. Since September 20th, the top cryptocurrency has remained between $18,250 and $20,370, with volatility being further sapped in the past two weeks. This weakness has been mirrored in Ethereum, trading mainly in the $1,340-$1,260 range, with other major altcoins staying largely flat.
NASDAQ

POLL-Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year -analysts

BENGALURU, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. 10 year yield hits new 14-year high as traders bet on more rate hikes

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. government bonds continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year tops as investors bet the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.18%, its highest level since June 2008. It...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Is Forming A Key Trend and Swift Rally Could Occur

Bitcoin value is shifting increased above $19,250 in opposition to the US Greenback. BTC might eye an important upside break above the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance ranges. Bitcoin began a recent improve above the $19,200 and $19,250 ranges. The worth is buying and selling above $19,200 and the 100 hourly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy