Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Busy Terre Haute intersection remains four-way stop as crews make repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy Terre Haute intersection has a temporary change. There was damage to the traffic lights at 25th and Poplar Streets after a weekend crash. Crews are working to fix it. But in the meantime, treat the intersection like a four-way stop. There are temporary...
WTHI
Students in Sullivan learn how to "Make it Real"
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Wabash Valley students got some practice for after graduation. First-year students at Sullivan High School participated in the "Make it Real" event. Students are given jobs and have to learn how to manage their fake income with bills. They also learn more...
Hallador officially acquires Merom Generating Station
MEROM, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Hallador Energy Company has announced that it has acquired the 1-gigawatt Merom Generating Station from Hoosier Energy. According to a news release from Hallador, the acquisition is in exchange for assuming decommissioning costs and environmental responsibilities and includes a power purchase agreement where Hoosier Energy will purchase set percentages of output […]
WTHI
Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies host a Trunk or Treat!
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is already in the Halloween spirit!. On Sunday, the Moon Lite Drive-In in Terre Haute was packed with hundreds of families all decked out in their best Halloween costumes. This is all part of the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies Annual Trunk or...
vincennespbs.org
Rivet Students Evacuated
A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
“It only takes one,” local foster family shares their journey
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local foster family is sharing their story in hopes it will inspire others to foster, as thousands of kids in Indiana are still in need of a foster home. According to Indiana Mentor, a local foster care agency, around 5,000 kids still need a placement into a foster home. “It […]
WTHI
Sullivan high school students get community hands-on experience
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Seniors got some hands-on experience at Sullivan high school on Tuesday. It was senior service project day at the school. That's where seniors split up into small groups throughout the county to do service learning projects. Seniors got out to places like the Sullivan City Pool,...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
UPDATE: Crews continue to work multiple-structure fire in Wheatland
WHEATLAND, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews continue to battle a blaze in Wheatland where multiple structures have been reported to be on fire. The fire is reportedly in the 600 block of E. Old Highway 50. The call for the fire came in just before 5:00 p.m. Tim Yochum, assistant chief of the Steen Township Volunteer […]
WTHI
The Hymera community is coming together to raise money for the local library
HYMERA, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley library was in jeopardy of closing, but now the Hymera community is stepping up to save it!. On Sunday, the Hymera Community library hosted a Neptune Foods Jonah Fish Sandwich Fundraiser. The library has been serving the residents of Sullivan for nearly 40...
Inside Indiana Business
Covered Bridge Festival brings economic boon to Parke County
It’s the largest festival in Indiana… the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. We have more on the bottom-line impact the festival has on western Indiana.
UPDATE: All lanes of I-70 have reopened following Tuesday semi crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Sgt. Matt Ames says, “All lanes of I-70 eastbound at the 47 mile marker are now open. Everyone please have a safe commute to work this morning.” Update: Sgt. Matt Ames said one person suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital following a crash on I-70 […]
WTHI
New proposed ordinance concerning some Marshall residents - here's why
MARSHALL, Il. (WTHI) - A proposed ordinance for the city of Marshall has some of its citizens upset when it comes to their land. The city of Marshall is proposing an ordinance that would allow it to zone properties a half mile outside of its city limits. In Illinois, cities are allowed to zone up to a mile and a half outside of the original limits. Doing this allows cities to control what is built and brought to the area.
WTHI
Linton nursing home wants to know what you think of its rebranding efforts
LINTON. Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley nursing home is looking for your input. Glenburn Home in Linton is surveying the community. The home hopes to get feedback about its rebranding process. You can give your opinions on the home's logo and brand recognition. Check out this link to let...
freedom929.com
MISSING PERSON ADVISORY CANCELLED
(LAWRENCEVILLE) The Lawrenceville Police Department and Illinois State Police has cancelled its Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a Lawrence County man. No other details have been provided. 33 year old Floyd E. Wheeler, who has a condition that places him in danger, went missing last Friday, therefore causing the Advisory issued on Sunday.
Update: 3-vehicle crash injures 3 at Third and College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Three people were injured as the result of a three-vehicle wreck in Terre Haute Monday evening. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and S 3rd Street (US 41). Investigating officers said failure to yield by […]
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA NEWS BRIEF (10/22/22)
(OLNEY) The City of Olney Water Department will be switching the disinfectant in the water distribution system from free chloramine back to the normalchloramines next Wednesday, October 26th. The free chloramine was used over the past couple of weeks in conjunction with the City’s biannual hydrant flushing. Water customers may still notice a change in the taste of the water until all the free chloramine is completely out of the lines.
vincennespbs.org
Wheatland home destroyed after fire
A Knox County home is a total loss after a fire. It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon at a home in Wheatland. Fire crews from around the area responded to the fire on the 600th block of E. Old Highway 50. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire;. however,...
WTHI
Elder abuse report in Rockville lands two behind bars
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police made two arrests after a report of possible elder abuse. It happened on Monday, just before 2:30 P.M. Rockville police pulled a car over with people suspected of elder abuse. The traffic stop happened at College and Elm Streets. The driver, 57-year-old Shane McIntosh, told...
Comments / 0